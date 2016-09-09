If you’re not interested in the visible bra trend, the best bras for plunging necklines have you covered. The 13 bras in this edit are all designed to remain invisible beneath low-cut tops and dresses, so the best one for you comes down to your preferred fit, level of support, coverage, padding (or lack thereof), and just how low your top is.

You’ll find a healthy selection of plunge bras on this list, either with V- or U-shaped silhouettes, that reach at or just below your sternum. Several come with convertible or multiway straps that can also accommodate low-back or racerback tops, and many super-plunge bras boast light padding and an underwire for support. Some offer a push-up effect, as well. Though if you don’t love the idea of a plunge bra proper, consider a T-shirt bra outfitted with smart design details, like a lower-than-usual cut or a transparent center gore — a comfortable choice for daily wear, or for those who prefer more coverage, support, and some lift.

An even easier choice? The lacy triangle bra. They’re inherently low-cut, comfortable, and so downright pretty — so if you don’t mind a bit of bra peeking out of your top, and you’re not looking for lots of support, these bralettes are great options. Or, opt for adhesive cups (lovingly referred to as cutlets) for the barest of bare styles, like plunging necklines and backless tops, especially if you don’t want or need a ton of support.

Scroll on to shop 13 of the best bras for plunging necklines, no matter how low you want to go.

1. This Convertible V-Bra With Light Padding

The plunging V-shape neckline on this lightly padded bra is ideal for the lowest of low-cut tops, but an underwire and side boning keeps it in place. Plus, the convertible straps can be worn over your shoulders, criss-crossed in back, or even as a halter neck, so it’s truly versatile. There are a few other bras for plunging necklines in different styles on this page (including self-adhesive bras, and bras with clear or no straps), so take a moment to browse and see which one you like best.

According to a reviewer: “I love this bra! It is perfect to wear with my plunge outfits. I have been buying the stick bra version of this for years and on hot days it is the worst thing to have. This bra is an amazing replacement unless I am wearing something backless which is rare when it’s a deep plunge. It fits perfect to size and goes well under all my shirts. Even comes with clear straps.”

Available sizes: 30A — 40D

Available styles: 12

2. This Cult-Favorite Bra Adorned With Mesh & Feather Lace

A bra that's comfortable and allows you to wear a low cut top may seem hard to come by, but the Natori Feathers bra — a true cult-favorite — is exactly that. This underwire bra is equipped with plunging, lightly lined contour cups that aren't just functional — thanks to the brand’s signature feather-like lace design (that lies completely flush), they're also chic. The cups are also designed with semi-sheer paneling for a lightweight feel. You can pick up this elevated, everyday bra in 28 colors, including a range of neutrals, brights, and subdued shades.

According to a reviewer: “I have been wearing this style bra exclusively for over 3 years and I LOVE it. It's so comfortable, lightweight, and falls in just the right place. I'm a 32B and do best with bras that plunge because of the gap in between cups [...]. It's also the only bra I've ever had that doesn't accidentally peak anything when I bend over, even if I really hunch my shoulders.”

Available sizes: 30A — 38DD

Available colors: 28

3. A Bra With Molded Cups

This seamless bra with molded cups adds extra security when you’re rocking a low-cut top, and also highlights your cleavage. The structured fit (complete with side boning and three clasps) offers great support for larger busts, while the padded straps are extra-comfortable.

According to a reviewer: “It offers a good fit and support for bigger breasts (I'm a 38DD) and has a deep enough plunge that when I wear a deep V to show off my cleavage, it doesn't make an entrance.”

Available sizes: 34B — 40DD

Available colors: 2

4. A Plunge Bra With Clear Straps

Just because you're going low cut doesn't mean you have to sacrifice support. This super plunge bra from Maidenform gives you coverage in the places you may want, while making sure the bra remains hidden under the most revealing of tops. In addition to the bra itself, this order comes with straps that can be worn over your shoulders or as a halter; a converter that allows you to secure the straps lower down your back; and clear straps if you prefer an even more invisible effect.

According to a reviewer: “This bra is great for backless, strapless dresses or tops. If you use a little body tape, it stays in place. I ordered 5 bras that were backless and strapless. This was the only one that was truly backless AND strapless. There is an extra halter strap to add more support.”

Available sizes: 2 — 15

Available colors: 2

5. This Unlined Plunge Bra With Gorgeous Embroidery

With its four-paneled cups and extra-low front, this Elomi bra offers full coverage, support, and separation, without the use of extra lining or an uncomfortable push-up silhouette. (A J-hook back offers the option to wear it as a racerback for even more support, too.) But it certainly doesn’t skimp on style, thanks to its glam mesh insets and beautiful, jewelry-like embroidery. You have plenty of colors to choose from in addition to the black pictured above, like lipstick red, royal purple, and “Unicorn,” which features contrasting, multi-colored pastel embroidery — all equally gorgeous.

According to a reviewer: “Perfect bra style for me. Has adequate side coverage and full enough in the cup to keep everyone contained yet has a nice plunge so lower cut tops can be worn. Very pretty style.”

Available sizes: 32GG — 46DD

Available colors: 12

6. This Elegant Lace Bralette For Minimal Support

If you're interested in a bra that provides minimal support (but is still elegant), the Cosabella Trenta Bra is an excellent option. The elongated triangle cups come together to form a deep plunge neckline that’s perfect for your favorite low-cut top, while adjustable straps let you customize the fit. No need to worry about itchy lace — this is super-soft and stretchy, so you’ll practically forget it’s on. A sheer mesh lining also adds comfort and coverage. This comes in so many colors, from punchy brights to dreamy pastels.

According to a reviewer: “This bra accommodates larger cup sizes because of that low gap in the front. I don't have issues with anything falling out or creasing; this bra does a good job of providing the minimal support I need and being comfortable. I especially like that the band is adjustable so if you are smaller in the rib cage you can order a larger size without fear of an ill fit.”

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 25

7. Another Wireless Triangle Bra But With More Support

If you can’t get enough of your comfortable, pretty triangle bras, also consider this one from Wacoal. Like the Cosabella bralette, this is unlined, has a comfortable, wire-free band, and the unpadded cups are decorated in beautiful, soft lace. But this one has a hook-and-eye closure, rather than a pull-on style like most triangle bralettes, so it provides a bit more support. Plus, the convertible straps cinch together in the back so you can wear it in a racerback style.

According to a reviewer: “Now my favourite bra. This is perfect for hot weather and when I just don't need/want the harnessing of underwire. Good coverage considering I'm a 36DD and these stretchy soft bras can sometimes 'undo' themselves, slipping under my breasts and not doing their job at all. This stays in place.”

Available sizes: 30 — 42

Available colors: 4

8. This Seamless U-Bra That Provides Lift

Here’s another bra that works to lift and shape your chest, all while remaining totally invisible beneath low-cut tops. Padded cups enhance your shape, though you can also insert silicone pads into the pockets for more. Convertible straps let you wear the bra as a halter, criss-cross, or conventionally. The whole construction is seamless, so it feels comfortable and stays nearly imperceptible, even under tight tops. Heads up: Some reviewers recommend securing the cups with double-stick tape.

According to a reviewer: “This bra was wonderful! I have a very low cut dress and it fit the dress well. The bra was also very comfortable. This will be my go to bra for low cut shirts and dresses.”

Available sizes: 34B — 38D

Available colors: 2

9. This Everyday Bra With A Clear Center Gore

If you're not into the idea of a specially made plunge bra, then a good choice for you could be this genius bra from Natori. It’s designed like a regular underwire bra (complete with ultra lightweight, lightly lined cups, adjustable straps, and sheer mesh sides), but the transparent silicone center gore allows you to wear low-cut tops without revealing more of your bra than you’d like. The straps are convertible, too, so you have more room to play around with skin-bearing tops.

According to a reviewer: “These are the only bras I buy. The cups are soft but still provide good coverage. It's also convertible so you can wear this with a strapless dress, which I've done plenty of times, and as a halter as well. The clear connection piece is not very noticeable so you can wear it with a dress that has a plunging neckline.”

Available sizes: 30B — 36D

Available colors: 2

10. A Deep-U Bra You Can Wear In So Many Ways

This bra is nothing short of brilliant. The U-shaped plunge is designed for super-low tops, and the convertible straps can be worn in myriad ways — including conventional, low, backless, halter, and criss-cross, to name a few. The push-up cups offer lots of lift and defined cleavage — so much so that one Amazon reviewer dubbed this their “holy grail pushup bra.” Note that this runs small, so you may want to go up a size or two.

According to a reviewer: “Oh. My. God. I am a modest B cup [...] The girls look amazing. Get this bra NOW.”

Available sizes: 32A — 42D

Available colors: 8

11. This Bustier-Style Plunge Bra That’s Surprisingly Comfortable

This longline, lace-accented bra harkens to classic bustiers, but the smooth cups and hook-and-eye closure (like a traditional bra) feel totally comfortable. Plus, the convertible straps are adjustable and customizable: Wear it criss-cross, wear it halter, or wear it regular. The microfiber cups are seamless and give you a natural look, while providing ample support.

According to a reviewer: “Excellent fitting bra! I have real issues with deep cleavage DD and finding a good fitting plunge bra. This bra fits perfectly. Holds me well, and offers excellent support. I chose a E cup and glad I did!”

Available sizes: 32C — 38D

Available colors: 2

12. A Strapless Adhesive Bra Made Of Silicone

A strapless adhesive bra is clutch if you like wearing plunging, strapless, or backless tops; and with close to 18,000 ratings, this one from Niidor is a fan-favorite on Amazon. This features two separate cups that clip in the middle, so you can place them however and wherever you want on your chest. Both are made of cushy silicone and lined with an ultra-sticky adhesive that doesn’t budge, but it peels off totally pain-free. One of our editors (with sensitive skin, no less) wore this comfortably to a wedding and it stayed on all day and night, even after a sweaty dance floor. This order comes with nipple covers, too.

According to a reviewer: “Bought these to wear under a dress that was backless, open on the sides and plunging. No other strapless or stick-on bra would work, so I decided to hope for the best with these. [...] These suckers gave me the coverage I needed [...]! They clean up easily, too. Finally a solution!”

Available sizes: A — F

13. A Front-Closure Sports Bra For Low-Cut Gym Tops

Stay comfortable during your next workout with this spandex bra, which provides enough support for low-to-medium impact activity. Just like your go-to sports bra, it’s wire-free and made with moisture-wicking technology, but the ultra-low plunge and front-clasp closure ensures that the bra stays invisible under low-cut tops. Molded, lightly padded cups provide lift, and enhance your cleavage.

According to a reviewer: “Very comfortable bra and made of soft material. I purchased this bra to use after having Pacemaker surgery for breast support to avoid any weight pulling effect to the incision site. I noticed there were lots of posts listed for post-op breast surgery but didn’t see any posts in regards to post-op Pacemaker surgery. It has a front plastic clip closure and that was also something I was looking for to add ease of use.”

Available sizes: Medium — XX-Large

Available colors: 1