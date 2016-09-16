Bra shopping can be one of the most frustrating activities if you don’t know what you’re looking for. People are all shaped differently, and especially if you’re trying to find a specific type of bra — the best bras for wide-set breasts, for example — you need to head into the store knowing exactly what features are going to support that. For some expert help on the subject, I reached out to Candice Smith, chief lingerie stylist at Rigby and Peller.

What To Look For In A Bra For Wide-Set Breasts

Smith had tons of great insights as to which bra styles help center breasts, and which features people should be looking for when their breasts are set further apart on their chest and tend to fall outwards toward the sides. “All of the parts of a bra work together to give you the best support,” Smith says. “It is all about finding the right style [...] Bras with side support are going to be the best at centering your breasts.” If you’re having a really hard time finding something that works, Smith recommends “an appointment with a lingerie stylist who can make the process a lot more pleasant.”

To help you narrow down your options to what’ll be comfortable for you, check out more of Smith’s top tips below for tons of side support (as well as plenty of fan-favorite picks to shop):

Shop The Best Bras For Separated Breasts

In a hurry? Here are the top picks for comfortable bras with side support.

1. A Full-Coverage Bra With Side Support

Also available on Bali, $18, and Kohl’s, $44

The Bali Live It Up underwire bra is a full-coverage contour bra with a thick band and petals fused into the sides of the cups for additional support. It doesn’t have ample padding, but the ultrasonic cups, side slings, and wires (wrapped in plush fabric) have helped this bra earn over 7,000 five-star ratings. Finally, the wide straps add to its comfort.

According to one reviewer: "The side support holds the breasts forward the best I’ve seen, so I’ve bought multiple.”

Available sizes: 34C - 42DDD

2. The Best Wire-Free Bra

Also available on Walmart, $24

With an extra wing along the sides, this Warner’s No Side Effects bra provides plenty of support without the wire. Easily adjust the straps from the front and machine-wash it when it’s time for a refresh. Panels on the side made of breathable mesh and contoured cups provide extra side coverage. With more than 7,000 five-star reviews, it’s a popular choice.

According to one reviewer: “Love the No Side Effects bra. These bras are so comfortable and I love the extra material on the side and the fact that there is no underwire!”

Available sizes: 34B - 40DD

3. The Best Front-Closing Underwire Bra

Also available on Bali, $20

The Bali Comfort Revolution front-close bra offers just about every feature that Smith talks about: a thick supportive band, a plunging neck, structured sides, and cups that push inwards. It’s also got a front closure, which can help make it easier to position breasts inward, and it still manages to be supportive without all the padding and extra bulk thanks to the well-wrapped wire.

According to one reviewer: “I find it impossible to find bras that fit my shape. Because of [my wide ribcage] I have breasts that are also wide but don't project as much. [...What’s] wonderful about this bra is that the cups are set farther apart. I can actually have cups that are placed in the location of my breasts instead of it smashing my boobs into the center and then having nothing on the sides. If you have the same issue, this bra is for you.”

Available sizes: 34B - 42DD

4. A Minimizing Pick With Seams For Support

The HSIA minimizer bra is another one that works well for wide-set breasts because, even though it doesn’t have any lining or padding, the high sides and seams still offer support. The low plunge center helps direct all the support under the breasts, rather than pushing them inwards and to the sides, and reviewers love that it’s ridiculously comfortable while still helping to achieve a rounded shape. It also comes in tons of gorgeous colors, all lace.

According to one reviewer: “I ordered a bunch of bras and this one fits the best by far. It has excellent support and coverage while still looking sexy. The lace is soft and comfortable. The wide straps and band offer amazing support. It is minimizing in the sense that the girls are separated and well contained. No bounce or spillage.”

Available sizes: 32C - 44DDD

5. A Wire-Free, Full-Coverage Bra With Lots Of Support

Also available on Walmart, $20

When it comes to the most supportive parts of a bra, Smith says, “The most important element is the band, as this is where the majority of your support comes from. Your band should be snug (you should be able to fit two fingers under the band) and should sit low on your back (parallel or below the front of your bra).” For a thick band that’s great at lifting up and forward, this wireless full coverage bra is a wonderful option that provides tons of support without an underwire. Its M-shaped frame and wide straps provide support without the wire. No wonder it has over 50,000 reviews.

According to one reviewer: “This bra feels so good! Very comfortable. Another reviewer said it helped her posture, and I would have to agree, it does make me more aware of mine. I think it's the level of support that this bra offers...it really separates and holds you up there, taking the pressure off your upper body.”

Available sizes: 36B - 54DDD

6. A Supportive Bra With Side Panels

Also available on Walmart, $57

“Women with full breasts want to look for seamed bras with a side panel that will direct the breast tissue forward,” says Smith. The ribbing and stitching on this Fantasie Lois underwire side-support bra directs the breasts forward rather than sideways, giving you a natural shape without all of the bulk. It’s also got supportive underwire and a wide band that hugs the contours of your body. It comes in three different colors.

According to one reviewer: “The bra is so comfortable I forget I have it on and gives the support needed to put my boobs where they should go not where they want to go. The side panel pushes you forward so the shape is great too.”

Available sizes: 30D - 34D

7. An Underwire Bra With Thousands Of 5-Star Ratings

Also available on Walmart, $37, and Bare Necessities, $25

“We always recommend an underwire for the best support,” says Smith. “The larger your breasts, the more important the wire becomes.” The Olga signature support satin bra lines the underwire with silky satin and padding to ensure the most comfortable fit. It’s also got a padded foam sling that gives you added forward support, and the bands are thick, comfortable, and lifting. And it's earned a 4.5-star rating overall after more than 5,000 reviews, so it's a clear favorite with customers.

According to one reviewer: "I ordered 3 of these bras in 3 different colors and am happy with all of them. The wide back keeps the bra in place. The underwire is padded well so is comfortable. The fit runs true to size.”

Available sizes: 34D - 44DD

8. A Structured Bra Available In Sizes Up To 44H

Also available on HerRoom, $31

Because of its side boning and side padding, the Parfait padded underwire bra also helps you to achieve a centered look. The satin neckline gives you coverage without pushing your breasts down, and the specially designed back allows for support and lift without riding up. It’s a really good option for larger breasts, and is available in a wide range of sizes. Choose from more than 10 colors from classic black to vibrant red. "This bra is amazing. It lifts as well as pushes in. Totally recommend for wide set breasts. It also lifts without adding volume,” one customer raved.

According to one reviewer: “My breasts are naturally bottom heavy [...] but lo and behold!! It's truly perfection. [...] It has more structure and support than padding, so it's not pushing them out of the bra.”

Available sizes: 28D - 44H

9. This Affordable Underwire Bra With Side Coverage

Also available on Kohl’s, $46

With more than 12,000 five-star reviews, this affordable bra with wide side panels has quite the fan following — and since they offer easily adjustable straps, a supportive underwire, and extra side support, they’re a great option for wide-set breasts. With contoured foam cups that mold to your unique shape and easy-to-adjust front straps, they’re a reliable option at a great price.

According to one reviewer: “This is the best bra I've ever owned! I have smaller but wide boobs! Kinda hard to explain but people always assume I'm an A cup but really I'm more of a B cup. This bra fits me perfecting. I have no bulging at the top what so ever and it is so comfortable! Definitely going to buy more! Don't hesitate!”

Available sizes: 34B - 42C

10. This Push-Up Bra Option

“For the more average bust woman, a push-up bra or plunge style will also help center the bust,” says Smith. This extreme-support push-up bra has tons of padding on the sides, as well as a thick contoured side band that helps push your breasts up and together. It’s also available in several gorgeous colors, and its wide adjustable straps and U-shaped design help to distribute the weight without pain or slipping.

According to one reviewer: “I have a wide spaced chest and I have never in my life found a bra that gives me the cleavage I always desired! This bra is so comfortable and squishes the girls just right for the perfect plunge neck shirt or dress! I went a band size larger only because I like a more relaxed fit. It’s perfect in every way!”

Available sizes: 34A - 46A