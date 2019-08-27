If an article of clothing isn't practical, convenient, and comfortable, it'll likely hang unworn in my closet. I've also noticed that at the end of the week, my hamper is usually filled with only the leggings, dresses, and jeans that have pockets. Why? Because no matter what I'm doing, I prefer to have my phone and other essentials within reach. Since my wardrobe standards are so specific, I've started to do the vast majority of my clothes shopping online — especially when it comes to the best cheap dresses with pockets on Amazon.

Rather than raking through endless clothing racks for a dress that fits my requirements, I can use the online mega-retailer to narrow down my must-have fashion features with a few clicks of the mouse. Thanks to reduced overhead costs, Amazon clothing prices are often shockingly affordable. And because of detailed sizing charts, customer images, and ample buyer reviews, it's often simple to find preferred styles and sizes.

The dresses listed below are suitable for all different climates, occasions, and style preferences — and they all come in under $30. They also have one common feature for maximum convenience: pockets that you can actually use.

Side note: If you find a style that you love and you're not thrilled about the color, be sure to click onto the dress's Amazon page. Most of them are offered in several different shades and patterns.

1. A Midi Dress With Pockets That Has Over 1,500 Positive Reviews On Amazon Angashion Bohemian Spaghetti Strap Dress $22 | Amazon See On Amazon The Angashion Spaghetti-Strap Dress has over 1,500 5-star reviews costs just $22 in any size or pattern. However, its crisp fabric, faux buttons, and front square pockets make it look much more expensive. The top of the dress has ruched elastic in the back to offer a personalized fit, and reviewers say the midi length works well for different heights. Get it in polka dots, stripes, florals, solids, chevrons, or even the American flag. Available sizes: S — XXL

2. Another Midi Dress With An Extra Front Pocket MEROKEETY Striped T-Shirt Midi Dress $25 | Amazon See On Amazon The MEROKEETY Striped T-Shirt Dress has over 200 reviews and a 4.4-star rating on Amazon. It's different from the previous midi dresses on the list, because it features two side pockets and a patchwork front pocket. Reviewers call it "amazing" and "unique," and say they receive "tons of compliments" every time they wear it. It's available in three colors and three sleeve-length options. Available sizes: S — XL

3. A Short-Sleeve T-Shirt Dress With Over 2,000 5-Star Reviews KORSIS Short-Sleeve T-Shirt Dress $22 | Amazon If you're looking for another comfortable T-shirt dress with pockets, take a look at this selection by KORSIS. It's different from the first loose-fitting T-shirt dress mentioned on this list, because it features short sleeves and a seemingly wider neckline. However, this flowy dress is also made with rayon and spandex that'll create a super soft fit. It comes in different solid color options and vibrant pattern selections. Available sizes: XS — 3XL

4. A Halter Top Dress With Side Pockets KILIG Halter Sun Dress $25 | Amazon See On Amazon With its adjustable halter tie and breathable cotton fabric, the KILIG Summer Dress is a warm-weather favorite for hundreds of reviewers. The knee-length dress comes in solid shades as well as colorful floral patterns. One reviewer wrote, "Nothing is better than buying clothes online and having them [turn out] exactly as described." Available sizes: S — XL

5. This #1 Best-Selling Vintage Swing Dress With Side Pockets oxiuly Vintage Dress $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Vintage swing dresses are extremely trendy (again), and the Oxiuly Patchwork Dress is no exception. It's available with multiple sleeve lengths and has a fit-and-flare skirt that reaches below the knees. Because of that, this pick is a number-one best seller in the Women's Wear to Work section on Amazon. It comes in dozens of designs, most of which look like a solid blouse tucked into a patterned skirt for a professional, put-together appearance. It's similar to the Poulax Mini Dress that I mentioned, but this selection doesn't offer sleeveless options. Available sizes: S — 3XL

6. A V-Neck Dress With Pockets & Ruffled Sleeves MITILLY V-Neck Swing Dress $24 | Amazon See On Amazon This V-neck midi dress by MITILLY — which boasts over 500 positive reviews on Amazon — comes in seven polka-dotted color options to choose from. It's not the only V-neck midi dress that I've mentioned — but its ruffled sleeves and waist tie makes it unique. However, similar to the previous midi V-neck on the list, it has button-down front and two side pockets. Wear it with heels and your favorite clutch for a night out on the town, or wear it to work with flats and a cardigan. Available sizes: S — XL

7. An Off-The-Shoulder Bodycon Dress With Pockets HOOYON Off-The-Shoulder Bodycon Dress $24 | Amazon See On Amazon With its off-the-shoulder design, belt tie, and convenient side pockets, the HOOYON Bodycon Dress has become an Amazon's Choice item. Its stretchy fabric is made with polyester and spandex, allowing for a comfortable, body-conforming fit. Customers can choose from nine solid color selections, including metallic shades. Available sizes: S — 4XL

8. A Lose-Fitting Tunic Dress With Jumbo Front Pockets BTFBM Loose Tunic Dress $21 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from a breathable blend of polyester and spandex, this BTFBM Loose Tunic Dress has been called "really cute and unique," thanks to its oversized shape and front-button detailing. Unlike the other V-neck button-downs that I've mentioned, this one is super loose-fitting and lacks a waist strap of any sort. Buyers even say it's casual enough to be worn as a cover-up. Best of all, its square pockets are big enough for your phone. Get it in black or blue. Available sizes: S — XL

9. A Comfortable Long-Sleeve Dress With Over 2,000 Reviews Long-Sleeve Loose T-Shirt Dress $21 | Amazon Thanks to its long sleeves and loose-fitting shape, this "T-Shirt Dress" can be worn throughout different seasons. The rayon-spandex fabric is breathable, yet soft — and it comes in over 20 different colors. Similar to another flowy dress that I mentioned, the side pockets appear to be hidden. ‌"This is the most comfortable [piece of] clothing I own," one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: XS — 3XL

10. A Plus-Size Dress With Different Patterns & A V-Neck Nemidor Plus Size V-Neck Dress $27 | Amazon See On Amazon This knee-length Nemidor Plus Size Swing Dress features an elastic-cinch waist, a faux-wrap V-neck, and a flared skirt with pockets that comes in nine different patterns. Unlike the other V-necks that I've mentioned, this dress specifically features plus sizes that customers are raving about. "I love it even more than I thought I would," one reviewer raved about the Nemidor plus size dress. "Buying something in a true plus size instead of just a regular dress in size XXL makes such a difference. It is designed to fit so much better." Available sizes: 14W — 26W

11. This Denim Overall Dress With Big Side Pockets luvamia Denim Overall Pinafore Dress $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This denim pinafore dress features adjustable crisscross straps, metal buttons, and two functional pockets in the front. Pair it with just about any blouse or T-shirt for a look that customers call "super cute." According to reviews, it's also stretchier than other options, and buyers say it's "very comfortable." Available sizes: S — XXL

12. A Backless Spaghetti-Strap Dress With Hidden Pockets FANCYINN Spaghetti Strap Dress $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This polyester dress features adjustable spaghetti straps that fasten right underneath the arms for an open-back design. It's available in 15 different colors and prints, all with dual pockets that seem well-hidden in the flared mini skirt. This spaghetti-strap dress isn't the only one on the list, but it's shorter than the other. The company suggests wearing the dress for events such as parties, weddings, and even beach days. Available sizes: XS — XL

13. A Different Maxi Dress With Pockets & Quarter-Length Sleeves Annabelle Wrap Maxi Dress $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers have worn this Annabelle Wrap Maxi Dress to the beach, pool, and the mall — but they've also worn it for professional photo shoots and weddings. Thanks to the dress's faux-wrap design, floor-length skirt, and six color options, it's extremely versatile. It's also made from a blend of spandex and polyester for a comfortable, breathable fit. This dress is different from the first maxi dress on the list, because it has quarter-length sleeves and a V-neck. Available sizes: S — 3XL

14. This Belted V-Neck Bodycon Dress With Pockets PRETTYGARDEN Belted Bodycon Dress $20 | Amazon See On Amazon The PRETTYGARDEN Belted Bodycon Dress offers style and versatility for a great price. Unlike another belted body con that I previously mentioned, this option has a V-neck line (as opposed to off-the-shoulder sleeves). "The length is appropriate and material is so comfy," one buyer wrote. "I was a little nervous about the pockets sticking out BUT that is not the case!" Get this pick in two different sleeve lengths for under $20. Available sizes: S — XL

15. Another Button-Down Midi Dress With Long Sleeves KILIG Button-Down Dress $25 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for something comfortable and casual, check out this button-down dress by KILIG, which has a 4.3-star rating on Amazon. This pick is made from cotton and spandex for a breathable, stretchy fit. Unlike other button-down midi dresses that I've mentioned, this one has long sleeves. The design comes in many colors, but it's also offered in different patterns and shades with spaghetti straps. Available sizes: S — XXL

16. Another Tunic Dress With More Patterns To Choose From ETCYY Printed Swing Dress $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Wear this eye-catching swing dress just about anywhere. Its sleeveless design is great for warmer weather, but it can easily be paired with a cardigan for colder temperatures. The dress's soft, stretchy fabric (which is made with polyester and spandex) can be worn with or without a belt, and the loose-fitting design has reviewers raving about how comfortable it is. Unlike the previous tunic mentioned on the list, this one features 13 different pattern selections. Available sizes: S — XL

17. A Dress With Pockets & A Criss-Cross Back Feager Striped Crisscross Dress $21 | Amazon See On Amazon The front of this Feager selection looks like a casual T-shirt dress — but the back offers something special with its crisscross cut-out. It's made from polyester and spandex and comes in eight striped colors. You can even opt for floral options if you want. Like some other dresses that I've previously mentioned, it features a pocket on each side. Available sizes: XS — XXL

18. A Sleeveless Maxi Dress With Pockets & Over 3,000 5-Star Reviews GRECERELLE Racerback Maxi Dress $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Over 3,000 people have given this $24 GRECERELLE Racerback Maxi Dress shining 5-star reviews. It comes in dozens of solid colors and floral patterns — and its racerback design is stylish, functional, and different from the backs of other maxi dresses mentioned in this list. With this one, you'll never have to worry about your straps slipping down your shoulders. It's made with rayon and spandex to ensure a comfortable fit. Available sizes: XS — XXL

19. A Flowy Dress With Pockets & Shoulder Cutouts PCEAIIH Cold Shoulder Dress $20 | Amazon See On Amazon I own the PCEAIIH Cold Shoulder Dress in three colors, and I plan on buying more. This loose-fitting dress is made from rayon and spandex, so it's breathable, stretchy, and lightweight. The fabric drapes exceptionally well, so you can leave it loose or belt it. Plus, it's available in nearly 20 different solid colors and patterns. Best of all, the pockets are roomy to fit your phone or keys — but the flared skirt camouflages your essentials without any bulging. Available sizes: XS — XXL

20. A Maxi Dress With Pockets And Off-The-Shoulder Sleeves VERABENDI Off-The-Shoulder Ruffle Maxi Dress $29 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a dress that's flowy, highly-rated, and comfortable, look no further than this maxi dress from VERABENDI. Thanks to its off-the-shoulder ruffles and side slits, it has a casual, yet fun feel that buyers have given a 4.7-star rating. "I ordered this dress in every color," one reviewer wrote. "It can be worn dressed up or down. I always get compliments when I wear it out! A must-buy for sure!" The maxi dress is available in 19 color options, including floral and patterned selections. Available sizes: XS — XL