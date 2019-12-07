Even if you're someone who prefers your feet to hang free while sleeping, hear me out: Socks can actually help you sleep better. According to the National Sleep Foundation, warming up your feet and hands can initiate a process called vasodilation (widening of the blood vessels) which can help prepare your brain for sleep. The best socks for sleeping regulate your body temperature, keep your feet warm, and don't itch or bunch throughout the night. Given how many pairs fit this bill, what should you look for in a warm sleeping sock?

The key to good sleeping socks is in the fabric. Any socks that are too tight or compress your feet can make you uncomfortable enough to pull them off in the middle of the night. When shopping for socks you can sleep in, be on the lookout for fabrics that have a little bit of spandex or elastane blended in so they stay in place without feeling too restrictive.

And, of course, only the softest socks will do when you're drifting to dreamland. Luxe fabrics like merino wool and microfiber are soft and comfy, yet they aren't so thick that they'll make your feet sweat. You could even splurge on a pair of cashmere socks that are so ridiculously soft that you'll want to keep them on in the morning.

Here's a roundup of some of the best socks for sleeping to make sure you snag the perfect pair.

1 Cashmere Sleeping Socks: Mongolia Pure Cashmere Socks Mongolia Pure Cashmere Socks Amazon $17 See On Amazon These cashmere socks are made from some of the softest cashmere imported from the Mongolian grasslands, and they also feature a seamless toe so you won't feel any rubbing or pinching while you snooze. Constructed with 3% elastane, these socks have a bit of stretch around the hem at the mid-calf so you won't get those weird indentations on your skin after wearing these for a while. One fan wrote: “I bought one pair to sleep in, because my feet are always cold. They fit me perfectly (I'm a size US 7 women's), and they're so comfortable, I just bought a whole bunch more pairs in different colors. They're soft (but they're still socks -- don't expect fuzzy cashmere sweaters for your feet). They're thick enough to be cozy but thin enough to wear with my regular shoes. The elastic is form-fitting without being too tight. Very pleased, especially for the price.” Available sizes: 5 — 10, 7 — 12

2 Thicker Merino Wool Socks For Sleeping: Smartwool Cable II Socks Smartwool Cable II Socks Amazon $21 See On Amazon Not only are these merino wool socks super soft, but they can keep your feet from overheating at night. Merino wool is super lightweight and naturally moisture-wicking, so your feet won't get too hot or sweaty while you're wearing this pick. These socks also feature 2% elastane, helping them gently conform to your feet without hugging them too tightly. One fan wrote: “These are four season socks. I wear them in winter, and they keep my feet so warm, and don't stretch my shoes! In spring, they are the "just right weight", not too hot/cold. It's the second time I bought from this vendor...EXCELLENT selection.” Available sizes: Small — Large

3 Fuzzy Chenille Sleeping Socks: UGG Cozy Chenille Socks UGG Cozy Chenille Socks Amazon $20 See On Amazon These fuzzy chenille socks are made from the softest poly-spandex blend that warmly wraps your feet while still offering some stretch so they never feel too tight. And the best part? Even though they're made of luxe fabric, they're totally machine washable, and they come out of the dryer just as soft as when you dropped them in. Reviewers swear by these socks for cold nights especially. One fan wrote: “I’ve been looking for replacements for some really warm sleep socks I bought about 15 years ago. Finally discovered the Ugg socks which are actually better than the originals. Soooo soft, keep my feet warm all night, and great fit.” Available sizes: One size

4 Lavender-Infused Socks For Sleeping: Dr. Scholl's Soothing Spa Socks Dr. Scholl's Women's Soothing Spa Socks (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you want to give your feet a little TLC while you sleep, these spa socks are an absolute must. For one, they're amazingly soft, with a blend of polyester and 1% spandex for a touch of stretch, but they also feature small silicone treads on the soles to help keep you from slipping. The fabric is infused with vitamin E and lavender so your feet are literally getting a spa treatment while you get your rest. Reviewers who tend to get up in the middle of the night loved these grippy socks. One fan wrote: “These are so warm and soft. They make great sleep socks. They’re thick and fluffy but lightweight. I love the colors they offer too. And 2 pairs for $10 is a good deal.” Available sizes: One size

5 Microfiber Socks With Cute Patterns: DYW Microfiber Socks DYW Microfiber Socks (5-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These microfiber socks are ridiculously comfortable and tons of fun. They're extremely plush, yet the microfiber is woven loosely enough to allow for air to get in and out so you don't overheat (though, the 2% spandex helps them stay in place). They're also naturally sweat-wicking to keep your feet dry, and they feature a loose band at the top to keep these socks up without compressing your leg. One fan wrote: “Great for a cold night.. perfect!” Available sizes: One size

6 Socks That Stretch Your Feet: ReachTop Toe Separator Socks ReachTop Toe Separator Socks (3-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Made from a soft, breathable cotton blend, these toe separator socks help stretch your feet and keep them comfortable throughout the night. The socks keep each toe separate, and each order contains three pairs of socks in different colors. One fan wrote: “I was a little concerned about wearing socks to bed every night because I get warm. These aren’t so thick that they make you overly warm. I wear them with the thicker separator between my smallest two toes, as my pinky toe is my problem one that is going in. The first night I was ‘aware’ that I had them on, but now I don’t even notice. It’s a great way to work on correcting toes for a long period of time, without disruption. I feel overtime I will for sure notice improvement” Available sizes: One size

7 Colorful And Cozy Wool-Blend Socks: EBMORE Wool Socks EBMORE Wool Socks (5-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Not only are these wool-blend socks super cozy, but they’re also temperature-regulating and breathable to help keep you comfy while you sleep. The wool socks are blended with cotton, polyester, and 5% spandex for a stretchy fit. They’re sold in a set of five and there’s a variety of colorful styles to choose from. One fan wrote: “I sleep in just socks. They are usually kicked off mid sleep. Not these. Super soft, not scratchy, warm but not sweaty. I'm getting more because I gave some away as stocking stuffers:(.” Available sizes: One size

8 Temperature-Regulating Bamboo Socks: Serisimple Bamboo Socks Serisimple Bamboo Socks (5-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Made from a blend of bamboo and 10% spandex, these soft and stretchy socks are naturally temperature-regulating and odor-resistant. The lightweight socks are sold in a five-pack and come in lots of versatile colors, including white, black, and assorted multipacks, so they’re easy to wear with any outfit and not just when you’re sleeping. One fan wrote: “I have been looking for a cotton/bamboo blend and I've found the holy grail! Not only are these socks soft, they are beyond comfortable! [...] I found out you can sleep in them and somehow my feet still breathe! Must be the bamboo, I recommend these socks for you!” Available sizes: Small — Large

