There's no doubt that a bad pair of socks can ruin your day. Because, the wrong socks will lead to painful blisters, foot aches, and daily discomfort. In contrast, the best women's socks are supportive, comfortable, and make you feel like you're not wearing anything on your toes. And, once you've owned a pair of quality socks, you'll never go back to flimsy, itchy, odor-retaining socks that slip off your ankles again.

Unsurprisingly, there are a lot of styles, fabrics, and features in socks made for women today. So, as you search, keep front of mind your needs: Do you want a pair of hiking socks that will keep your feet warm and dry? Do you have painful arches and need a pair of socks with extra support? Are you looking for an everyday pair you can buy in multiples?

The socks on this list span nearly every type of sock you could want or need, from thin, everyday socks (both visible and no-show), to compression socks that are great for traveling, to moisture-wicking socks you can wear when you exercise. So sit back and relax, I've gathered the finest socks around for you to peruse. Here are the best women's socks that money can buy.

1 Best Basic, Thin Socks You Can Wear Every Day K-Lorra Thin Cotton Socks Amazon $13.50 Buy Now These basic, everyday socks are slightly longer than ankle length and have a narrow band of elastic around the top to help them stay up. Thanks to their fabric blend, they’re breathable, lightweight, and thin enough to not create bulk under shoes or boots. Reviewers say these socks absorb moisture well, and that they won't slip down your leg throughout the day. And with six pairs for the price of $14, you can stock up and always have these socks on hand. You can get them in a multi-color pack of white, black, and grey, or an all grey, all black, or all white pack of six pairs. Positive Amazon review: "They stay on, the way they're supposed to. They don't make my feet too hot. They don't bunch up around my toes. They don't cut off my circulation. They fit well and feel good." Available Sizes: 5-8

2 Best Liner Socks That Are Invisible In Any Shoes PEDS Ultra Low Microfiber Liner With Gel Tabs Amazon $13 Buy Now These no-show liner socks have gel tabs that will hold them to your heel so they won't slip on your feet throughout the day, and are made with microfiber that can stretch to the shape of your foot. They come in an affordable pack of three socks in neutral shades like nude and black, as well as pigmented colors like navy, plum, and red. Over 1,300 five-star reviews declare that these socks are soft, invisible in any shoe, and breathable enough that your feet won't sweat when you wear them. Positive Amazon review: "The absolute best low cut socks I've ever had. I used to purchase some different brands that had gel on the heel, but they never quite had enough of it and always slipped off of my feet into my shoe. I've had this PEDS brand since mid April and am 100% happy with them." Available Sizes: 4-12

3 Best Lightweight, Low-Cut Socks That Can Breathe Asics Cushion Low Cut Socks Amazon $8.15 Buy Now These moisture-wicking ankle socks are a thinner, lightweight cooling sock with ventilation panels, seamless toes, and Y-heel fit that keeps them in place. With a no-show design that will hide in most shoes you wear, these are a versatile pair you can get in white, black, and heather grey. While they do have fewer supportive features than running and workout socks, they have a cushioned heel tab and cushioned sole, providing enough support to keep your feet comfortable no matter where you're headed. And their synthetic material blend with polyester has stronger odor-fighting properties than common sock materials like cotton. One thing to note? Reviewers warn that these socks can shrink and sometimes pill — so order up a size to be safe. Positive Amazon review: "I needed a dedicated set of socks for walking on the treadmill, exercise bike, and walking outside [...] so I bought these. Wow, they're comfortable. [...] I like their softness and their ability to help wick away sweat. My feet seem to stay a little more dry after half an hour on the treadmill, and that's important. I'd buy them again! Available Sizes: S-XL

4 Best Running Socks With Extra Support And Cushioning Balega Blister Resist No-Show Socks Amazon $12 Buy Now This pair of women's running socks stands out for a reason: Made from Drynamix and mohair, they wick away moisture and help prevent blisters, while keeping feet warm and dry. They also offer a lot of support and extra cushioning to absorb shock when your foot hits the pavement. They have a wide band for arch support, a seamless toe that’s comfortable and also helps prevent blisters, and heel tabs that will help you easily adjust the sock as you work out. And they come in seven colors and designs, including fuchsia and charcoal lime. Positive Amazon review: "These are some of the best socks I've ever run in. They're well cushioned, they pretty well eliminate hot spots, and they seem to wear very well so far. [...] the Balegas seem like they're going to last a very long time." Available Sizes: S-XL

5 Best Socks For Cold Weather Made From Merino Wool DG Hill Thermal 80% Merino Wool Socks Amazon $19.99 Buy Now These cold weather socks are made with 80 percent Merino wool, a much higher percentage than your run-of-the-mill wool socks. Merino wool is the perfect material to have on your feet when the temperature drops, as it's warm and insulating, but also breathable and naturally moisture wicking. With a reinforced heel and extra arch support, this pair is even great for outdoor cold weather sports, like skiing, hiking, or snowboarding. And women who ordinarily have trouble finding socks that fit will be thrilled to know these come in a really wide range of women’s sizes — from 3 to 13. Positive Amazon review: "Moved out to NY after living most of my life in Cali or North Carolina, and I was a bit worried about 'the Winter', as my wardrobe was not cut out for temperatures that don’t let a less civilized human being believe underwear to be optional. Well, I saw these socks, bought these socks, and now I’m buying three more. These a great! Thick and warm without being overheating; so soft and thick the essentially make any boot damn-near sherpa-lined. These things are phenomenal. Get six." Available Sizes: 3-13