With the Fall season approaching, you are probably seeking a way to breathe fresh life into your everyday wears. The easiest way to transition your wardrobe from one season to another — and amp up last year’s cold-weather looks is through your accessories, starting with Fall 2020 handbag trends.

At Fashion Month in February 2020, handbag styles ran the gamut from a carryall to an after-hours chain-link clutch.Khaite debuted wristlets, Michael Kors had totes so large you could practically fit inside them; Dries van Noten jumped head-first into luxury with velvet silhouettes and Dior went cozy with shearling styles.

When it comes to handbag trends this season, it was much more about size than shape, with exaggerated silhouettes, deliberate structres, and head-turning styles ruling supreme. Designers are showing off oversized silhouettes, bags in all shapes and sizes with wristlet straps, metallic styles, and more.

Ahead, take a look at the 10 Fall 2020 handbag trends that hit it big on the runways at Fashion Month and how to shop them now.

Oversized Styles Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Designers Michael Kors, Jonathan Simkhai, and Coach embraced the statement “go big or go home” when it came to handbags. Clutches, totes, and hobos were all larger than life: the ultimate carryall for the girl on the go.

Wristlets Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Bags will be elegantly dangled from the wrist this Fall, if Coach, Khaite, and Ulla Johnson have anything to say about it. In every single shape, size, and color, handbags were given the wristlet treatment on the runways this season.

Double Strap Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Why settle for one strap when you can have two? So says Michael Kors, Tory Burch, and Staud. They opted to show bags on their Fall 2020 runways that featured a multitude of straps, so you can carry them however you please.

Metallic Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images The future is here, with metallic bags so mirrored you can practically see your reflection in them. According to designers like Marc Jacobs, Longchamp, and Proenza Schouler, you’ll be shopping the metallic trend in everything from oversized totes to structured clutches this coming season.

Chain Strap Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Tibi, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Tory Burch, and more are proving that chain straps can be elegant as well as edgy. They designed their most structured and ladylike bag styles with a heavy metal accent for Fall.

Velvet Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Everyone from Chanel to Burberry, Dries van Noten and more, have embraced the impending cold weather, reaching for the luxe velvet material to cover evening clutches and daytime totes. It's just the thing you need to elevate your every look— be it a party dress or off-duty denim.

Shearling Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Keep your bags as cozy as the rest of your Fall look with soft shearling material. Go classic when it comes to your coloring, with blacks and browns standing paramount. Whether you choose suede with shearling detailing or an all-over teddy bear appeal, the world is your oyster when it comes to this handbag trend.

Chunky Chains Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Chunky, statement-making chains are having a moment this Fall. Whether brightly colored or neutral black, white, or tortoise, it's the size that makes all the difference. The best part? It works for every style, from oversized totes to tiny baguette bags.

Quilted Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images One of the most classic of bag textures is quilting and, this season, it's back for another go. However, this year, designers are opting for new ways to experiment with stitching, be it on leather, puffier materials, or silk reminiscent of your grandmother's bedding. It's a true vintage favorite, made modern for Fall 2020.

Crocodile Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If you're looking for an easy way to add more dimension to the bags that you already love, consider the crocodile-embossed texture. It's a great material that gives you that tailored charm while still an extra head-turning detail. In mini, midi, and maxi, crocodile works for any bag style this season.

