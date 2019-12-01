6 Comfy, Warm Slippers You Can Wear Both Inside & Outdoors

If you want to wear your slippers both inside and out, you should be on the lookout for slippers with a thick sole. For outside wear, this sole will protect you from any small puddles or mud, and thicker soles will often provide better support and more comfort even when you're indoors. Furthermore, the best indoor outdoor slippers have deep, anti-skid treads that make it easy to walk through all terrain, from wet grass to deep snow. You're even better off if that sole is made from a durable synthetic material or pure rubber to prevent moisture from seeping in.

You also want to make sure that whichever slippers you choose keep your feet at the perfect temperature. For anyone chronically cold (like me), it's probably a good idea to invest in a pair of faux-fur slippers that will keep your feet toasty whether you're indoors or outside. On the other hand, if you tend to overheat easily, you may want to opt for a slipper lined with naturally moisture-wicking fabric, like fleece, or something with an open heel to allow for more airflow.

In a hurry? These are the best indoor outdoor slippers.

1. The Best Overall: BOBS From Skechers Women's Keepsakes Ice Angel Slippers

2. The Most Affordable: HomeTop Women's Cozy Memory Foam Slippers

3. The Best For Sweaty Feet: Ultraideas Women's Cozy Memory Foam Slippers

4. The Best For Wet Climates: UBFEN Unisex Winter Warm Slippers

5. The Best Closed Heel Slipper: Ultraideas Women's Cozy Slippers With Faux-Fur Lining

6. The Best Booties: Ultraideas Women's Comfort Bootie Slippers

Booties or closed heel? Faux-fur or memory foam? There are so many options out there, it's tricky to find the perfect indoor outdoor slippers for you. Here's a roundup of some of the best of the best to help you get started.

1 The Best Overall Indoor-Outdoor Slippers: BOBS From Skechers Women's Keepsakes Ice Angel Slipper BOBS from Skechers Women's Keepsakes Ice Angel Slipper Amazon $40 $34 See On Amazon These luxe slippers have over 10,000 positive reviews for good reason: They're ridiculously comfortable. The inside features a plush memory foam sole that cradles your feet while you walk. It's also lined with silky faux-fur for double the warmth and padding. The upper features a cable-knit texture, and the thick, rubber sole can withstand any weather when you go out to grab the mail. Amazon reviewer after reviewer can't stop raving about how amazing these slippers are. According to one reviewer: "I wear them every day outdoors and indoors. As a matter of fact, I walk 160 yards to our mailbox each day (we live in the country, and the road is a dirt road). These have stood the test of time." Available sizes: Women's sizes 5 - 11 (regular and wide)

2 The Most Affordable: HomeTop Women's Cozy Memory Foam Slippers HomeTop Women's Cozy Memory Foam Slippers Amazon $15 See On Amazon These super affordable slippers work great to keep your feet warm and dry whether you're in or outside of your home. The upper is constructed from super durable suede, and the inside is made with a warm fleece lining. And under the lining, there are multiple layers of high-density memory foam to keep your foot comfortably in place. Plus, at only $15, these slippers are a total steal. These come in three different colors you can choose from. According to one reviewer: "Purchased before a camping trip, as we were staying in a very basic yurt in a forested area and I didn’t want to be walking around in only socks or bare feet. These are perfect - I was able to wear them in or outdoors and they are incredibly comfortable and warm. I am very pleased with this purchase." Available sizes: Women's sizes 6 - 11

3 The Best For Sweaty Feet: Ultraideas Women's Cozy Memory Foam Slippers Ultraideas Women's Cozy Memory Foam Slippers Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you tend to get hot quickly, these microfiber fleece-lined slippers will keep your feet at just the right temperature. While the fleece is soft and plush, the open back actually allows for air to easily flow in and out to keep you cool. On top of that, fleece is naturally sweat-wicking, so you're doubly protected from overheating. Plus, with an anti-skid sole, these slippers are extra safe to wear just about anywhere. These slippers are one of the most popular on Amazon, having earned glowing ratings from more than 17,000 fans. According to one reviewer: "I love the way these slippers feel on my feet. I also like that they have a good sole for going outdoors in as well. I often go outside to refill hummingbird feeders, and usually I come back in with my feet soaking wet. But these slippers have just enough sole on the bottom to escape the wet grass." Available sizes: Women's sizes 5 - 12

4 The Best For Wet Climates: UBFEN Unisex Winter Warm Slippers UBFEN Unisex Winter Warm Slippers Amazon $42 $33 See On Amazon If you live somewhere that gets seriously snowy or rainy weather, these waterproof slippers are an absolute must. The sole is constructed from waterproof rubber so they won't leak, and the upper is extremely easy to keep clean — you can literally wipe it down to remove spills and stains. The inside also features a faux-fur lining to keep your feet snug and warm. According to one reviewer: "The magnificent UBFEN winter shoes for men for women are comfortable, lightweight and waterproof. The sole is non-slip, which makes them excellent for use on snowy and rainy days and for any outdoor activity. And the best part is that it keeps your feet warm." Available sizes: Women's sizes 6 - 16

5 The Best Closed Heel Slipper: Ultraideas Women's Cozy Slippers With Faux-Fur Lining Ultraideas Women's Cozy Slippers With Faux-Fur Lining Amazon $20 See On Amazon These faux-fur slippers are the perfect gift for anyone who's always cold. For one, they feature a closed heel that traps in all that toasty warmth, and the luxe faux-fur lining and collar feel like heaven on your feet. They're also lined with plush memory foam, and the no-slip rubber sole is tough enough to withstand even the slipperiest driveway. Reviewers insist these are some of the most comfortable slippers on the market. According to one reviewer: "These were amazing i bought a pair last year and wore them so much indoors and outdoors that [I'm] buying a new pair for this winter!!!" Available sizes: Women's sizes 6 - 11