When you have large breasts, bra shopping can be really challenging, especially if you're looking to say goodbye to underwires. But the best bras without underwire for big boobs utilize various combinations of stretchy fabric, wide bands, and clever strap placement to keep your breasts contained and comfortable.

Yes, it's true what you've heard — while there are certainly times when you may feel like unleashing your inner Sophia Loren and pushing the girls up, up, and away, underwire bras are not your only option if you have large breasts. You can go for lacy plunging styles, strappy yoga bralettes, or utilitarian sports bras; whatever your preference, there's a wire-free bra out there that will suit you (and your boobs) perfectly. Just make sure you look for the bra backed up with glowing reviews from Amazon reviewers with larger chests.

Whether lacy, sporty, or perfectly optimized to wear under a T-shirt, these popular bras are celebrated for not having underwires — and for still being super comfortable and cute.

Vanity Fair Women's Body Shine Full Coverage Wirefree Bra Vanity Fair Women's Body Shine Full Coverage Wirefree Bra Amazon $27 See On Amazon With a flexible cup design, banded frame anchors for extra support, and wide straps, this 4.3-star rated bra is lauded by women with larger cup sizes for being "surprisingly well made" and providing "great support," despite a lack of underwire. One reviewer who wears a size 40D bra says this bra allows her to move with ease and that it is adjustable so she can alter it to suit her needs. If you long for color, you've got it. In addition to its sweet, subtle, shiny floral design, the Vanity Fair wirefree bra comes in six shades: Damask Neutral, Star White, ivory, Grey Whisper, Midnight Black, and a pretty light blue shade called Summer Rain. Available Sizes: 34B - 40D

Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Wire Free Bra Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Wire Free Bra Amazon $14 See On Amazon This casual wire-free bra from Bali has ultra-thin foam cups with enough stretch to find the perfect fit. It has knit-in support for your back and sides and a soft band that fastens at the back. The obvious draw here is that this bra, which earned an overall 4.1-star rating from more than 5,600 Amazon reviewers, can be worn comfortably all day and doesn't have lacy elements or bows that can look lumpy under a basic T-shirt. It comes in a slew of colors, some of which have subtle prints. Reviewers report that the bra is incredibly comfortable, surprisingly supportive, and shows off their natural shape. Available Sizes: 32B - 42DD

True & Co. True Body Lift Triangle Adjustable Strap Bra True & Co. True Body Lift Triangle Adjustable Strap Bra Amazon $58 See On Amazon Yes, wireless bras for large breasts can also be cute, comfortable, and nearly invisible under clothing, and this True & Co. bra is proof. Designed specifically for larger cup sizes and made from a super soft, lightweight nylon and elastane fabric, it has just the right amount of stretch and support in a pullover style with minimal hardware. It has adjustable straps and removable pads, so you can get just the right fit. Editor’s note: “I wear a size 32DD, so bra shopping has typically not been super fun for me, but I am obsessed with True & Co. wireless bras. They vanish under clothing, and offer enough coverage so that I don’t spill out of the top. The best part? They’re so comfortable, I usually forget I’m even wearing a bra.” — Carina Finn Available Sizes: XS (30DD-DDD, 32DD) — XL (38DDD, 40DD)

Jockey Forever Fit V-Neck Bra Jockey Forever Fit V-Neck Bra Amazon $36 See On Amazon Looking for a great bra to wear underneath V-neck sweaters and other low-cut tops? This wireless V-neck bra from Jockey is super comfortable, and offers coverage where you want with the option to show a little skin, too. It has double-layered cups, adjustable straps, and a durable hook-and-eye closure so you can feel comfortable and secure all day long. In addition to a low-cut front, the back of this bra also dips fairly low, making it a great choice for wearing under dresses or tops that are otherwise hard to pair with most bras. Available Sizes: Small - 3X-Large

Glamorise Women's Double-Layer Custom-Control Sport Bra Glamorise Women's Double-Layer Custom-Control Sport Bra Amazon $45 See On Amazon This unique double layer sports bra combines a seamless wire-free inner bra with an outer panel that actually lets you adjust to four levels of bounce control so that it suits any activity, low or high impact. A two-way stretch back keeps you comfortable when you move and its moisture wicking fabric keeps sweat off your skin so that you stay cool and dry. The bra comes in a handful of two-tone colors, as well as plain white. One reviewer who wears a size 36G gave this 4.1 star rated bra five stars because she noted she could "run, jump, do jumping jacks" in this bra without her breasts moving or shaking. Judging by similar stories, it may be worth the investment, whether you plan to wear it at the gym, school, the grocery store — wherever. Available Sizes: 32B - 46I

Cosabella Curvy Sweetie Bralette Cosabella Curvy Sweetie Bralette Amazon $47 See On Amazon Looking for a wireless bra that’s as pretty as it is comfortable? This lacy bralette from Cosabella is made specifically for those with smaller band sizes and larger cup sizes, so it’s perfect for anyone who typically has a hard time finding a supportive bralette in their size. It has a stretchy mesh lining that’s breathable and gives a good amount of lift and shape, and the outer layer is made from gorgeous lace. The straps are adjustable, there’s no padding, and it has a pull-on style. It’s so pretty, you might just want to show it off under sheer tops and jackets. Available Sizes: Medium - 3X-Large

Pretty Seamless Wireless Strappy Bralette Pretty Seamless Wireless Strappy Bralette (3-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon When you have no idea what kind of bra to wear under all of those open-back tops, along comes this sexy, strappy bralette, which is seamless and has a pullover bralette fit with no back hooks of clasps. With padded full-coverage pads and a number of color options, this three-pack of bras provides a comfortable and affordable lingerie option. Available Sizes: Medium - XX-Large

Dinamit Jeans Women's Plus Size Seamless Padded Bandeau Bra Dinamit Jeans Women's Plus Size Seamless Padded Bandeau Bra Amazon $12 See On Amazon A great bandeau bra in a full cup-friendly size is hard to find, so you’ll want to snag this one, ASAP. It’s made from a super stretchy blend of nylon and spandex that offers a surprising amount of support for a strapless style, and it’s super comfy, too. It’s perfect to wear under off-the-shoulder tops and dresses, comes in a few different colors, and is sold in both singles and multipacks in case you want to stock up. Available Sizes: Small-Medium - 7X-8X

Warner's Women's Play It Cool Wire Free Contour Bra With Lift Warner's Women's Play It Cool Wire Free Contour Bra With Lift Amazon $15 See On Amazon With a 4.4-star rating on Amazon, this bra has light lift pads that won't create major cleavage, but will sit flat beneath a form-fitting T-shirt. With adjustable cushioned back straps that can easily convert to criss-cross straps, the Warner's Women's Play It Cool Wire Free Bra gives you tons of options and comes in a variety of colors like Button Blue (shown here), Hot Magenta, Royal Blue, Dark Grey, Toasted Almond, and white. Reviewers say this bra's straps are slightly larger than average, which makes them ultra comfortable, and that the cups don't squish breasts together like a traditional push-up bra. Available Sizes: 34A - 38D

DOBREVA Non-Wired Push-Up Longline Bra DOBREVA Non-Wired Push-Up Longline Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon There are days when you may crave the effect of a push-up bra, but have absolutely no desire to achieve that look with an underwire. The good news is that bras like this beautiful wireless push-up bra can do the impossible: deliver the goods with round cups with padded cups and an elastic underbust band — and absolutely no wire whatsoever. This longline bra is a pullover style with convertible straps that can be crossed in the back. It has cute lace details and comes in six subdued shades. Available Sizes: 32A - 38DD

MotoRun Strappy Yoga Bra MotoRun Strappy Yoga Bra Amazon $35 See On Amazon This plunge bra, which can be worn as a sport bra for light-impact workouts or with your most amazing plunging neckline blouse if you don't mind showing off strappy details, has a thick band for support and mesh inner layer cups. The four-way stretch fabric allows for optimum comfort, and criss-cross strap details in back keep things cute. There's removable padding so you can customize the bra to your liking, but Amazon reviewers with larger chests report that removing the padding results in a better fit. The bra is available in a handful of colors, styles, and single- or multi-packs. Available Sizes: Small - X-Large