When I think of the most timeless outfit, it’s not a pair of perfectly fitted jeans, or that LBD you get out for special occasions. It’s undoubtedly a suit. Whether you opt for a flared leg, straight leg, or boxy fit, there is a suit that suits everyone (pardon the pun). Suits sometimes feel like a rite of passage, and the feeling you can get when you put on a well-fitted velvet suit is incredible. And so, with that in mind, here are the six best velvet suits available in the UK right now.

Whenever I wear a suit, I understand wholeheartedly why they are so often associated with power and power dressing. Some of the most iconic moments in fashion have been women breaking boundaries in a fabulous suit, like Bianca Jagger wearing one to her wedding in 1971, or Marlene Dietrich in her tuxedo.

In more “recent” history, Phoebe Waller-Bridge rocked a green velvet Victoria Beckham two-piece when she brought Fleabag back to the stage in 2019, at a press night held at the Wyndham Theatre in London. Pairing the suit with a lacy black cami and a red lip, the look was a masterclass in understated elegance. Even Victoria Beckham was impressed, uploading a picture of the look to her Instagram account. Other celebrities have also rocked the trend, including Olivia Wilde who sported a blue velvet suit for her presentation at CinemaCon, while Halle Berry donned a black velvet power suit on the red carpet, too.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge at the Fleabag premiere in 2019. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kendall Jenner wearing an all-white power suit in New York. David Krieger/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Olivia Wilde sported a blue velvet suit at a recent appearance CinemaCon presentation. Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage/Getty Images

Ready to channel your inner Phoebe Waller-Bridge? Below is my pick of the best matching velvet suits, perfect for every occasion – be it a spooky Halloween soiree or a festive feast.