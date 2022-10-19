Twitter Can't Stop Thinking About Olivia Wilde's Divorce Salad Dressing

The drama between Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis, and Harry Styles hit another gear yesterday when a tell-all from a former nanny hit Daily Mail, and alleged new details about Wilde and Sudeikis’s break-up and her subsequent relationship with Styles. One particular anecdote caught the attention of outlets and fans alike: Sudeikis reportedly lost his cool over Wilde preparing a salad for Styles with a “special” salad dressing. As she was leaving the house, Sudeikis allegedly chased after her and lay under her car in an effort to prevent her from leaving their family home to meet with Styles.

After publications like Vulture, The Cut, and The Takeout speculated about what kind of salad dressing this could be to warrant such a reportedly visceral reaction (many landed on the vinaigrette that she shared in the Food Network special Questlove’s Potluck), Wilde herself entered the discourse with a single caption-less Instagram story. In the story shared on Oct. 18, she posted a picture of a page from Nora Ephron’s 1983 novel Heartburn in which the main character makes a — you guessed it — salad dressing from scratch. (And for those wondering, the dressing looks pretty close to what she shared with Questlove.)

Olivia Wilde’s Instagram story from Oct. 18 features an image from Nora Ephron’s novel Heartburn. @oliviawilde Instagram

Wilde’s apparent acknowledgment of the situation is slightly surprising given she and Sudeikis issued a joint statement to Daily Mail about the former nanny’s claims, denying them outright. “As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” the statement said. “Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”

Of course, Twitter was quick to try to decipher what exactly was going on here. At first, people were genuinely curious about what was in the salad dressing.

Others chimed in just trying to make sense of the absurd headlines around this celebrity gossip.

After Wilde shared the recipe, adding a messy new layer to the story, many were left wondering what was going through Wilde’s head when she posted it. And without the air of mystery about what made the salad so special, a lot of users also commented on the fact that the vinaigrette dressing is quite a standard recipe.

It should also be noted that Heartburn is an autobiographical novel about a dissolving marriage in which the main character’s husband cheats on her — a fact that did not go unnoticed on Twitter.

Let’s not forget that this isn’t the first time celebrity gossip has centered on a salad — one user also used the moment to remind people about Jake Gyllenhaal and Kirsten Dunst’s inopportune salad photo-op from 2003.