Old Navy’s Black Friday Sale Will Offer 50% Off Everything

Black Friday isn't exactly an official holiday, but those who love to shop, may disagree. The careful categorizing of the best deals and the early morning doorbusters are addictive to some. And Old Navy's Black Friday sale may top their shopping list this year.

The brand's Black Friday sales are practically legendary at this point. Old Navy has been hosting the annual event for years, and the deals are never anything less than extravagant. That's going to be no different in 2020. Old Navy is offering 50% off everything for Black Friday, and no, that's not a typo. The store, known for its lineup of layering basics, jeans, and classic outerwear pieces, is giving shoppers the perfect opportunity to check people off their holiday shopping lists and get a little something for themselves, too.

The sale isn't just special because of that massive discount. Black Friday is more than just a single shopping day at Old Navy. According to the brand, the 50% off everything sale will begin Nov. 25 and extend until Sunday, Nov. 29 in a marathon few days of shopping for customers.

If you do plan to head into brick and mortar stores, Old Navy has laid out exactly when its doors will be open to you. And, you can even shop online and plan to pick up in-store for a quick contact-free shopping experience. You can do so as early as 6AM on those sale days.

As for the Thanksgiving holiday itself, stores will be closed for the day, but if you shop online, you can pick up anything you buy first thing in the morning on Black Friday. If you feel like you want to head out and grab some new duds, Old Navy will very likely be open for you to do so.

Whether you're after a great new pair of denim, that perfect cozy sweater in time for Christmas, or multiple pairs of $1 cozy socks, Old Navy's Black Friday sale is going to deliver.