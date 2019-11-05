Old Navy's $1 Sock Sale Is Back

Spooky season may be over, but don't worry, cozy season is here. Old Navy's $1 sock sale is coming back to help. Get ready to embrace all the holiday movie watching, cookie baking, mulled wine drinking nights ahead in the most affordable and adorable socks around.

Even those who don't often shop Old Navy are likely familiar with the brand's signature, seasonal sales. In summer, its the $1 flip-flop deal where a wall of colorful sandals greets you like an old, plastic-smelling friend. In fall, though, the flip flop sale converts into its cozy cousin, the $1 sock sale, and on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28 and Black Friday, Nov. 29, you can stock up on socks covered in everything from narwhals (yes, they're as adorable as they sound) to Santa Claus. Plus, in 2019, the sale extends to both in-store purchases and sales made online.

While the price tag is likely enough to get fans of the brand to shop, Old Navy is also throwing in an extra incentive that'll help you give back while you get snuggly. This year, the event is taking on a new name, the Shock of a Dolla sale, and for each $1 pair of socks sold, the same amount will be donated to Boys & Girls Clubs up to $1 million dollars.

Courtesy of Old Navy

In a press release, the brand expands on the donation explaining that the giving initiative is part of the brand's Onward! platform which launched in 2017 to help build children's leadership skills. Up to $1 million of the proceeds from the sock sale will go to create a career development program which will provide first employment, leadership training, and mentorships for Boys & Girls Clubs.

Courtesy of Old Navy

The cozy sock sale is both a time for major savings and charitable giving, but the deal also coincides with another massive event from the brand: Black Friday.

In 2019, Old Navy's Black Friday event is, well, not just a Friday. The brand is hosting a lead-up sale beginning Nov. 20 and extending until Nov. 26 where shoppers can snag 50% off all jeans, sweaters, and outerwear in-store and online. Then, on Nov. 27 through Nov. 29, the official Black Friday event starts with 50% off everything (with exclusions for gift cards, register lane items, and clearance pieces) and some items marked down to just $5.

Courtesy of Old Navy

Whether you're seeking the perfect cable knit sweater, a great pair of denim, or that ideal pair of cozy socks, Old Navy's holiday offerings will help you score the best pieces for the best prices and give a little something back as well.