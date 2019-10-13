Jeans are essential wardrobe staples, and having multiple pairs is always useful. However, you don't have to spend a fortune trying to fill your closet with them. Believe it or not, it's totally possible to find the best cheap jeans in various styles, colors, sizes, and lengths. Still, it's important to know what to look for as you shop — especially when you're trying to purchase affordable pairs online.

When you're shopping for cheap jeans, one of your main goals should be comfort — and the coziest jeans will likely be constructed with denim. When it comes to denim, it most commonly ranges from 100% cotton or can be blended with stretchy materials — such as spandex, elastane, or Lycra — to help the jeans mold to your body and move with you.

When it comes to style, picking out a pair of jeans is largely a matter of preference. Some people prefer a slim-cut pair of skinny jeans, while others like a loose, deconstructed pair of boyfriend jeans. While you're choosing a particular look, take the pocket count into consideration. Some pairs come with functional pockets, while others come with ones that are just for show.

Another thing to consider when you're shopping is length. Luckily, there are tons of jeans that offer additional petite and tall options, alleviating the need for tailoring. You'll also want to pay close attention to the rise of the jeans. Pairs come in low-, mid-, or high-rise options, so you can choose your personal favorite.

With all of this information in mind, it should be easy to find a pair of comfortable, yet stylish jeans that are all $40 or less.

1 The Best Straight-Leg Jeans Levi's Women's 505 Jeans Amazon $50 $30 See On Amazon These straight-leg jeans from Levi's offer tons of perks at a shockingly great value. They come in a wide range of size options with additional short, medium, and long lengths. Plus, they're offered in 100 different colors that'll let you customize your outfits (whether you're looking for faded blue jeans, navy corduroy, or black pants). Not to mention, these mid-rise selections come with five working pockets. According to one reviewer: "I've been looking for Levi's 505 jeans for a very long time and was thrilled to finally find them. Great jeans! Although Levi's has changed their heavier quality denim for a considerably thinner version, the fit is the same and I'll definitely be buying more." Available sizes: 26 - 34 (with short, medium, and long options)

2 Cheap Sateen Pants You Can Wear To Work Daily Ritual Sateen Skinny Pants Amazon $34 See On Amazon Thanks to their brushed sateen finish and ankle-length fit, these skinny pants by Daily Ritual can double as both casual jeans and workwear. However, these are essentially pants with the look of jeans. They're constructed with 60% Tencel lyocell, 38% cotton, and 2% spandex — and they feature five working pockets, which makes them comfortable and functional. They don't come in blue options, but they are offered in various muted tones and shades (such as dark gray, navy, and off-white). According to one reviewer: "They feel amazingly soft, the fit is great, and the skinny leg is fitted without being tight. Plus, all of the pockets are functional. I'm buying these in every color." Available sizes: 2 - 16

3 Super Stretchy High-Waisted Jeans With Over 2,500 5-Star Reviews Vibrant High-Waist Skinny Jeans Amazon $34 See on Amazon With over 2,500 five-star reviews on Amazon, Vibrant's high-waisted jeans have become a fan favorite. These ankle-length skinny jeans offer optimal stretch, thanks to their blend of rayon, cotton, polyester, and spandex. They also come in an array of shades ranging from bright colors like red and pink, to more traditional blue hues. However, unlike standard five-pocket blue jeans, these have non-functional front pockets (the back pockets are real, though). According to one reviewer: "Finally high waisted jeans that are actually high waisted. They fit wonderfully, above my belly button and comfy all around. They're tight and stretchy." Available sizes: 1 - 3XL

4 The Best Bootcut Plus-Size Jeans Riders By Lee Indigo Women's Plus-Size Jeans Amazon $26 See On Amazon These mid-rise bootcut jeans offer a touch of stretch, all thanks to their blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex. They're even made with an elastic waistband for added comfort. Unlike other options on this list, these are styled with bootcut legs that offer a bit of flare. You can buy them in two different denim shades and two additional colors (black and soft khaki). All shades come with pockets in the front and back. According to one reviewer: "(V)ery comfortable jeans, especially love the wide waist band, it doesn't cut into your stomach like more narrow ones."" Available sizes: 18 - 26

5 Cheap Skinny Jeans With Worn-Out Tears ICONICC Ripped Skinny Jeans Amazon $28 See On Amazon These distressed skinny jeans are fashionable and affordable options when it comes to ripped pants. Like the previously mentioned Vibrant jeans, these are designed with a high-waist and optimal stretch that allows them to move comfortably with your body. However, unlike those jeans, they come with tears throughout the legs. (These also offer five working pockets instead of two.) Not to mention, these jeans are made with 98% breathable cotton and 2% spandex, making them extra-cozy. You can buy them in various ripped colors, including blue, pink, yellow, and more. According to one reviewer: "These jeans are good quality. Soft feel to the material but not as stretchy as I was expecting, but is true to size. The ripped look is really natural and not over done." Available sizes: 1 - 13

6 A Pair Of Cheap Colorful Jeans Amazon Essentials Skinny Jean Amazon $29 See On Amazon Made of 79% cotton, 18% polyester, and 3% elastane, these pastel jeans from Amazon Essentials are durable, yet stretchy. They feature skinny, ankle-length legs and have five functional pockets. They don't only come in white, though. These jeans are also offered in over 10 colors that also include standard denim washes. They even come in various lengths to accommodate different heights. According to one reviewer: "These jeans are great. Stretchy enough to be comfortable but sturdy fabric and not baggy. I love that you have tall sizes!" Available sizes: 0 - 20 (with short, regular, and long options)

7 The Best Plus-Size Boyfriend Jeans Ellos Women's Plus-Size Boyfriend Jeans Amazon $37 See On Amazon In my opinion, boyfriend jeans are one of the most laid-back pants you can buy. This pair of plus-size Ellos jeans does not disappoint, ranking high on both comfort and style. Made with a cotton-spandex blend, these denim pants are distressed and can be dressed up or down with sneakers or heels. Plus, they come in four different washes to suit your personal preference — and all of them have real pockets in the front and back. According to one reviewer: "But THESE Jean's were such a wonderful and happy surprise because THEY DID fit as described by the seller, as well as the vast majority of the reviewing buyers. It's rare to find any article of clothing with such consistent reviews and accurate sizing. They fit very nicely in all the right places, and not too tight in those other places." Available sizes: 10 - 34

8 A Cheap Pair Of Ripped Bell Bottoms Sidefeel Destoryed Flare Jeans Amazon $32 See On Amazon Thanks to their retro bell-bottom openings, Sidefeel's flared jeans are a great departure from the straight-leg and skinny pants on this list. They're constructed with a comfortable blend of cotton, polyester, and elastane, along with an elastic waistband at the top. Unlike other jeans that I've mentioned, these pull-up pants don't have any front pockets. However, they do offer functional pockets in the back. These jeans also have rips at the knees for added edginess. You can buy them in black, light blue, and sky blue. These jeans have garnered more than 4,000 Amazon reviews and a glowing, 4.3-star overall rating. According to one reviewer: "Absolutely love these! I own several pairs of bell bottoms and hands down, by far these are honestly the best. They fit in all the right places, have stretch but not too much. They are long and flare out just perfectly." Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

9 The Best High-Rise Jeans With An Elastic Waist Lee Women's Relaxed-Fit Side Elastic Tapered-Leg Jean Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you're into "mom jeans," then you might want to check out these relaxed-fit jeans by Lee. These high-rise pants are made with 99% cotton and 1% spandex for maximum comfort. They even feature an elasticized waistband for added flexibility. Unlike other jeans on this list, these don't have any back pockets. They do, however, have two working pockets in the front. They're also made with tapered legs, leaving more room at the top. According to one reviewer: "These jeans are just right on me. They have a little elastic at each side of the waist and have a tiny bit of stretch to them. I was so happy to see that I could still get these, as I heard Lees stopped making this style when I went to buy more from the store here in town.' Available sizes: 4 - 18 (with short and long options)