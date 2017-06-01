If you've ever encountered a low-profile shoe that causes blisters, then you know: The best no-show socks for women are a vital fashion staple. Not only can no-show socks prevent blisters, but they can absorb sweat and keep your shoes smelling fresh much longer, without showing inside your shoe.

Whether you're looking for a pair of invisible socks for sneakers, or a thin, low-profile liner that is barely there, you'll find a lot of no-show socks that reviewers swear by. So, as you peruse the options, consider which shoes you're going to wear them with. There are plenty of no-show sheer socks that can work with nearly any shoe, but you might want to opt for a thicker, blister-proof sock that won't show if you plan on working out in them. But, if you're particularly prone to blisters, you'll find the best no-show socks that don't hurt your feet will actually be a low-cut design, lower profile than an ankle sock but not quite invisible.

As with any shoe liner or hidden sock, you won't regret choosing a sock with a silicone grip in the back to hold it in place in your shoe throughout the day. Socks that slide down are bound to make you feel uncomfortable, even if you're rocking your favorite kicks.

I've looked over the options and can say, the no-show socks on this list are comfortable and won't give you blisters. Regardless of what you're looking for, you'll find it here. Keep scrolling, the best no-show socks for women are gathered below.

1. Eedor Thin No-Show Socks (8-Pack)

These wildly-popular no-show socks are made of cotton and spandex, so they're breathable and stay in place in your shoe throughout the day. The silicone grips on the heel will keep them from sliding down, and these low-profile socks work well with flats, sneakers, and boots. They're definitely on the thinner side, so you might want a different pair if you're looking for a sock you can work out in. But, for just $17 you can get eight socks (four pairs) — a great deal. Thousands of Amazon reviewers sing their praises.

What fans say: "These socks are a dream come true. I can't tell you how much money I have spent in the past on expensive no-show socks that either 1) don't stay put, or 2) only last one season. These socks are affordable and they absolutely stay put! I'm cleaning out my sock drawer and getting rid of all my other frustrating no-shows and replacing them with these."

Sizes Available: One Size Only (Women's Size 5-10)

2. Under Armour Women's Essential Twist No-Show Socks (6-Pack)

Under Armour is one of the most trusted athletic apparel brands, so it stands to reason that their no-show socks would feature their famed ArmourBlock technology; this technology helps to wick away moisture and keep your feet free from odors. They also have a seamless toe for a more comfortable fit, and conform to the foot with dynamic arch support that keeps feet from experiencing unnecessary aches and pains. This six-pack of socks is a fantastic purchase, and is a great thickness for working out or casual wear.

What fans say: "These are great! I have been looking for a low profile ankle sock that is thinner but doesn’t ride down. (Picky, right?) I try to walk 5-7 miles on my days off. So it’s very important for me to not have to stop every couple of hundred yards, bend down, fix socks, then continue on my way while grumbling about NOT GREAT socks. These are not those socks. They really do stay put!!! And enough cushion to be comfortable also. So definitely a repeat!!"

Sizes Available: One Size Only (Women's Size 6-9)

3. Thirty48 No-Show Loafer Socks (3-Pack)

The true test of whether a sock vanishes under your shoe is whether it's a no-show sock that can be concealed under a pair of loafers. These cotton, polyester, nylon, and lycra socks are all that and then some: They feature a silicone grip on the heel to keep them in place and moisture-wicking properties to keep your feet cool and sweat-free. Nearly 4,000 Amazon reviewers are in agreement.

What fans say: "Initially, I bought these socks to wear with boat shoes, however they are thin enough and no-show enough that I wear them anytime I wear flats! They stay in place and don't peak out from any of my shoes! I don't know how I lived without them."

Sizes Available: One Size Only (Women's Size 6-9)

4. Vero Monte No-Show Athletic Socks (4-Pack)

If super low-cut socks annoy you or you need a sturdier pair for summer sports, these no-show socks are perfect: They're designed for summer sports and outings like camping, hiking, running, and tennis, and have no-slip silicone grips and an enhanced cuff. They're also made from 85 percent cotton and are breathable and moisture-wicking, to prevent unpleasant foot odors. You can get them in a few different neutral colors, including grey, black, and nude.

What fans say: "I have purchased many no-show socks in the past since I am constantly wearing flats and loafers, however, the majority, if not all, of the socks always tend to show anyway. That said, it was always struggle to wear my flats until I found Vero Monte no-show socks!! These are absolutely the best, the fabric is not seen at all, they are soft and comfortable to wear, and the back of the sock has a no-slip guard. I love these and would purchase again in the future."

Sizes Available: Women's Sizes 5.5-11

5. HUE No-Show Socks

When you only need a no-show sock that will cover your toes and the balls of your feet, these come to your rescue with a clear elastic band that slides over your heel and silicone patches that prevent slipping. This pair comes in nude and black so that they truly vanish beneath shoes. One important note: Since these don't have material protecting your heel (the strap holds the front of the sock in place), these are not the best pair if you are strictly looking for blister protection.

What fans say: "These were pleasantly soft and comfortable. The straps weren’t too rough on my skin or did not cause blisters. I’ve worn similar brands in the past for work and these were more comfortable. So far I haven’t had any issues with the strap breaking or holes forming."

Sizes Available: One Size Only

6. Adidas Women's Superlite No-Show Socks (6-Pack)

With ClimaLite technology to keep feet cool and dry, these no-show socks are a favorite amongst athletes and Adidas' fans alike. Not only do they come in a bunch of different colors and styles, but they never slip and strike the perfect balance between breathability and protection — meaning your feet won't overheat or blister in these. Best yet, they have arch support for extra comfort in any shoe. While these aren't the lowest profile sock on this list, they won't show in most shoes that stop at your ankle.

What fans say: "These are my favorite workout socks. I am a trainer (CrossFit, HIIT, Group Fitness) and spend most of my days at the gym and when the weather is nice I run outside. After trying so many brands and styles through the years, these win. They aren’t too thick and they are breathable, which I love. The no-show line is low enough that it is not overly obvious when wearing my shoes. I find that I can get a year of heavy use before holes start forming and I need to replace them. That is a win in my book!!"

Sizes Available: One Size Only (Women's Size 5-10)

7. OSABASA Women's Casual No-Show Socks (3-Pack)

These comfy boat line no-show socks will protect your feet from blisters and make it look like you aren't wearing anything underneath your shoes. They come in 12 different shades and are designed with silicone anti-slip heel grip. And for just $10, you can get three pairs of these no-show socks, truly a steal. They're made with a fabric blend that's primarily cotton, so these will be breathable and soft to the touch, without losing their shape over time.

What fans say: "This is THE best no show sock I have ever owned. I bought a 3 pack 6 years ago, and they finally had some holes in them and shrunk from many washes and drying. But considering I had them for 6 years, I really cannot complain. They are very comfortable, and do not slip and slide down your feet while you're wearing shoes. I bought the 9 pair pack this time around and they are just fantastic. Highly recommend these socks for Vans, boat shoes...Toms are bit tricky. But I mostly wear Vans, and these socks are perfect for that. I wear a size 7.5-8 in shoes, and the size small stretch nicely and do not have extra fabric on the heel, which is a pet peeve of mine. Buy these socks!"

Sizes Available: Women's Size 5-13

8. Tipi Toe No-Show Athletic Socks (6-Pack)

These colorful no-show socks have a cushioned sole for comfort, are designed with a super stretchy material, and won't slip off your feet. Reviewers love the affordable price (six pairs for $10), the color and design options, and how durable these are. While these socks are a bit closer to a low-cut style than a no-show design, they wear well with sneakers and are made with a durable cotton blend that's perfect for working out.

What fans say: "Upon slipping the first one on the other night, I was overwhelmed with happiness. These socks are soft & cozy with the perfect amount of stretch. I love that the colors are mismatched. I no longer feel pressured to find a matching pair. Everyone that has seen them so far has had nothing but endearing things to say.Other side notes — I mainly bought these as socks to sleep in, scoot around the house in, or wear under boots. My feet are always cold but also conveniently sweat a bit, which just basically makes things weird & sad. These socks do a very good job of wicking minor amounts of moisture & making my feet feel warm, cozy & dry again. This is quite exciting for me. Also I wear a size 10 shoe & they fit perfectly. I was worried they'd be too small but nope!"

Sizes Available: One Size Only (Women's Size 6-10)

9. SmartWallStation No-Show Deodorant Sock (10-Pack)

The makers of these no-show socks are so confident they won't slip off your heel that if that does happen you can request a refund. Unlike a lot of other socks, these are made with breathable bamboo fibers, which wick moisture, are antibacterial, and prevent odors. The large silicone grip keeps them from moving off your feet and causing blisters as you walk. This colorful pack of 10 pairs has won over hundreds of Amazon fans.

What fans say: "Seriously these are awesome. I've been wearing these for a while now with slip on shoes and these things STAY! The little gripper strip really is the trick, they got it. I slip my feet in and out of my shoes, walk ALL day and they stay perfectly. You get many pairs here and they're cute colors. I dig em!"

Sizes Available: One Size Only (Women's Size 5-12)

10. Balega Ultralight No-Show Athletic Running Socks

These lightweight no-show socks come in unisex sizes and are a favorite amongst runners and athletes. The cushioned heel is reinforced so it won't slip or move at all, even during the toughest workouts. And, Amazon reviewers won't stop raving about their arch support. While $14 for a single pair of socks might seem a bit much, fans say these socks will change your life. These come in more than 20 colors (both vibrant and neutral), so you can match perfectly to your style.

What fans say: "[...] these are indeed magical. I don't know how to describe them other than "silky," but that's the sensation you get with them, and it is pretty great. But beware, this is a gateway sock, and in all likelihood you will soon need another 6 pair for the rest of the days of the week."

Sizes Available: Small - X-Large

This post was originally published on June 1, 2017. It was updated and republished on September 3, 2019. Additional reporting by Amy Biggart.