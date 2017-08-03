Of all the bra types in the world, sports bras are some of the hardest to get right, and that's because they're just plain confusing to buy. It's hard to find the best sports bras for DD cups when most brands smack on a thin layer of stretchy fabric and call it a day. The sizing alone can be tricky, but it's also difficult to determine how much need support, shaping, and compression is enough.

The first thing you need to determine — after your cup size, of course — is how much compression you want in a bra. A low-impact bra for things like yoga and walking will be very different from a high-impact bra meant for running and playing trampoline laser tag (or however else you choose to get your exercise in). For the most support possible, you'll be looking for features like underwire, double layers, thick bands, compression material, and molded cups.

Thankfully, all these features are available in a few select bras on Amazon. Some even have awesome perks like eye-catching designs, Velcro, adjustable straps, and front zippers. Best of all, these sports bras come in DD cups and above, so you can feel totally comfortable and supported while you're giving it your all.

1. A Best-Selling Full-Coverage Bra: Wacoal Underwire Sports Bra

With a supportive underwire and plenty of coverage, this Wacoal sports bra is a great pick for anyone looking to outfit DD cups. It's designed with a high-spandex blend fabric so it'll hold you in during high-impact activities with zero bounce. Nearly 2,000 incredible Amazon reviews agree. The genius combination of floating underwire, two-ply fabric cups, and adjustable shoulder straps will keep you comfortable — no matter how strenuous your workout.

According to one reviewer: "I'm DD and haaate the feeling of not having them supported at all times. This bra is great for workouts but also for lounging in or wearing under casual clothing. No digging, no tugging, you feel nicely cinched in but enjoy a nice supported silhouette at the same time. Recommended!!"

Available in sizes: 32C - 42DDD

2. A Low-Impact Yoga Bra: COMFY BRA Seamless Light Support Sport Bras (2-Pack)

This low-impact sports bra might not pack the support of others on this list, but it's a perfect fit for yogis everywhere, and is comfortable and seamless for everyday wear. A nylon-spandex blend makes for a supportive and soft design perfect for those low-intensity workouts. You'll get two bras in this pack -- a white and a black color. But, it also comes in a bunch of other styles if you prefer brightly-colored bras. While they don't follow an alphanumerical sizing scheme, plenty of reviewers with larger cup sizes rave about the fit and make size recommendations in the review section.

According to one reviewer: "I LOVED these bras. I have big boobs & they hold them perfectly & it’s so hard for me to buy a sports bra that actually fits!! 10/10 would definitely buy more!!"

Available in sizes: Small - X-Large

3. An Affordable High-Impact Bra: SYROKAN High-Impact Sports Bra

Instead of bulky padding, this affordable high-impact sports bra uses controlled stretch to stabilize your chest without limiting your range of motion. It also has breathable mesh sides and a keyhole back to keep you cool while you work out. While this doesn't have as much stretch as other bras on this list, the sturdy adjustable straps allow you to customize the fit so you can get extra support. It comes in seven different colors you can choose from.

According to one reviewer: "Perfect replacement for my favorite (discontinued) Champion Powerback bra. I'm a DD and a I wear this for running and tennis and it has great support. Favorite sports bra, and I've tried them all!"

Available in sizes: 32B - 42DD

4. A Breathable Mesh Bra: Glamorise Double-Layer Custom Control Sports Bra

Even though it doesn't have any wires, the Glamorise custom control bra has tons of features to keep you supported. It has two layers of mesh fabric, seamless inner cups, two-way stretch, and inner bust bands for lift separation. The straps are also specifically designed not to slip. All in all this is a breathable design that can be customized to fit you perfectly — a major win for anyone with larger breasts.

According to one reviewer: "I am a full DD and this bra is great for jogging/running. I have 3 and plan to order another soon for my work-out rotation. Love the colors and that they are available in my size. Usually the pretty colors are only in the smaller sizes. I appreciate the BOLD COLORS!!!"

Available in sizes: 32B - 46I

5. A Double-Lined Bra With Thick Straps: WingsLove High-Impact Sports Bra

Even though it's thin and wireless, this high-impact sports bra delivers. It utilizes double-lined cups and a full coverage design in order to reduce bounce, maximize support, and prevent spillage. Like other designs on this list, it has a small mesh front that allows for more airflow, and has thick straps that can be adjusted to your needs.

According to one reviewer: "This workout bra has great support. The fit is perfect. I'm a DD and needed extra support. This is the perfect bra for me."

Available in sizes: 34B - 48G

6. A Compression Sports Bra: Champion Women's Spot Comfort Sport Bra

This popular sports bra has one of the highest spandex blends on this list -- so it'll support and hold you in. Like others on this list, this sports bra has a mesh panel on the front to keep you cool while you work out. But, the standout feature of this bra are the gel-infused straps, which are super comfortable and won't dig into your skin and will stay cool, as well. Over 4,000 Amazon reviewers have weighed in on this fan-favorite bra. Best yet, you can get it in 32 different colors and style.

According to one reviewer: "Excellent. I have DD chest and this is the first bra that lets me run (doing 5K races) without any pain, chafing, or discomfort of any kind. Keeps the girls in place the whole time. Have used this for over a year with no wear & tear issues. I machine wash and lay flat to dry and it's held its shape perfectly. Strongly recommend."

Available in sizes: 34C - 43D

7. A Front-Closure Bra: WANAYOU Women's Zip Front Sports Bra (2-Pack)

A front-closure bra like this one is great for so many reasons. For one, it is easy to put on and take off, especially if you have any shoulder or neck pain. They also give you total control over your cleavage, you can zip the front up and down as you see fit. This two-pack of sports bras is the most affordable deal on this list (just $10 per bra), and come with rave reviews. While the sizing isn't traditional alphanumerical, the corresponding sizes are listed — making it easy to find the perfect bra for your DDs.

According to one reviewer: "Traditional sports bras, while comfy, are a lot of trouble to get on and off. Love the zippers... love love love them! These wash well, and fit as sized. I got some for a gift and ordered more!"

Available in sizes: Small - XX-Large

8. A Hook-And-Eye Closure Bra: Natori Women's Yogi Convertible Sports Bra

Molded foam cups and reliable straps keep you in the Natori Power yogi bra during exercise. Unlike most sports bras, it uses a hook-and-eye closure and has convertible straps that you can turn into a racerback for more support. These have underwire for even more support and a structured, yet comfortable fit. It also comes in 13 gorgeous colors. This sports bra is on the pricier side, but hundreds of Amazon reviewers rave.

According to one reviewer: "This bra is high impact support with the comfort of a low impact bra. It's easy to get on and off and very adjustable. It doesn't smell like sweat even after multiple wears. I am 32 DD & have worn it running and to dance classes and it has plenty of support for both. Very comfortable bra...I highly recommend it."

Available in sizes: 32A - 40G

9. A Wildly-Popular 2-Pack: MIRITY Women Racerback Sports Bras (2-Pack)

Thank goodness these sports bras come in a set of two (or five), because they might be all you wear from now on. One reviewer even says they're "the perfect substitute" for a real bra when you just can't be bothered. They use stretchy, breathable material, carefully-constructed cups, and wide racerback straps to keep everything supported. These bras have won over 10,000 Amazon reviewers.

According to one reviewer: "These are so comfortable and supportive. I am a DD so it is hard to find sports bras that are supportive enough. These did the trick and at that price they are a steal!"

Available in sizes: Small - 3X-Large

10. A Low-Impact Bra: Maidenform Women's Sport Custom Lift Underwire Bra

For laid back exercises like yoga or walking, there's this low-impact bra. Its convertible back design gives you the option to customize to your comfort, and it has an underwire for added support. This sports bra does have a lower neckline, but reviewers say you don't have to sacrifice support for the style.

According to one reviewer: "I love this bra. I'm a 36DD, and I ordered a 36DD fits perfect. I feel secure and well pulled in, secure, during yoga and hiking. It's not a running bra, but it's still fairly secure. I like that I can get in and out of it with ease, even when sweaty."