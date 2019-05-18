If there's one thing I've learned from season after season of ill-advised footwear purchases, is that sandals shouldn't be purchased based on looks alone. Those designed without comfort in mind can wreak absolute havoc on your feet. And since no one wants to be dealing with blisters and sore arches on a daily basis, finding comfortable, warm-weather footwear is imperative. Whether you're trekking across Europe, down nature trails, or across town, the most comfortable sandals ensure that your feet are the last thing on your mind.

For enduring comfort, there are a few key features to look for in your footwear. First, let's talk material. Chances are, you've come across the term 'EVA' on your hunt for the perfect sandal. EVA, or ethel vinyl acetate, is a manmade foam material that provides exceptional cushioning for your foot. Sandals with an EVA footbed or midsole are going to be a smart bet. Another great material to look for in an insole is OrthoLite, which is made from recycled rubbers and a proprietary polyurethane material. It also provides long-lasting cushioning and support.

Next up, you want to look for sandals that will contour to your foot. Since no two people have the same foot shape, having a shoe that will mold to your feet is essential for comfort. Especially if you have a painful foot condition like plantar fasciitis or flat feet, a sandal with built-in orthotics is definitely going to be a step above when it comes to comfort.

Lastly, it's helpful to check if the brand has fit options that include narrow and wide sizes. Additionally, sandals with adjustable straps will also help ensure a snug fit.

With all that in mind, it's time to find your perfect sandal, whether it's a wedge to wear to work or a sporty pair for your most active days. All of the options below have excellent Amazon ratings and hundreds, if not thousands, of positive customer reviews.

1. Most Comfortable Sandals For Walking Ecco Women's Yucatan Outdoor Hiking Sandal $89 Amazon See on Amazon No matter where you're logging miles, these durable Ecco Yucatan sandals truly can't be beat in terms of comfort. With an impressive 4.6-star rating on Amazon and more than 2,480 customer reviews, these Danish-made sandals — available in a range of colors — are like pillows for your feet. The three adjustable straps offer a customized fit, and the molded, microfiber-covered, EVA footbed provides premium softness and stability. The midsole is injected with polyurethane for even more cushioning. What fans are saying: "These shoes are not my favorite style, however they are so dang comfortable, great support, can wear them on long walks, rougher terrain, where ever really. There are nice stretchy adjustable straps across the back of the ankle, the top of the toe and across the front of the foot, all of which makes for a perfect fit depending on your foot." Available sizes: 4M- 12.5M

2. Most Comfortable Sandals For Travel Birkenstock Essentials Unisex Arizona EVA Sandal $43 Amazon See on Amazon These waterproof, shock-absorbing, lightweight EVA Arizona sandal from Birkenstock are as comfortable as they are versatile. From cobblestone streets to music festival grounds, they're equipped for any environment. Like traditional Birkenstocks, they feature an anatomical design with four arches for even weight distribution. The deep heel cup provides cushioning heel bone support and the raised toe bar encourages the natural gripping motion of your feet. They're easily washable, so you don't have to worry about bringing smelly sandals home with you. What's more, they have a 4.3-star rating on Amazon with more than 1,440 reviews. What fans are saying: "These sandals have given me outstanding service. I bought them to use off-trail while walking the Camino de Santiago, a 500 mile pilgrimage starting in France and ending on the West coast of Spain. Lots of loose gravel and rock paths, lots of climbing hills and the inevitable descents. Add pavement, cobblestones and fine dusty trails as well." Available sizes: 5M- 13.5M

3. Most Comfortable Leather Sandals Naot Women's Kayla Wedge Sandal $140 Amazon See on Amazon If you're on the hunt for a pair of leather sandals, you're not going to find a comfier pair than these stylish, yet sturdy, ones from Naoc. The straps are made from high-quality, imported leather and the highly shock-absorbent insoles are made from a blend of anatomic cork and latex. With a 4.4-star rating on Amazon, and 375 reviews, it's easy to see why people love these slightly heeled sandals. The sole continues to mold to the shape of your foot with each wear for even more comfort. The fit is ideal for feet of narrow to medium width. What fans are saying: "The strap that goes around the upper arch is adjustable so the sandal stays secure on my feet. The arch support is also perfect; normally I have to wear orthotics, but no worries with Naot shoes and sandals. They are always comfortable. I've worn my sandals for 16-hour days at places like Disneyland without any problems." Available sizes: 4M- 13M

4. Most Comfortable Sandals For Problem Feet Clarks Women's Leisa Cacti Slide Sandal $60 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're dealing with narrow feet, wide or swollen feet, or have a foot condition like plantar fasciitis, these uber comfortable Clark sandals are a smart choice. They have a 4.6-star Amazon rating, with more than 1,850 customer reviews. The sandals come in several different colors, and sizes are available in 'N' for narrow and 'W' for wide. The three adjustable Velco straps provide even more customization. The Ortholite footbed combines cushioning, with moisture-wicking technology, to keep feet fresh and comfortable. What fans are saying: "Very high quality, attractive shoe, extremely comfortable, 10W fits perfectly. Couldn’t be happier with my purchase. Highly recommended. I have plantar fasciitis and heel spurs and these are really comfortable for me." Available sizes: 5M- 12W

5. Most Comfortable Dress Sandals Vionic Women's Rest Kirra Backstrap Sandal with Concealed Orthotic Arch Support $100 Amazon See on Amazon These stylish sandals from Vionic are cute enough to wear anywhere, but are actually an orthotic shoe in disguise. They received an American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance, but you certainly wouldn't know it just by looking at them because the biomechanical technology is welcomingly concealed. Available in a variety of colors, the sandals feature an attractive triangular leather upper and buckle detail, as well as a podiatrist-designed footbed for stability. However, there is one caveat worth noting: reviewers stressed that the sizes run big, so you may want to order a size smaller than you normally would. What fans are saying: "These are hands down the most comfortable sandals I've ever owned. I spend a weekend in Nashville and I am 6 months pregnant, so I was looking for a comfortable and cute pair of sandals for all the sightseeing. These did not disappoint. Not one blister and GREAT support even after 7 hours of walking around!" Available sizes: 5M- 11W

6. Most Comfortable Wedge Sandal Clarks Women's Annadel Bari Platform $61 Amazon See on Amazon Anyone looking for a comfortable wedge that can be worn from day to night, look no further. These cute, cork-wrapped Clarks sandals are it. The hook-and-loop strap is easily adjustable, and the heel height (2.95 inches) doesn't feel perilous to walk in. Clarks' Cushion Soft technology and Ortholite footbed not only absorb impact, but wick away moisture too. Plus, the EVA midsole is ultra comfortable and lightweight. With a 4.5-star Amazon rating, and more than 200 reviews, this is a stylish shoe, with comfort you can count on. What fans are saying: "Soooo comfortable and so cute! I usually wear a 7.5 so that’s what I ordered and they fit perfectly. The strap is adjustable so you could tighten or loosen as needed. My feet tend to be a little wide and get even more swollen when wearing heels or when it’s hot outside, but these are still very comfy!! 10/10 would definitely recommend." Available sizes: 5M- 12W

7. Most Comfortable Flip Flop Sandal OLUKAI Women's Ohana W $65 Amazon See on Amazon Finding supportive flip flops can feel like an impossible task, but not with these anatomically contoured ones from OLUKAI. They're made from all-natural materials, and are incredibly comfortable thanks to the non-slip EVA footbed and compression molded EVA midsole. The straps are made from water-resistant, synthetic leather and a soft Lycra knit lining — so you don't have to worry about uncomfortable rubbing. You can choose from tons of colors, from bright dahlia pink to the more muted dusty olive green. With a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, and more than 980 reviews, it's easy to see why many calls these "the best flip flops ever!" What fans are saying: "I wanted flip flops that wouldn't hurt my feet. I have problems with my heels hurting and can barely walk at times. I put these on an it was like magic!! After working all day, my feet were killing me but I figured I'd try them to see how good they really are, these helped as soon as I put them on!!! I need another pair." Available sizes: 5M - 12M

8. Most Comfortable Active Sandal Teva Women's Original Universal Sandal $34 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're crossing a riverbed or even an urban street, Teva sandals can be counted on for all-day comfort. They're a durable, quick-drying sports sandal equipped with great traction, thanks to the Durabrasion rubber outsole. The hook-and-loop closures can be adjusted for a custom fit. And with 78 percent of the Amazon ratings being 5 stars, these sandals clearly have a tried and true fanbase. What fans are saying: "LOVE these sandals! The color is great and the fit is great but what is most important is the feel - I could walk forever in these! Love, love, love them! And they can get wet and still retain traction ... very important if you are caught in the rain or are on a boat. These are my go-to summer shoes!" Available sizes: 5M-11M