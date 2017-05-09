The older I get, the more I seem to value convenience. As far as I'm concerned, voice-activated gadgets are always superior, heels are all but obsolete on weekdays, and every larger chested person should have at least one of the best front closure bras for big boobs in their wardrobe. That being said, as much as I love practicality, I want something that looks great, too.

The Benefits Of A Front-Closure Bra

The main draw for front closure bras is that they're exceptionally easy to take off and put on. And, they make really great bras for those with bigger breasts because they offer tons of support. Since the bra fastens in the front, it pulls your breasts forward and together rather than backwards and apart. That means that larger breasts are supported from the sides and bottom, and wide-set boobs are drawn toward the center.

The best news? Front closure bras come in all different types and styles, from high-impact sports bras to plunge and strapless. Basically, if they make it with a back closure, you can find a version of it that fastens in the front. These 11 front closure bras for big boobs come in a wide range of sizes, and are just as cute as they are practical.

1 One Of The Highest Rated Front Close Bras On Amazon Bali Comfort Revolution Front-Close Underwire Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon Also available on Walmart, $23 The Bali Comfort Revolution Front-Close Underwire Bra is easily one of the highest-rated front closure bras on Amazon. (It has over 20,000 reviews and a 4.3-star rating.) It's especially great for larger boobs because of the thick band, rounded back straps, and molded cups, plus the cushioned straps adjust in the front for convenience. Get it in your choice of nine colors. One reviewer wrote: “I love this bra! I am a 42D and this is sooooo comfortable! Honestly I don't know how I have lived without this bra. I have legit thrown out almost all of my other bras and have bought 2 of these in black and white. They don't have the annoying elastic band that cuts into you it's an elasticity fabric. And these are front closing!” Available sizes: 34B — 44DD

2 This T-Shirt Bra With A Gorgeous Lace Racerback Maidenform One Fab Fit Racerback Underwire T-Shirt Bra Amazon $37 See On Amazon Also available on Maidenform, $22 Functionality in the front (including an easy-close clasp) and plenty of style in the back with its lace design — no wonder this Maidenform One Fab Fit racerback T-shirt bra has thousands of five-star reviews. Like most great T-shirt bras, it’s designed to remain invisible underneath clothing, all thanks to its silky, full-coverage cups and supportive underwire. One reviewer wrote: “This is the most comfortable regular bra I have ever put on. It's perfect. I was worried about the racerback straps hurting my neck muscles like some racerback sports bras I've worn, but they are cut just right. They don't put any pressure on my neck at all! I don't feel constricted by it either.” Available sizes: 32C — 42D

3 This Strapless Bra That's Surprisingly Supportive MODVICA Strapless Front Buckle Lift Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon This strapless front-buckle bra has a hook-and-eye closure like most standard bras — but it’s in the front below the bustline. As a result, some reviewers say it’s one of the most supportive strapless bras they’ve ever worn, even though it’s totally wire-free. The wide band and light padding also contribute to this bra’s effectiveness, and since it comes with removable straps, you can convert it into other styles, too. One reviewer wrote: “This is hands down the most comfortable bra I’ve worn, I have big breast and normally don’t like wearing strapless bras because they’re uncomfortable and don’t support my girls as they should. However, this bra definitely provides the support needed and has the comfortability that is wanted!” Available sizes: Small — Large

4 This High Impact Sports Bra That Minimizes Bounce Yvette Front-Zip High Impact Sports Bra Amazon $36 See On Amazon Also available on Yvette, $40 Molded, sewn-in 3-D cups minimize bounce. A mesh racerback design alongside keyhole cutouts look great under your workout clothing while boosting ventilation. A full-coverage shape with double-layer fabric offers ample support — even for large breasts, and even during high-impact activities. Last but definitely not least, the Yvette sports bra has a front zipper as well as hook-and-eye closures on the back so it’s easy to put on and take off. One reviewer wrote: “I’m a 36dd and I ordered the large plus. Seems to fit really well. I really love that you can have the option to put it on with the zipper and/or the back closure. I feel like there is medium to full bounce control when I jog. Great bra.” Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus

5 This Cushion-Strap Minimizer Bra Just My Size Easy On Front Close Wirefree Bra Amazon $27 See On Amazon Also available on Walmart, $14 With a stretch satin fabric that moves with you and wide cushioned straps for hours of comfort, the Just My Size front close wirefree bra supports without being overly bulky. Instead of a plastic hook, the front closure features multiple plush-lined hook-and-eye clasps, which add to the durability of the bra. This one comes in three colors and ample sizes. One reviewer wrote: “Sooner or later so many of us get to the point where dealing with bras that snap in the back is just too much trouble. I reached that point not too long ago and began investigating bras that have front close. The bras with zippers were too much for me to handle and I focused my attention on Just My Size. I handle the snaps with ease. What a relief once I found the correct size!” Available sizes: 38D — 54DD

6 The Most Comfortable Underwire Bra Vanity Fair Front Closure Bra with No-Poke Underwire Amazon $33 See On Amazon Also available on JCPenney, $22 Yes, the Vanity Fair front-closure bra has underwire, but it’s specifically designed to resist poking and chafing. This one also features an extra-thick back band, U-shaped straps that stay in place, and lightly lined cups that are wrapped in a silky fabric to blend in underneath clothing. Last but not least, the straps are convertible so you can wear this bra three different ways. One reviewer wrote: “FINALLY!!! It's kind of like an angelic choir started belting out ‘Hallelujah’ as soon as I tried this bra on.” Available sizes: 34B — 44DDD

7 This Front-Close Bra That Improves Your Posture DELIMIRA Full Coverage Front Closure Support Posture Bra Amazon $28 See On Amazon Also available on Walmart, $28 The Delimira front closure support bra is fantastic if you're looking for a little bit of posture support. Its full-coverage design and reinforced X-back keep your shoulders lifted and pulled back. It also doesn’t have any wires or pads, but the elastic lining and soft cups still help with support. You can get this bra in over 20 colors and more than 50 sizes. One reviewer wrote: “I have been having back/neck issues for months and shoulder issues for years. [...] his bra is surprisingly comfortable, but I can feel it putting enough pressure on specific areas around my shoulders to pull them back slightly instead of slouching forward.” Available sizes: 34B — 48E

8 This Wire-Free Bra With Four-Way Support Playtex 18 Hour Front-Close Wirefree Bra Amazon $27 See On Amazon Also available on Walmart, $18 The Playtex 18 Hour Front-Close Bra has zero wires and minimal padding. Instead, it supports using seamed cups, wide cushioned straps, a wide band, and non-stretch fabric. It's also got breathable mesh inserts and a front hook closure that stays flat underneath clothing. One reviewer wrote: “Love, love, love this bra! No more back problems!! After trying every price point and brand available, I have finally found the perfect bra for a full-busted woman.” Available sizes: 36B — 48DD

9 This Adhesive Bra For Backless/Strapless Styles Niidor Adhesive Strapless Sticky Bra Amazon $21 See On Amazon With over 14,000 reviews and a number-one best-selling status in adhesive bras, it’s hard to ignore this strapless sticky bra. It doesn’t have any back band or straps, so it remains hidden underneath revealing outfits — but it still offers coverage and support using an adhesive lining that sticks to breasts despite heat, sweat, or movement. Finally, the center closure allows you to get as much leverage as possible while securing it. You even get a set of free pasties with every order. One reviewer wrote: “As a lady with DD's I am extremely leery of adhesion bras. I've never found one that worked. [...] IT LASTED ALL DAMN DAY.” Available sizes: A — G

10 This Gorgeous Lace Bra With Tons Of Convenient Features Glamorise Plus Size Lace Underwire Bra Amazon $39 See On Amazon Also available on Kohl’s, $34 Cute and comfortable, the Glamorise plus size lace underwire bra has reviewers raving. It's got a supportive stretchy band, gorgeous lace cups, thick straps, a U-shaped back, and moisture-wicking bottoms to keep you dry and comfortable. It also comes in eight pretty colors and designs. One reviewer wrote: “It is so hard to find GOOD front closure bras, especially in the larger sizes (42DD) that are comfortable. This one does the job extremely well while being very pretty in the process.” Available sizes: 34B — 50H

11 This Cotton Bra That Keeps You Comfortable All Day & Night Fruit of the Loom Comfort Front Close Sport Bra Amazon $10 See On Amazon Also available on Walmart, $12 According to reviewers, since it doesn’t have any wires or bulky padding, this Fruit of the Loom bra is comfortable enough to sleep in. That said, thanks to its soft cotton fabric and front hook-and-eye closures, many people wear it while healing from surgery. The thick mesh straps also add to this bra’s breathability, while its front ruching provides moderate support for those with bigger breasts. One reviewer wrote: “Bought size 44 and it not only FIT, but is so comfortable that I sleep in it. I have found my bra for life.” Available sizes: 34 — 48