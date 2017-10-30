11 Super-Warm Socks That'll Keep Your Feet Cozy All Winter Long

Most people keep their sock drawer the same year-round. But when it comes to colder weather, your feet will be much more comfortable if you pick up a few pairs of the warmest women's socks. Of course, most people think of winter socks as the scratchy gifts sent from random family members that end up buried in the bottom of the closet, but they're really not all like that.

While there are your average cozy slipper socks ideal for evenings cuddled on the couch, there are also intense thermal socks designed to keep you comfy in even the most intense conditions. Many of these extreme winter socks are also designed to be moisture-wicking and thin enough to wear with regular shoes, while still maintaining their warmth. These socks are comfortable — and they're anything but scratchy.

Of course, not everyone enjoys the feel of wool or even acrylic socks, and some people actually prefer to stick to cotton. Luckily, many brands have developed durable, breathable cotton blends that are thicker than your standard sock, but still provide foot support and additional warmth.

Whether you're searching for thigh-high socks, or simply want a pair of chunky cable-knit ones, these super warm socks will help round out your collection.

1 Heat-Trapping Thermal Socks Perfect For Snow Days Heat Holders Women's Original Thermal Socks Amazon $16 See on Amazon Heat Holders socks are made with cashmere-like acrylic yarn designed to be soft and moisture-wicking. The lightweight acrylic is knit into a thermal fabric that traps heat close to the skin. This makes the Heat Holder's thermal socks warmer than basic cotton socks. Despite holding in heat, these socks are super soft to the touch because of an intensive brushing process during manufacturing. Choose between five colors that'll keep your feet warm all winter. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Living in the north in the winter, good socks are a MUST and these are the best socks in the entire world! So thick and warm and they fit very well."

2 Plush Slipper Socks That Are Festive & Warm SDBING Women's Fleece-Lined Winter Knee Highs Amazon $16 See on Amazon When the weather outside is frightful, sit beside the fire in cozy fleece-lined slipper socks. The plush internal lining traps warmth and keeps feet comfortable all day (or night) long. Each sock bottom has silicon rubber grips to prevent slips and comes in a variety of colors. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I adore these. They're so comfy and warm. They definitely have that whole rugged-mountain-cabin-with-a-fireplace-and-a-book vibe going for them. They are Hallmark Christmas movie watching socks. They are coffee or hot chocolate drinking socks. And I totally bought another pair for one of my friends because she DESERVES this level of coziness!"

3 Knee-High Wool Socks That Keep Feet Warm Under Boots Tipi Toe Wool-Blend Knee-High Socks (3 Pairs) Amazon $17 See on Amazon Wear your favorite fall boots in February with these knee-high socks. Made from a wool and polyester blend to insulate feet, reviewers love them because they're soft, warm, and easy to care for. Each set comes with three (or six) pairs of cable-knit socks available in various color combinations. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I really love these socks. [...] They are warm and comfortable. I was looking for that knee-length, wool, warm and comfortable boot sock and this fit the bill. I ordered two sets."

4 Extra-Warm Wool Socks That Keep Feet Comfy In Extreme Temperatures J.B. Icelandic Arctic Trail Winter Sock (2 Pairs) Amazon $28 See on Amazon These heavyweight winter socks keep feet warm in temperatures as low as -40 degrees. They're made from preshrunk wool that traps heat close to the skin, and they also have a full terry cushion that provides extra warmth and protection. The wool knit is not only breathable, but moisture wicking, too. And, these socks are both machine washable and safe for tumble drying. Easily find your perfect match between three colors and sizes. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Really great socks. Super warm in the freezing cold temps. Thick..so you need a bit of room in your boot or shoe to wear them, but on a cold cold day you will love them."

5 Moisture-Wicking Socks That'll Even Keep You Warm During Long Hikes Columbia Women's Mid Cut & Low Cut Socks (6 Pairs) Amazon $15 See on Amazon Columbia's socks use a soft cotton blend made with high-quality polyester, rubber, and spandex. This warm textile features moisture-wicking fibers and mesh ventilation to keep feet dry while preventing blisters. Each sock has an arch support and half cushion for additional comfort. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "These socks are great! Brought them with me when I went camping in Iceland and they did an awesome job keeping my feet dry and warm."

6 Soft & Fuzzy Socks You Can Wear Under Boots Or Sleep In LANLEO Fuzzy Slipper Socks (6 Pairs) Amazon $16 See on Amazon These LANLEO slipper socks come in a set of six pairs for cozy feet all week long. Each sock is made from a polyester-spandex blend that's soft to the touch. Opt for a skid-free set to wear under boots or pick a non-slip option to sport around the house. They come in a variety of colors and designs, so you're sure to find one that suits your style. With an average 4.5-star rating on Amazon, it's no surprise these fuzzy socks are a hit. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "These bed socks are fuzzy and warm and make all the difference between feeling chilled on a cold night or sleeping comfortably with nice, warm feet. I highly recommend them, they've made a huge difference for me!"

7 Cotton Thigh-High Socks That Keep Your Entire Leg Warm AM Landen Cotton Thigh-High Socks Amazon $13 See on Amazon When you want to sport mini-skirts in the middle of January, these thigh-high socks have your back. AM Landen's cotton socks are durable and warm, yet thin enough to style over sheer tights. Available in three sizes with extra long and wide versions, these socks also come in a variety of colors. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Just bought my second pair. I love these because they fit snug and are warm."

8 Thermal Insulated Sock That Are Padded For Additional Comfort Arctic Extreme Thick Insulated Heated Thermal Socks (15 Pairs) Amazon $18 See on Amazon Take on the coldest winter weather with Artic Extreme's insulated thermal socks. Made from 93% acrylic knit into a heat-trapping thermal, these socks feature a ribbed lining to prevent the band from slipping and moisture-wicking to keep feet dry. Designed to match the warmth of wool without the itch, these socks are great for outdoor sports, hiking, and skiing. The additional padded comfort and brushed interior make these socks soft to the touch and enjoyable to wear. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "The socks are thick, soft and warm! They add an extra cushion to my shoes, making walking much more comfortable--an added benefit. I have ordered this brand twice and highly recommend the brand."

9 Acrylic Slipper Socks That Keep Toes Warm MUK LUKS Slipper Socks with Tassels Amazon $15 See on Amazon Dare to venture onto your doorstep in the middle of winter in MUK LUKS slipper socks. Made with an acrylic upper and polyester lining, these socks keep toes toasty by trapping heat. The slipper's form-fitting design hugs your foot and gives a comfortable wear, while the cute print and decorative tassel add a stylish touch. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I remember Muk Luks from my childhood and am so glad I found them. They are so warm and comfy. [...] I've given them as gifts to my daughters in law and they love them as much as I do."

10 Animal Socks With Anti-Slip Grips For Lounging Around The House DYW Sherpa Fleece Animal Socks Amazon $9.99 See on Amazon Made from sherpa-mimicking polyester, these cozy, cute socks keep feet warm all day long — and turn your toes into your favorite animal. Ideal for a snow day at home, this pair features skid-resistant silicone grips and a faux-wool top. It's suitable for sizes 6 to 10 and comes in loads of different animal designs, including bears, owls, dogs, and even unicorns. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "These fuzzy animal slipper socks are the BOMB! I've ordered these in the past months ago, and ended up liking them so much that I've decided to stock up for winter. For the pricing, it can't be beat."