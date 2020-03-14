With the comfort of your favorite athletic sneakers and a style that can be dressed up for a work event, social gathering, or day out and about, the best dressy sneakers offer the best of both worlds. And this elusive footwear does indeed exist — you just need to dig around a bit. Lucky for you, I've spent some time surfing Amazon and have rounded up a list of the best dressy sneakers I could find.

But first, what exactly do I mean when I say "dressy" sneakers? Basically, I'm talking about sneakers that have the comfort features of an athletic shoe — like cushioned insoles, shock-absorbing footbeds, and slip-on designs — but the aesthetic features of a more formal shoe. Often, this means drawing inspiration from another style of dress shoe. For example, instead of the standard sporty look reminiscent of your intramural soccer league, they might pay homage to classics, like Oxfords or a pair of Mary Janes.

In other cases, the design may be similar to your regular kicks, but with a little more focus on fashion, thanks to upgraded materials like suede, brushed jersey, or knit fabric, or added style elements like tassels, bows, or faux fur trim. On this list, you’ll find a chic quilted slip-on and a classic leather lace-up sneaker, which are serious upgrades to your standard white sneaker.

If you're on the prowl for a great pair of dress shoes that still have the feel of your comfiest athletic shoes, take a look at this list of the best dressy sneakers below.

1 These Water-Resistant Oxfords That Lace Up DADAWEN Women's Platform Lace-Up Oxford Shoes Amazon $33 See On Amazon What's great about them: Made with water-resistant leather and wingtip broguing (read: perforations), these lace-up Oxfords with platform soles are a classic choice. They have a chic retro look, but they're versatile enough to mix and match with more contemporary wardrobe pieces. On top of that, fans have noted that they're extremely comfortable. Choose from four colors: white, black, apricot, and red. One reviewer wrote: "These shoes are really nice. They are dressy enough to wear to work for a casual business-like feel, this is my second pair!" Available sizes: 5 — 10

2 These Quilted Slip-On Sneakers That Come In 15 Prints Jenn Ardor Women’s Fashion Sneakers Amazon $34 See On Amazon What's great about them: Available in several color choices in both quilted fabric and faux snakeskin designs, these Jenn Ardor slip-on sneakers are a great blend of convenience and style. The latex padded insoles and breathable material keep feet comfy and cool, while the thick rubber soles absorb shock with every step. One reviewer says: "I am very happy with these shoes. I am a teacher and on my feet all day. Dressy flats rarely have enough cushion, and sneakers are too casual. These are nice enough that I can wear them and look professional (with kind of a sporty vibe) and still be comfortable.” Available sizes: 6 — 10

3 Suede Steve Madden Sneakers With A Hidden Heel STEVEN by Steve Madden Women's Canares-p Sneaker Amazon $78 See On Amazon What's great about them: These adorable STEVE by Steve Madden sneakers feature 100% suede uppers and dipped sides for a look that's laidback and a little edgy. The wedge gives you an extra 1.75 inches of height, and the platform soles give you a little extra shock absorption. Reviewers wrote that they're comfy and chic. Choose from five neutral colors. One reviewer wrote: "Most comfortable shoes I’ve ever owned. I came back & bought them in the nude & black as well. So easy to slip on & go [and] still look precious with leggings, dressed, jeans, whatever. It’s love!” Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

4 Leather Slip-On Sneakers Available In Wide Widths Naturalizer Marianne Loafer Amazon $70 See On Amazon What's great about them: Made with 100% leather uppers, these sleek Naturalizer sneakers feature a slip-on design with elastic side panels for extra convenience. Contour technology provides cushioning, and the 1-inch soles have anti-slip traction. The sleek silhouette makes these sneakers just the right amount of dressy. Plus, they're available in seven color and pattern options, including a fun leopard print. One reviewer wrote: "These shoes are fantastic! I work in a clinic standing all day, but wear business casual. I need to be able to squat and kneel often during the day. I also have relatively flat feet and the shoes are very well cushioned and supportive.” Available sizes: 4 — 12 (wide and x-wide options available)

5 These Flexible, Lightweight Sneakers That Will Turn Heads Mark Nason Women's Abbe Sneaker Amazon $81 See On Amazon What's great about them: These knit Mark Nason sneakers are made with soft, flexible fabric that's both lightweight and breathable. The air-cooled memory foam and shock-absorbing midsoles offer great support, while the synthetic soles offer targeted traction. As far as looks go, these are definitely the most bold choice, with leopard, cheetah, or zebra print designs. One reviewer wrote: "Very very comfortable!! Worn for the first time in a day trip for 10 hours and felt like nothing on. Highly recommended with the bonus stylish design and colors that match with almost everything.” Available sizes: 6 — 10

6 These High-End ECCO Sneakers Made From Full-Grain Napa Leather ECCO Soft 8 Sneaker Amazon $68 See On Amazon What's great about them: Made with high-quality, full-grain Napa leather and with leather laces, these dressy ECCO sneakers look (and feel) upscale. They boast anatomical footbed cups that cradle your heels, as well as lightweight, flexible outsoles. The optional insoles offer extra support and can be removed for a roomier fit. They're simple, and come in three neutral colors: latte (pictured), white, and black. One reviewer wrote: "Nice sneakers for a city walking, perfect quality as all Ecco shoes. The color matches the picture, but is a little more warm beige. Extra pair of laces provided. I had to apply water-repellent spray because the water drops make stains on a leather, but it dries quickly. I'm very happy to have these shoes, good choice for casual minimalist style." Available sizes: 4 — 11.5

7 These Sparkly Keds That Are So Eye-Catching Keds Champion Kate Spade Glitter Sneaker Amazon $85 See On Amazon What's great about them: Covered in sparkle, these dressy Keds sneakers offer a classic silhouette with an eye-catching twist. They're made of Keds' trademark canvas, but finished off with crushed glitter for extra flair. The sneakers feature a cushioned insole and rubber outsole and come with two sets of laces. Choose from seven different glittery colors. One reviewer wrote: "Love them. They’re super comfortable. A little loose but it’s ok for me. The glitter is not super shiny so they won’t leave you blind under the light. I have been receiving a lot of compliments.” Available sizes: 4 — 11 (wide options available)

8 These Knit Loafers That Are Totally Flexible Skechers Women's Breathe Easy-Good Influence Sneaker Amazon $55 See On Amazon What's great about them: These flexible Skechers make excellent dress sneakers for work. Like the previous selection, they're built with air-cooled memory foam and soft, breathable jersey to make them extra comfy. The low-profile midsole works to absorb shock, and — best of all — fans have found that they are true to size. Choose from heather black, gray, and navy. One reviewer wrote: "Love these. I was looking for a comfy dressy looking shoe to go with my slacks. These are perfect. Cute and comfy.” Available sizes: 5 — 11

9 Comfy Slip-On Sneakers From Dr. Scholl’s Dr. Scholl's Shoes Madison Fashion Sneaker Amazon $46 See On Amazon What's great about them: If you're looking for a versatile shoe that's chic enough to wear with just about everything, these Dr. Scholl's slip-ons are just the ticket. With more than 10,000 reviews on Amazon, buyers have praised their style and comfort, which comes courtesy of the memory foam footbeds and soft collar lining. Available in regular and wide options, they're some of the best sneakers for wide feet, too. Choose from 20 colors and patterns (even leopard print), in materials like leather, velvet, and microfiber. One reviewer wrote: "I’m really glad I purchased these shoes. The support and overall look was exactly what I was looking for. They are comfy and feel really nice.” Available sizes: 6 — 11 (wide options available)

10 These Chic Wedge Sneakers With Anti-Slip Soles Vandimi Wedge Sneakers for Women Amazon $38 See On Amazon What's great about them: Constructed with faux leather and featuring a chic wedge design, these fashionable Vandimi sneakers are an excellent combination of comfort and style. The bottoms boast durable, anti-slip rubber traction, while the uppers feature a trendy perforated design. Just note that they run wide, so if your feet are narrow, you may want to order a size down. Choose from a handful of colors, including brown, gray, and black. One reviewer wrote: "These shoes are super cute! They’re not only extremely comfortable, but also incredibly stylish. It feels like you’re wearing a pair of sneakers, but they’re nowhere near as casual.” Available sizes: 5.5 — 10.5

11 These Fur-Lined Wedge Platforms In 13 Different Colors Laicigo Women’s Hidden Wedge Platform Sneakers Amazon $43 See On Amazon What's great about them: These platform sneakers come in a variety of colors and patterns, and feature your choice of faux fur collars or ankle tassels, so you really get a chance to express yourself. The hidden heel wedges give you a discreet 4-inch lift, while the padded insoles cushion your feet, so you can wear them all day. This pair comes in 13 different styles and patterns. One reviewer wrote: "Love the little bit of height in this wedge. Very comfortable and trendy. I’m on my feet all day as a teacher. I can get away with wearing this “sneaker” without looking like I dressed down.” Available sizes: 5 — 11

12 These Shimmery Oxfords That Feature Molded Footbeds Clarks Women's Sharon Crystal Oxford Amazon $64 See On Amazon What's great about them: Whether you're looking for shoes to wear to the office or something to carry you through post-work cocktails, these leather Oxford sneakers are a great choice. They're built with molded and cushioned footbeds that deliver exceptional support, along with ultra-light soles that keep them from feeling heavy. Plus, they're available in black, navy, and pewter. One reviewer wrote: "I wear these and the pewter every single day to work since receiving them. I’m on my feet for work between 9-11 hours and these have saved my back!” Available sizes: 5 — 12 (wide options available)