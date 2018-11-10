Wet boots are an unavoidable fact of life in the winter. However, letting moisture linger in your shoes after you take them off can potentially lead to damage to the boots’ material, funky odors, and even bacteria or mold buildup. Luckily, the best portable boot dryers can help eliminate those issues, as they quickly dry footwear and are compact enough to take with you on a trip.

When shopping for a portable boot dryer, you’ll want to keep in mind your budget, the size of the dryer, and its speed. No matter how you plan to transport it (by car, plane, train, or bus), size is an important factor. Smaller, generally cheaper portable dryers are easy to tuck into a suitcase, but they often aren’t as powerful as their larger counterparts. With that in mind, for the fastest drying time, you might want to invest in something a bit heavier. It might require a bigger suitcase or even car trunk storage, but it’ll have maximum drying power. Thankfully, there are models that fit both descriptions — and even non-electric ones that utilize floor vents — for you to peruse.

For more information on the best portable boot dryers, take a closer look at the details of these five products.

1 The Overall Best Portable Boot Dryer Manledio Electric Shoe Dryer Amazon $29 See On Amazon This electric shoe dryer has a two-hour timer and a one-year warranty, offering the best value of any dryer on the market at a super affordable price point. It heats up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit and takes around two to four hours to dry most boots. Its height can even be adjusted to accommodate tall ones as well. This machine is also approved for use with materials like leather, fabric, neoprene, PVC, rubber, and more, making it a multi-functional dryer you can use on any cold weather accessory (boots, gloves, socks — you name it). Best of all, this boot dryer folds flat when not in use, making it easy to pack and take with you. One reviewer wrote: “Absolutely love it! With ski season here we needed a new dryer that was effective and easy enough to travel with. It folds up easily to go in our ski bags without being bulky like our old one. I’ve tried out the drying ability to make sure it would be strong enough for to get wet ski boots and gloves dry by morning after a day on the slopes and it’s GREAT. We’re going to get another two so everyone can dry their stuff and the kids don’t fight over them.”

2 The Super-Compact & Budget-Friendly Boot Dryer KOODER Boot Dryer Amazon $17 See On Amazon For those in search of a very small boot dryer, this portable dryer should fit the bill. It comes with two mini dryers — one for each shoe — that feature air holes on each side for even air and heat distribution, and they are adjustable by 1 inch length-wise. The manufacturer suggests a dry time of one to three hours for a set of shoes, depending on how damp they are, but many reviewers have left their boots to dry overnight. This product doesn’t come with a built-in timer, so you’ll have to keep an eye on the clock or set your phone timer. One reviewer wrote: “Michigan winters are brutal. They’re cold, wet, and dreary. Nothing is worse than the weather - unless you’re walking around in WET boots! This device solves that problem. It does take time for my boots to dry out, but I am a patient woman. I use my boots throughout the day to walk dogs, shovel snow, and go grocery shopping. When I get a moment where I’m in the house - I pop these boot dryers into my boots and after a couple hours the boots are warm and dry and ready for use. I feel like this product is best used overnight. Luckily I have 2 pairs of boots. So handy and such a good price. I also like that I can throw the boot dryers into my purse and take them to work with me. I hope it lasts!”

3 This Powerful Yet Portable Boot Dryer DryGuy DX Forced Air Boot Dryer Amazon $90 See On Amazon If speed is your top priority, then consider this DryGuy DX forced air boot dryer. One of the fastest and most powerful options out there, it can reportedly dry items in a mere one to two hours — and not just a single set of shoes, either. It has four drying stations that can accommodate up to two sets of shoes (or a combination of shoes and other winter clothes and accessories). One reviewer attested that it “effectively dries two pairs of ski boots in about 45 minutes.” What’s more, this dryer boasts removable extension poles that can dry boots up to 16 inches high, a three-hour timer, and an on-off heat switch. Granted, at 15 inches wide, it’s not the smallest option among portable dryers, and it's certainly not the cheapest. But if you have room to spare in a suitcase or car trunk and want the fastest option available, the DryGuy DX will have you wearing your boots again in the shortest amount of time. One reviewer wrote: “Love this! We use it every day to dry my daughters mittens and boots. Sure beats trying to prop her stuff up on the heat vents! It’s also very portable. We bring it with when we travel.”

4 A Portable Dryer For Tall Boots PEET 2-Shoe Electric Shoe and Boot Dryer and Warmer Amazon $45 See On Amazon Have some tall boots you need dry? This two-boot dryer can accommodate 18-inch boots on its own, according to reviewers, but an extra set of extenders can add an additional foot. The small extender attachments that come with the product, as well as the additional extenders can be removed, making it easier to bring along for travel, especially in the car. One reviewer described this dryer as “ultra quiet,” as it doesn’t have a fan and instead works by gently warming its base and allowing the heat to rise into the boots. Many reviewers have recommended using this dryer overnight for best results. The manufacturer even recommends simply leaving it plugged in since it has a low wattage and also stipulates that it’s safe to use with leather, rubber, vinyl, neoprene, canvas, synthetics, fleece, and microfiber boots, shoes, and other winter accessories. One reviewer wrote: “Probably one of the best things I've ever bought. Having warm, dry work boots every morning is the best feeling. I use this every single day now. Fits my pull on work boots as well as my tall rubber hunting boots.”