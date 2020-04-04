Second only to the thrill of travel is the thrill of planning for it, from booking a place to stay to picking out your must-see stops. Travel is meant to be fun. Yet, suitcases tend to lead more with function — and look decidedly staid. But that doesn't have to be the case. In fact, there are some seriously elevated pieces of luggage out there that can actually spark joy. Sure, cute luggage might not rebook your oversold flight, but it’s your home away from home on the open road, and the right bag can actually be smile-inducing.

First things first, you must decide on a material. Glossy hardside luggage can be cast in different colors and patterns — even shapes — for a standout style that’s easy to spot in baggage claim or as an envy-inducing carry-on. Soft fabric suitcases can come in punchy solids, but some are now being made with handbag-inspired quilting and shiny gold hardware.

In terms of size, an overnight bag will see you through quick trips, but you might also need something larger for vacations that last a week or more. The ideal size varies from person to person. If you’re a frequent flyer, measurements will be most important for your trusted carry-on. The standard domestic carry-on size is usually around 22 by 14 by 9 inches (including the wheels). International carry-on sizes are often smaller, with more variation between airlines. To err on the side of caution, it's always best to check a particular airline's restrictions before you fly. If you're planning to check a bag, the most common standard size for checked bags maxes out around 62 linear inches, although many people will opt for a medium-sized bag around 25 inches.

No matter what you opt for, these cute luggage pieces are vetted to get you to your destination in style.

1. This Absurdly Pretty Geometric Carry-On Set Kensie Gemstone Two-Piece Luggage Set (13- and 22-Inch) $148 | Amazon See On Amazon This cute carry-on luggage set, which features a modern gemstone cut, will turn heads amidst the sea of black nylon suitcases. The glossy hardshell material is lightweight and sturdy to protect precious cargo, while the wheeled carry-on sports practical 360-degree spinner wheels to navigate narrow airplane aisles and busy terminals. Each bag in the set is within the most common domestic carry-on size restrictions, with the roller suitcase measuring 22 inches (in height) and the cosmetic bag measuring approximately 13 inches. "So beautiful. People actually stop me to see them," one shopper raved. And if you're worried about scuffing such a cute case, another shopper wrote: "I tried magic erasers and it worked like a charm!" Available colors: 3

2. A Luxe-Looking Marble Suitcase Available In A Range Of Sizes American Tourister Moonlight Luggage (30 by 19.5 by 12.5 Inches) $80 | Amazon See On Amazon White marble luggage is not only impossibly chic and on-trend, but the print will also help camouflage scratches and nicks, making it both pretty and practical. There are other fun prints and hues to choose from, too, including luxe-looking metallics, like rose gold. The hardside luggage is expandable and features a double-sided packing space to maximize every square inch. Shoppers love this series for being lightweight, with one reviewer commenting, "[The] box was so easy to lift I honestly doubted if it was actually my suitcase inside." It's also a spacious option, measuring 28 inches in height, with enough room to serve you in overseas travel. The largest size is featured here, but there's a cute carry-on option, as well. All of the suitcases in this series have built-in spinner wheels for mobility plus a telescoping handle. And, if you travel hard, it's backed by a 10-year limited warranty. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: Multiple carry-on and checked bag sizes, including several sets

3. This Black Carry-On Bag That Isn’t Basic Ben Sherman Nottingham Luggage (22 by 14.5 by 10 Inches) $62 | Amazon See On Amazon A stylish black suitcase actually stands out on the carousel when it’s embossed with a classic plaid texture. The glossy ABS plastic hardshell offers durability, and it comes with plenty of other thoughtful features, like 360-degree spinner wheels and a double-sided packing space, plus multiple top and side handles. Corner guards provide an additional layer of protection on vulnerable areas, and "self-repairing" zippers make for a long-wearing suitcase you'll carry for years. Just be aware that, although the carry-on meets most domestic size restrictions, it's slightly too large for some international overhead bins. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Multiple bag sizes, including one three-piece set.

4. This Quilted Suitcase & Laptop Backpack Set That’s Perfect For Work Trips Kenneth Cole Reaction Chelsea Carry-On Suitcase And Laptop Backpack Two-Piece Set (16- And 22-Inches) $130 | Amazon See On Amazon This quilted travel set from Kenneth Cole comes with a 22-inch carry-on for easy storage in most domestic overhead bins, plus a trolley-attachable laptop backpack (that's padded) for all your tech essentials, making it absolutely perfect for business travel — and really any kind of trip. The sharp chevron pattern and shiny gold hardware provide extra-luxe touches on the expandable suitcase, and the 360-degree spinner wheels promise to move as fast as you do. "Stylish and practical," one shopper summarized. "This elegant suitcase is lightweight and roomy. I often receive compliments on how beautiful and stylish it is." Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Multiple carry-on and checked bag sizes, including several sets

5. A Gorgeous Multi-Sized Metallic Luggage Set For All Your Travel Needs kensie Alma Metallic Three-Piece Luggage Set (22-, 26-, And 30-Inches) $244 | Amazon See On Amazon A metallic luggage set is simple yet so gorgeous. This hardshell trio, which comes with three convenient sizes, is made from lightweight and ding-resistant ABS plastic and has 360-degree spinner wheels that make them even easier to roll. They have built-in, TSA-approved combination locks to keep your belongings secure in the double-sided packing space. "This is a beautiful set of luggage that is sturdy and well made. Three perfect sizes!" one reviewer noted. Another shopper raved, "Took it to Japan and back to the States! [...] The color is perfect for me to spot on the luggage rack! Wheels are still in great shape after rolling over uneven surfaces!" Available colors: 5

6. This Vegan Leather Duffel That Can Attach To Your Suitcase Saratoga Outdoor Equipment & Apparel Company Chavon Tote Bag (17 by 10 by 8.5 Inches) $35 | Amazon See On Amazon This stylish vegan leather duffel, with gold-toned hardware, makes for an upgraded weekender bag or even a fashionable gym bag thanks to the detachable shoulder strap. But it's especially great for flying, since the two luggage straps on the back of the bag slide securely over your extended suitcase handle and let you maneuver through the airport unencumbered. You can get this vegan leather bag in black or blush faux Saffiano, but my favorite is the quilted version that looks like it was blessed by Coco Chanel herself. "I freaking LOVE this bag," one shopper gushed. "I bought it as a carry on/weekend bag and it did not disappoint. It is so cute, roomy and good quality!" Available colors: 2

Available sizes: one duffel size, plus a quilted handbag option

7. A Vintage-Inspired Suitcase With Steamer Trunk Straps AmazonBasics Vienna Suitcase (26.77 by 11.8 by 17.9 Inches) $73 | Amazon See On Amazon An actual vintage trunk would be quite cumbersome to travel with these days, but with this modern yet retro hardside suitcase, you at least get the classic (and charming) steamer trunk straps. The vintage-style luggage is embossed in a faux Saffiano finish — the texture actually helps disguise scrapes — and trimmed with two vegan leather straps. The larger size featured here would need to be checked, but there is also a carry-on option that meets most international size requirements. Amazon shoppers raved about how good-looking this luggage was, with one reviewer noting, "Great product for the price. Have used it on a number of international and domestic trips. Holds up very well so far." The nostalgic design features thoughtful 21st-century details including two equally sized interior compartments separated with a mesh divider, and four 360-degree spinner wheels. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 3 (21.6-inch, 26.7-inch, or 30.7-inch)

8. A Budget-Friendly Travel Set In Fun Colors And Prints Rockland Fashion Softside Upright Luggage Set (14- And 20-Inches) $39 | Amazon See On Amazon A small carry-on and tote set is a great place to start your collection — or finish it. This matching set is available in a number of bright colors (40 options total) and is perfect for short trips and overnights. Plus, it's easy to identify no matter where your travels take you. Since the carry-on measures just 20 inches in height, it should meet many international airline size restrictions, too. The suitcase features inline skate wheels (not spinners) and the tote bag has a detachable shoulder strap to keep your hands free. "This is a great and very reasonably priced suitcase set," commented one shopper who bought two. "They are very sturdy, easy to handle (even my daughter can pull her own) and have a lot of room." Available colors: 40

Available sizes: 2-piece set (14-inch and 20-inch) or 4-piece set (14-inch, 20-inch, 24-inch, 28-inch)