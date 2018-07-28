Despite its name, athlete's foot is not just a condition that strikes sports professionals or gym enthusiasts. Rather, it's a contagious skin infection that anyone can catch, especially if you walk around barefoot in public spaces like restrooms, locker rooms, or indoor swimming pools. Luckily for anyone affected, the best socks for athlete's foot can keep your feet dry and prevent the fungus that might grow (or transfer from communal spaces).

The Expert

Ernest L. Isaacson, DPM PC, is a Manhattan-based podiatrist at Paragon Podiatry in New York City. He received his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine from the Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science in North Chicago, Illinois, and is a member of several organizations, including the American Board of Podiatric Surgery, the American Diabetes Association, and the American Society of Podiatric Surgeons.

What To Look For In A Pair Of Socks For Athlete’s Foot

According to Isaacson, the best socks for athlete's foot are made of "synthetic materials (that) have been designed for comfort and dryness, and the old standards — nylon, acrylic, and polyester — work well, particularly in combination with the natural fibers."

The reason for this is simple. Synthetic and moisture-wicking socks will keep your feet dry, which is essential as the fungus that causes athlete's foot loves to grow in damp places. Beyond materials, you'll want to look out for a sock that fits your lifestyle, whether that be a crew sock, an athletic no-show sock, or a pair of everyday white socks. And, as you choose, keep an eye out for designs that feature metals like silver or copper, which are also thought to have antibacterial and anti-fungal properties that can protect your feet even further.

Shop The Best Socks For Athlete’s Foot

In a hurry? These are the best socks for athlete’s foot on Amazon:

1. Overall Best Socks For Athlete’s Foot: Kodal Copper Antibacterial Athletic Socks

2. Best Everyday Antifungal Socks: J&Q No Show Socks

3. Best Crew Socks For Athlete's Foot: Vitalsox Performance Crew Socks

Because there are a lot of socks that fit might fit the bill, here are three of the best socks for athlete's foot for you to peruse.

1 Overall Best Socks For Athlete's Foot Kodal Copper Antibacterial Athletic Socks (5 Pairs) Amazon $23 See On Amazon These copper-infused socks from Kodal are anti-fungal, affordable, and perfect for working out or everyday wear. Made of a combination of 80% combed cotton and 20% antimicrobial copper yarn, these antibacterial socks have a nonslip design with mesh venting to wick moisture away. If your feet are prone to odor, you'll also be glad to know that the copper in these unisex socks has antibacterial properties that can help cut down on any smell. So, regardless of whether you're running errands or running a 5K, these socks should keep your feet dry and fresh as possible. One reviewer wrote: “The socks are great. I have long struggled with Athletes foot year around. After utilizing this product my feet have cleared up in just a matter of a few days. I have thrown out all my other socks now and wear these socks year around. I could not be happier with the results.” Material: 80% cotton, 20% copper yarn | Sizes: 6 — 10, 10 — 14 | Colors: 4

2 Best Everyday Antifungal Socks J&Q No Show Socks (3 Pairs) Amazon $18 See On Amazon These anti-fungal socks by J&Q are made with a 35% antimicrobial copper yarn that can supposedly kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses within hours and keep your feet odor-free in the process. Couple that with their moisture-wicking capabilities, these socks are a great pick for athlete's foot sufferers. In addition, the socks' mesh venting is designed to help keep moisture at bay, and the silicone anti-slip strips on the bottom of each sock should prevent them from slipping down. With an impressive 4.5 out of five stars on Amazon, these socks are praised by reviewers for their moisture-wicking powers, and for how well they eliminate foot fungus. One reviewer wrote: “These are now the only socks I will wear. They keep my feet dry all day. If I switch to another pair of socks (because all of these are in the wash) I can tell the difference. My feet definitely sweat more in other socks. [...] I have gotten rid of my athletes foot and it has not returned in months.” Material: 65% cotton, 35% copper yarn | Sizes: 5 — 8, 7 — 10 | Colors: 4

3 Best Crew Socks For Athlete's Foot Vitalsox Performance Crew Socks (1 Pair) Amazon $16 See On Amazon This crew sock is made with Drystat fabric to wick away moisture and infused with silver to fight athlete's foot. With four-way stretch fit and a blend of Lycra, nylon, and Drystat materials, this sock is comfortable, naturally anti-fungal, antibacterial, and moisture-wicking. As a bonus, the socks also come pre-washed with a chemical-free fabric softener, so you won't have to wash them before you wear them. This pair also has extra support along the arch of your foot, which helps prevent friction and the peeling associated with athlete's foot. One manufacturer's note? If you are in between sizes, size down. These socks have plenty of stretch. One reviewer wrote: “This was a gift for my son who is in the military. He wears work boots for long hours and was having an awful time with sweating, itchy feet. At first I bought two pairs just so he could give them a try. He absolutely loved them, said the itching stopped the first day! I bought 3 more pairs to get him thru the week. I'm so glad we gave them a try!” Material: 75% silver Drystat, 15% Lycra, 10% nylon | Sizes: S — XL | Colors: 2

Expert:

Ernest L. Isaacson, a Manhattan-based podiatrist at Paragon Podiatry