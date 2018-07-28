We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Despite its name, athlete's foot is not just a condition that strikes sports professionals or gym enthusiasts. Rather, it's a contagious skin infection that anyone can catch, especially if you walk around barefoot in public spaces like restrooms, locker rooms, or indoor swimming pools. Luckily for anyone affected, the best socks for athlete's foot can keep your feet dry and prevent the fungus that might grow (or transfer from communal spaces).
The Expert
Ernest L. Isaacson, DPM PC, is a Manhattan-based podiatrist at Paragon Podiatry in New York City. He received his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine from the Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science in North Chicago, Illinois, and is a member of several organizations, including the American Board of Podiatric Surgery, the American Diabetes Association, and the American Society of Podiatric Surgeons.
What To Look For In A Pair Of Socks For Athlete’s Foot
According to Isaacson, the best socks for athlete's foot are made of "synthetic materials (that) have been designed for comfort and dryness, and the old standards — nylon, acrylic, and polyester — work well, particularly in combination with the natural fibers."
The reason for this is simple. Synthetic and moisture-wicking socks will keep your feet dry, which is essential as the fungus that causes athlete's foot loves to grow in damp places. Beyond materials, you'll want to look out for a sock that fits your lifestyle, whether that be a crew sock, an athletic no-show sock, or a pair of everyday white socks. And, as you choose, keep an eye out for designs that feature metals like silver or copper, which are also thought to have antibacterial and anti-fungal properties that can protect your feet even further.
Shop The Best Socks For Athlete’s Foot
