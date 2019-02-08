Whether you're dealing with blisters, cracked heels, or achy arches, tender feet can be irritating. Luckily, the best socks for sore feet offer the perfect mix of compression and padding to keep you comfy all day long.

What To Consider When Shopping For Socks For Sore Feet

While it's true that gentle compression can increase circulation and reduce healing time, and a padded sole can relieve certain aches, it's also important to consider your individual needs before you buy. If you're someone that struggles with chronic pain no matter which pair of shoes you're wearing, you may want to invest in a pair of durable compression socks that can stand up to daily wear and tear. But if you're also dealing with inflamed hot spots, blisters, or another painful skin condition on your feet, consider socks made with breathable bamboo or infused with soothing aloe vera.

Another thing to keep in mind is which activities tend to cause you the most pain. If you only experience achy arches during or immediately after a run, a pair of cushioned athletic socks can significantly reduce pain. But if your pain is more chronic, there are plenty of great socks if you're on your feet and experiencing pain all day.

Shop The Best Socks For Sore Feet

When it comes down to it, only the best socks for sore feet will effectively relieve pain and help your feet heal at the same time. Here's a roundup of some of the best options out there to help you find the perfect pair.

1 Best Everyday Socks Thorlos Unisex Padded Crew Sock Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you're looking for a sock you can wear with just about any shoe, these neutral cushioned socks by Thorlos are a solid choice. Made with soft, naturally sweat-wicking fibers, they're both stretchy and cooling. They also feature a cushioned instep and mid-weight padding along the sole to absorb shock as you walk. Plus, the spandex along the arch allows for movement while still cradling your foot as you go about your day. With over 1,000 reviews raving about the quality and comfort of these socks, you can't go wrong. One reviewer wrote: “My Podiatrist recommended Thorlos socks to keep my neuropathy plagued feet in great shape! They have very thick extra max cushion sewn inside the socks in key places..If you have foot problems, these do wonders!” Sizes: Medium — X-Large | Color Combinations: 13 | Material: 82% acrylic, 13% nylon, 5% elastic | Care Instructions: Machine wash

2 Best For Blisters, Rashes, Or Hot Spots Orthofeet Padded Sole Bamboo Socks (3 Pairs) Amazon $27 See On Amazon These friction-free socks by Orthofeet are soft, seamless, and so stretchy that you might be able to say goodbye to blisters, rashes, and hot spots for good. Woven with a loose-knit construction, they offer maximum stretch so you don't have to worry about tight elastic or indentations in the ankle. They're also completely seam-free — there's not even a seam along the toe ridge. Plus, they're made with brushed bamboo so there's virtually zero friction on the interior of the sock. If you're looking for a cloud-like sock that will keep your feet cushioned and dry all day, this is it. One reviewer wrote: “I like the feeling (or non-feeling) of these socks. I say "non-feeling" because you don't even know you're wearing them. Perfectly comfortable.” Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 3 | Material: 67% bamboo, 26% cotton, 6% polyester, 1% spandex (according to a reviewer) | Care Instructions: Machine wash

3 Best For Working Out Thorlos Experia Unisex Multi-Sport Sock Amazon $13 See On Amazon These padded athletic socks, also by Thorlos, are so comfortable that thousands of reviewers swear by them. Like the basic crew sock, they're made with sweat-wicking fibers, but they also feature Lycra mesh across the foot for maximum breathability. The specially sculpted pads offer a second layer of protection in the ball and the heel, and the extra-thick heel tab eliminates friction (and the possibility of painful hot spots and blisters). There's a reason these socks earned recognition from Runner's World Gear; they're so effective that your pain will pretty much vanish when you hit the treadmill. One reviewer wrote: “I love these socks. I've worn this brand for years and they last for years! Really cushion my feet when working out, help with soreness and fatigue of feet. I highly recommend them!” Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors: 48 | Material: 79% polyester, 20% nylon, 1% elastic | Care Instructions: Machine wash

4 Best Knee-High Socks Iseasoo Unisex Copper Knee-High Socks (8 Pairs) Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you need something with a higher profile, these knee-high socks by Iseasoo offer maximum compression and comfort. They reach all the way up to the knee to cradle your entire leg while increasing circulation and blood flow, which can decrease soreness and healing time. They also feature genuine copper woven into the sole to eliminate odor-causing bacteria and help absorb sweat. And, even though they cover the entire calf, the ergonomic design of these socks still allows for fluid movement while supporting your feet throughout the day. One reviewer wrote: “LOVE, LOVE, LOVE IT!!! GREAT PRODUCT. Helps support sore, tired, painful feet AND, the arch. Wash inside out to protect against lint. I line dry mine.” Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 22 | Material: 85% nylon, 10% polyester, 5% copper fiber (according to a reviewer) | Care Instructions: Machine wash (according to reviewers)

