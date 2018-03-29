Comfortable underwear is about 100 times more important than the actual outfit you're wearing. Dress shopping might be a lot more exciting, but if you've got a wedgie under that perfectly tailored skirt, you can forget about walking with confidence. Having the best underwear for preventing wedgies in your lingerie drawer is a must — and this list is a gold mine that provides eight highly rated pairs of panties that won't ride up throughout the day.

If you count yourself as one of many women who will never wear a thong again, you're not alone. Lots of people don’t *love* the feeling of having a thin piece of fabric between their butt cheeks all day long. There's an entire universe of options out there, like full-coverage brief panties, which I swear don't resemble the nightmare briefs of childhood that would never stay in place.

The Underwear Styles That Provide The Most Comfort

Typically, the most comfortable pairs of underwear for women come in the form of hipster briefs, boy shorts, or "cheeky" panties, which provide less coverage than traditional briefs — but far more fabric than a thong.

Whichever style you prefer, these panties boast features like side elastic, secure leg bands, and seamless materials. Consider them your first line of defense against the dreaded wedgie.

Shop The Best Underwear For Preventing Wedgies

1 A Modern Brief Panty That Won’t Ride Up UMMISS Full Coverage Mid-Waist Brief Panties (5-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you can't shake the bad memories of huge brief panties that have less-than-functional elastic waistbands, these modern briefs will help. Designed with a wide waistband that won’t roll or bunch and a wide, double-layer crotch that won’t ride up, these panties are made from a breathable blend of 95% cotton and 5% spandex. With over 12,000 five-star ratings, these underwear are getting high praise. A glowing review: “I read several reviews that said you can’t tell you are wearing them. They are correct! No wedgies no roll over tops, they are perfect!” Size options: Small — 5X-Large | Color options: Assorted colors and pack sizes

2 Comfy Hipster Briefs That Stay In Place All Day Bali Hi-Cut Panties Amazon $10 See On Amazon High-waisted underwear are some of the most comfortable panties around, and these high-cut panties are no exception. Made from a soft microfiber blend of nylon and spandex — and lined with 100% cotton — these briefs stay in place all day, thanks to a four-way stretch that offers a full-coverage fit and a smooth waistband that won’t pinch. Bali — the brand that makes them — has something of a cult following due to their reputation for making the most comfortable underwear out there, so you know they'll be good. A glowing review: “These panties are super comfy and lightweight. They feel silky and slip under clothing nicely, with no bunching. Waist and legs do not bind, but fit nicely.” Size options: Medium — XX-Large | Color options: 12

3 Anti-Wedgie Panties With A Bikini Cut Xibing Breathable Mesh Bikini Panties (10-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Reviewers of these mesh bikini-cut panties love that they don’t roll up — even during workouts, they “absolutely stay in place” one shopper wrote. These underwear provide decent coverage with a smooth elastic waistband, but the bikini cut and cute colors keep these panties from looking too traditional. Made from a nylon/spandex blend with a cotton crotch, the mesh lining is designed to keep you feeling cool. A glowing review: “They are thinner yes, but this isn't a ‘cheap’ type of thin. More like the same stuff you'd buy exercise clothes from. It's a unique blend and it's a saving grace during hot summers.” Size options: Small — XX-Large | Color options: 3 color combinations

4 A Three-Pack Of High-Waisted Plus-Size Panties That Provide Full Coverage WingsLove Soft Cotton Plus-Size Underwear (3-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon These breathable cotton panties offer full coverage in the front and back, and best of all, they were crafted specifically to not ride up. Soft, seamless, and tagless, they're sold in three-packs in a variety of neutral colors and are offered in a wide range of sizes (all the way up to 6XL). Reviewers are pretty impressed with the quality, considering the fair price, and love that the high cut actually goes all the way up to the waist. A glowing review: “I love a little extra room so that I'm 100% comfortable and nothing is creeping up to my nether regions. I love the softness and I love the high-cut.” Size options: Large — 6X-Large | Color options: 13 color combinations

5 Seamless Briefs That Are Made Out Of Naturally Moisture-Wicking & Antibacterial Bamboo Boody Classic Mid Rise Bamboo Underwear (2-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon The word "breathable" takes on an entirely different meaning with these mid-rise seamless briefs, because they're made with organically grown bamboo, an eco-friendly and naturally moisture-wicking, anti-bacterial fabric. These thermo-regulating and anti-static panties are perfect for anyone with sensitive skin. As for their magical anti-wedgie powers, they’re receiving rave reviews from shoppers who are wearing them walking around, to the gym, and more without discomfort. A glowing review: “They are so soft and comfortable. Don't ride up, never need adjusting even if I'm bent over in the garden.” Size options: Small — X-Large | Color options: 3