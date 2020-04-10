Whether you're accessorizing an outfit or simply looking for tough, durable footwear, combat boots are a fantastic wardrobe staple. Aside from being cute and versatile, they're ultra-durable and lend edginess to any outfit. To help you find the best pair to fit your style and needs, I compiled a list of the best combat boots for women. Aside from aesthetic, here's what I looked for:

Durability: The whole point of combat boots is that they're tough and durable. All of the selections below feature heavy-duty leather or tough synthetics and have lots of positive reviews from customers vouching for their durability.

In addition to these factors, I focused on boots with inner zippers, heel tabs, or other features that make them easy to slide on and off. Plus, I tried to find options that come in a variety of shades and colors.

Given these considerations, check out my picks for the best combat boots for women below.

1 These Classic Doc Martens With Real Patent Leather And Air-Cushioned Soles Dr. Martens 1460 Patent Leather Combat Boot Amazon $95 See On Amazon If you're willing to spend a little more money on a higher-end shoe, there's no better choice than these classic Dr. Martens. The durable combat boots, which have held strong as a fashion staple for decades, feature soft, air-cushioned soles with grooved sides and a sleek patent leather design. The soft footbeds make them comfortable to wear for long periods of time, and the synthetic soles provide reliable traction, according to fans. What's more, the heels have convenient pull tabs that make them easy to slide on. Available sizes: 5 to 11 According to one reviewer: “These Docs are so comfortable that I forget I'm even wearing them sometimes. Plus they're pretty slip-resistant and they don't track, which is notable in my line of work.”

2 These Stylish Faux Leather Boots That Are Less Than $40 Amazon Essentials Lace-Up Combat Boot Amazon $38 See On Amazon These simple and sleek women's combat boots offer style and sophistication at a budget-friendly price. Built with durable faux leather, they're rugged enough to withstand heavy wear yet they aren't overly clunky. Inside, they feature breathable liners around the ankles and shins, along with ultra-soft memory foam padding to keep them comfortable. The soles boast grippy TPR rubber with deep tread, and the side zippers make the boots easy to slide off and on. Get this pick in your choice of cognac or black. Available sizes: 5 to 13 According to one reviewer: “I was very pleasantly surprised by these. They’re great shoes in general, but at this price point they’re exceptional. These have been my go-to everyday shoe since I bought them about six weeks ago and they still look great. They are comfortable to stand in for hours; no issues with pinching or rubbing, and no real breaking-in period.”

3 A Pair Of Travel-Friendly Boots With Hidden Pockets DailyShoes High Lace-Up Combat Boots Amazon $47 See On Amazon Made from tough-yet-chic faux leather, these DailyShoes combat boots have clever hidden pockets on the sides that you can use to stash cash, keys, or a credit card, making them perfect for travel. The insoles feature ultra-comfy padded cushions that let you walk long distances without your feet getting sore, and the soles have tough rubber with excellent traction. The stylish boots come in a huge range of colors and prints, including bright solids and not one but two different zebra-prints. Available sizes: 5 to 13 According to one reviewer: “Im very very satisfied with my boots. Im a boot person and wear them into the spring and early summer and these right out of the box were super comfy. I can wear them barefoot, with thin socks, with heavy socks and they are all equally comfy. The pockets built into the sides are tight but are convenient.”

4 These Comfy Ankle Boots With Soft Knit Collars STQ Combat Boots Lace-Up Ankle Booties Amazon $47 See On Amazon Made with polyurethane instead of leather, these are some of the best lightweight combat boots out there. The durable shoes are constructed with soft footbeds that are comfortable, according to fans, and padded knit collars that are both cozy and stylish. The breathable liners keep your feet from getting sweaty, and the rubber soles offer plenty of tread to grip the ground. This pair is available in three classic colors: black, gray, or brown. Available sizes: 5.5 to 10 According to one reviewer: “If I could sleep in them, I probably would. The soles appear to be solid rubber, which allows for full shock absorption and makes it easy to walk in them all day long. I will likely purchase the other two colors available, just to have! I am seriously in love with these boots and will probably wear them until they literally fall off my feet.”

5 A Sophisticated Steve Madden Boot Made From Genuine Leather Steve Madden Troopa Lace-Up Boot Amazon $100 See On Amazon These polished Steven Madden shoes, which boast hundreds of five-star reviews on Amazon, rank among the best leather combat boots you can find. They have soft cushioning in the bottoms and rugged soles that provide traction without looking bulky. The leather material is super durable and the side zipper helps you slide the boots on with ease. Choose from five neutral colors and styles. They’re even available in wide sizes. Available sizes: 5 to 11 (including wide sizes) According to one reviewer: “The fit is comfortable with the laces to adjust the fit and the side zipper for ease of putting on and off. The leather is soft, but still stiff enough to keep it’s shape. It’s not a heavy leather, but at this price point, it’s still a very good value.”