For those with big thighs, you're probably all too familiar with the specific challenges that come with finding the perfect pair of jeans. Finding denim that fits your thighs without feeling loose at the waist can seem elusive at times, but it doesn't have to be. To find the right jeans for you, it’s key to pay attention to fabric, style, and fit. The best jeans for women with big thighs tend to be stretch denim, i.e., a cotton-polyester blend that mixes in a synthetic fiber like spandex or elastane. However, some fits are naturally friendly to big thighs, like wide-leg denim and mom jeans designed with a little extra room in the upper leg.

The best jeans for curvy thighs look like regular denim but offer more flexibility through the legs. Check the tag for a denim-cotton blend with at least 1% elastane or spandex. A higher percentage of elastane means more room to move while also providing a more formfitting silhouette.

Next, consider style details like the cut and the wash. Straight-leg jeans, mom jeans, and boyfriend jeans are naturally looser in the hips and thighs, but if want an hourglass-highlighting pencil cut, there are plenty of skinny jeans options for women with big thighs too. Model Ashley Graham, who loves to use #ThickThighsSaveLives, offered this tip for shopping for jeans as a curvy woman in a video from Vogue: "The worst thing you can get in a jean is when you've got fading just in the thigh, just in the calf, because what it does is create attention to those areas ..." With that in mind, it's a good idea to stick to solid washes, whether they're light or dark, for a more uniform look.

No matter what your style preference, you're sure to find some denim that will accentuate your curves in all the right ways. Each pair is highly rated on Amazon, with many reviewer swearing that they are indeed the best jeans for big thighs. The best part? Most are available in a wide range of sizes, lengths, and washes.

1 These Levi’s Skinny Jeans With Lots Of Stretch Levi's 311 Shaping Skinny Jean Amazon $40 See On Amazon The skinny jean style is inherently more snug than other cuts on this list, but a cotton-polyester blend with 2% elastane ensures that you're comfortable in these Levi's women's 311 skinny jeans. Reviewers love the stretch, and the fact that they button at mid-rise and feature a compression panel across the midsection. Fans say: “My never ending pants hunt has finally ended! These pants are perfect for pear shaped bodies with full thighs. So so so happy with these.” Available sizes: 24 — 46 inches (regular, short, and long)

2 Some Cropped Wide-Leg Jeans With A Button Fly Daily Ritual Wide-Leg Cropped Jeans AMazon $40 See On Amazon These easy-breezy wide-leg jeans feature a four-button fly and raw hem that falls to the mid-calf. The culotte-style pants have a high waist and are made with a blend of cotton and polyester, along with 3.5% spandex, which means you’ll get lots of stretch to hug both your waist and thighs — without any gapping. Fans say: “Ladies! These are the best fitting jeans I’ve EVER worn! [...] So I went with a 12, hoping they would fit my thighs, which have been muscular since I was a gymnast for 18 years. And they have more than enough room in these pants. [...] I’m absolutely and totally in love with these!” Available sizes: 0 — 24

3 A Cute Pair Of Mom Jeans For Big Thighs LEE Relaxed-Fit Side Elastic Tapered-Leg Jean Amazon $33 See On Amazon This tapered-leg pair of jeans nails the trendy mom jean look and multiple reviewers note that this style has extra roomy thighs. With 99% cotton and 1% spandex, it maintains the sturdier denim look of traditional jeans but with the slightest give (including a stretchy waistband), making them comfortable for women with big thighs. It comes in three shades of medium to dark blue, as well as in black. It has two front pockets but none in the back for a smooth look. Fans say: “perfect for curvy girl with small waist. Love the fit...not tight...lots of room in the thighs and hips. comfortable!" Available sizes: 4 — 20 (regular, short, and long)

4 These Classic Levi’s Straight-Leg Jeans For Big Thighs Levi's Straight 505 Jeans Amazon $44 See On Amazon For a more relaxed fit, here's a straight-leg jean with more room for big thighs. The cotton-polyester blend with 1% elastane helps maintain the shape of the denim while offering a bit of stretch for comfort. The jeans are mid-rise at the waist and also have a more relaxed fit in the hip area. Fans say: “These are my new favorite jeans, I’m buying two more pairs! They are roomy in the butt and thigh, but not baggy. I’m only 5’6” but I have long legs for my height so i buy the long inseam, they are 34” and it’s perfect. I bought my normal size and it was perfect. Thicker than other brands but soft like they are already broken in.” Available sizes: 26 — 34 inches (regular, short, and long)

5 These Relaxed Boyfriend Jeans For Big Thighs Riders by Lee Boyfriend Jeans Amazon $30 See On Amazon The more relaxed fit of these boyfriend jeans means they're roomier in the thighs, and the 1% spandex makes the denim soft and flexible. These boyfriend jeans are mid-rise in the front and higher in the back to create a foolproof no-gap waistband, solving a common issue in jeans for women with big thighs. The cuffs are fringed at the hem for a perfectly worn-in look Fans say: “I have 5 pairs of these capris and love them and they fit perfectly! Great for women with a little extra in the hips and thighs!” Available sizes: 6 — 18

6 These Eco-Friendly Ribcage Jeans From Levi’s Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans Amazon $70 See On Amazon The Levi’s ribcage jeans are perfect if you’re looking for a cropped pair with an ultra-high waist. Even better, they’re available in Levi’s Water<Less® option, a patented process that minimizes water use during manufacturing. (Keep in mind that this will result in jeans that are a bit stiffer at first — but they’ll break in with wear.) The straight-leg silhouette falls to just above the ankles, and the 99% cotton material is blended with 1% spandex for a snug fit through the hips and thighs. They’re available in straight, standard, and plus-size options. Fans say: “Love these jeans! They are the perfect color and the fit is amazing for us girls with fuller hips/thighs and a smaller waist. Very cute Levi details. Would buy again in a heartbeat!” Available sizes: 23 — 44 inches

7 These Y2K-Inspired Baggy Jeans SweatyRocks Distressed Wide-Leg Jeans Amazon $37 See On Amazon Hop on the Y2K trend with these baggy jeans that have a loose fit that falls all the way down to the ground (yep, they’re designed to be long). Perfect with crop tops and your favorite hoodie, they have a high waistband and distressing down the legs. Keep in mind that there’s no spandex or elastane in the fabric, but the relaxed fit means they still accommodate bigger thighs comfortably. Fans say: “i’m 5’ and have a medium size waist. if you want a nice comfy fit around the waist, get a medium. it’s very big on the legs. i do have big thighs, so a medium was just perfect for me. overall the jeans look how they do in the picture, and are made of great material and fit great. i definitely recommend, it’s great quality for the price you pay.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

8 These Skinny Jeans With An Inner Waistband To Prevent Gaps Vintage America Blues Skinny Jeans Amazon $39 See On Amazon If you have a narrower waist and wider hips, you’ll appreciate this pair of skinny jeans with an interior elastic waistband that prevents gapping. Made with 2% elastane, they offer lots of stretch and move with your body, and the finished hems and classic wash options give it a look that’s both casual but put together. Fans say: “I tend to have difficulty getting thighs and waist to fit because my thighs are my heavy spot. It is a great fabric feels natural with a little stretch. I like the color because it looks more "put-together". I am frugal and usually don't spend over $25 for jeans. I saw these and decided to take a chance for a better fit and wear and tear. It paid off! I have washed them twice, the shape hasn't change nor has the fabric stretched out...” Available sizes: 2 — 16

9 These Jeggings That *Actually* Look Like Jeans Democracy Ab Solution Jeggings Amazon $60 See On Amazon Reviewers have written, “These totally look like jeans but are really comfortable,” and that they offer “just enough stretch to not get stretched.” In other words, these jeggings are perfect if you want the look of denim, but a flexible, soft fit that hugs all your curves. Made with a blend of cotton, rayon, polyester, and 2% spandex, they feature stretchy mesh panels on the inside and an interior elastic waistband to prevent gapping. Plus, the functional pockets are strategically placed to highlight your derriere. Fans say: “I love these jeggings. I am small waisted with big hips and thighs. The fabric is sturdy and has tremendous stretch, so they fit everywhere: nicely in the thighs and butt, and no waist gap in the back. [...] And real pockets, front and back!” Available sizes: 0 — 18 (regular, short, and long)

10 These Girlfriend Jeans That Are Casual & Relaxed Amazon Essentials Mid-Rise Girlfriend Jeans Amazon $30 See On Amazon Designed to hit at the ankles or just above, these girlfriends jeans are the slim but relaxed fit of your dreams. Made with 1.5% elastane, they have a bit of stretch without sacrificing that “denim” feel, and they won’t stretch out over time. Choose from medium, light, and bleached washes for the perfect weekend look. Fans say: “I am curvy, with thick thighs and most jeans fit quite loose on top, not this pair. I liked that they are relatively low-mid rise ( for some reasons I expected them to be more high rise). Legs are not tapered but straight...” Available sizes: 0 — 20 (regular, short, and long)

11 These Mom Jeans With A High Waist & Tapered Legs Floerns High-Waisted Mom Jeans Amazon $41 See On Amazon Super cute when paired with sneakers, these mom jeans boast a high waist and front darts for an extra bit of trendy style. While they’re not blended with spandex or elastane, the lightweight jeans are designed to be roomier in the thighs and hips before tapering in at the ankles. Wear them rolled up in summer, and straight when the weather turns cold. Fans say: “I have wide hips and a small waist , I also carry weight in my thighs. Finding “mom” jeans was very hard for my body shape, as the waist measurements often couldn’t pull up past my hips. These fit great with a little wiggle room to boot! The denim is thin but comfortable.” Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

12 The Stretchy Straight-Leg Levi’s That’ll Never Go Out Of Style Levi's Classic Straight Jeans Amazon $40 See On Amazon Like the other classic Levi’s on the list these straight-leg jeans have a timeless look and feel, but this pair has even more stretch, boasting 2% elastane, along with 79% cotton and 9% polyester. It also has a higher rise in the back, making it a good choice for people who deal with gapping in their denim. They have a mid-rise, zip fly, and relaxed fit throughout. Fans say: “I was nervous buying jeans online because they are almost always too tight in my thighs, so I was really happy to get these and have them fit perfectly. [...] So, if you are looking for jeans that are fuller in the butt and thigh but not huge in the waist, give these a try. They fit a bit snug at first but they have stretch so, they are still comfortable and stretched a nice amount within a short amount of time.” Available sizes: 26 — 46 inches (regular, short, and long)

13 These Skinnies Designed With Curves In Mind Amazon Essentials Mid-Rise Curvy Skinny Jeans Amazon $35 See On Amaozn Made with a blend of 79% cotton, 18% polyester, and 3% elastane, these skinny jeans offer generous stretch, and they’re designed specifically for bodies with narrower waists and curvier hips. Falling to the ankles, they’re designed with a higher back to prevent gapping, and the stretchy design means they “stretch and move right along with the body.” Fans say: “These jeans are great! They have some stretch without being too “jegging”-like. They hold their shape after multiple days and after the wash. I have a full butt, hips, and thighs and smaller waist and these jeans fit perfectly.” Available sizes: 0 — 20 (regular, short, and long)

14 The Bootcut Levi’s With Tons Of Stretch Signature by Levi Strauss Bootcut Jeans Amazon $0 See On Amazon Ready to revisit bootcut jeans? This pair is made with 3% elastane for next-level stretch and features a mid-rise comfort waistband that won’t gap or dig in. It’s snug throughout the waist and hip, and comes in three lengths, so you can get that bootcut flare to hit at exactly the right spot. Fans say: “Best jeans I’ve found yet. Smaller waist and extra room for thighs and calf. If you are a curvy gal with a small waistline these are for you!” Available sizes: 2 — 28 (regular, short, long)

15 A Simple Pair That Feel A Little Bit Dressy Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Classic Tapered Jean Amazon $50 See On Amazon Reviewers rave about the fit of Gloria Vanderbilt's classic tapered jean. A cotton-polyester blend with 2% spandex material provides a stretchy, form-hugging fit with a tapered leg. The jeans are built with contouring through the hips and thighs, and fall at the natural waist. This pick has garnered more than 5,000 reviews, with a 4.5-star overall rating Fans say: “I love these jeans! I have a smaller waist and fuller thighs and these jeans cover it! I love that they just sit perfectly at my waist and gives me room in my thigh area. I am going to buy more pairs!” Available sizes: 6 — 24 (regular, short, and petite)

