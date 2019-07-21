Since swimsuits are designed to stand up to water, seams are often reinforced to prevent sagging and stretching. Some find tighter stitching to be a convenience (so the suit stays in place despite movement and moisture), but for those with larger thighs, it's a discomfort. The best swimsuits for big thighs are made with fabric blends and features that allow for more leg-room — but since "larger leg holes" isn't exactly a common marketing phrase, it can be surprisingly difficult to find bathing suits that fit the bill.

First, let's talk about fabric. Modern bathing suits are made from a mix of quick-drying synthetic fabrics (like polyester or nylon) and elastic materials (like spandex). You'll find this combination in just about every suit, but for those with larger thighs, a higher percentage of elastic can ensure that the fabric stretches instead of squeezing. For swimsuits with more give, look for a spandex or elastane percentage of around 20 percent.

Next, consider the style of the suit. Every person and preference is different, and this is not a "best bathing suit for your body-type" article. Those with larger thighs or butts should wear whichever suit style they like and feel comfortable in, regardless of coverage or appearance. That said, high-cut bathing suit bottoms often allow for more leg room, so they'll be less constrictive for larger thighs. Similarly, the best plus-size swim suits are often designed to accommodate curvier features, and one-pieces and bikinis with adjustable lace-ups will allow you to personalize the fit. Finally, if you're looking for a suit that'll fit smaller boobs and a bigger bottom simultaneously, you can mix and match pieces or find a set that's designed that way.

These 10 bathing suit options have all of the aforementioned features and more, so reviewers with big thighs can't stop raving.

1 The Roomiest Mesh One-Piece Bathing Suit Daci Mesh One-Piece Bathing Suit Amazon $24.99 See On Amazon The Daci one-piece bathing suit features removable padding for support, plunging mesh cut-outs for style, and a fashionable halter top that won't continuously slide down your shoulders. It's also available in just about any solid color you can think of — but the best part, according to buyers, is the fit. The legs are higher-cut to allow for more thigh room, the neck is adjustable to personalize your support, and the fabric is soft and stretchy rather than rough and chafing. Reviewers say: "Big boobs, thick thighs and I’m curvy," says one buyer. "I love this swimsuit!" Another writes, "This bathing suit fits almost like it was tailored and manages to provide full coverage." Available sizes: 12 — 20 plus

2 A Bandeau Bikini With High-Cut Bottoms OMKAGI Bandeau High-Waist Bikini Amazon $27.99 $21.99 See On Amazon High-cut bathing suit bottoms are extremely popular right now — which is great news for those with larger thighs, because the high cut often means more leg room. This OMKAGI bikini features a strapless bandeau top with removable pads, but the real selling-point is the high-cut, high-waisted bikini bottom. Both feature quality stitching that's not too tight anywhere, according to buyers. You can get this piece in over 30 colors and patterns. Reviewers say: "It’s a nice thick material, the pattern is as pictured and holy cow it actually fits ... For me I have a small waist, big butt and thighs and this fit like a dream." Available sizes: S — XL

3 This Monokini Swimsuit With Four-Way Stretch zeraca Halter One-Piece Monokini Swimsuit Amazon $26.99 See On Amazon The leg holes on the zeraca monokini halter aren't particularly high-cut, but the soft spandex fabric does feature four-way stretch and comfortable stitching to prevent discomfort. The halter top utilizes adjustable ties and removable padding for optimal support, and there are 10 color and design options to choose from. Reviewers say: "Gorgeous fit and great quality. I’m a curvy girl and am especially thick in my butt/thigh area. Sometimes swimsuits will be really tight in the legs," but "that is not the case with this." Available sizes: S — XL

4 A Cheeky Off-The-Shoulder One-Piece Daci Ruffle Off-The-Shoulder One-Piece Amazon $23.99 See On Amazon Thanks to its adjustable and removable straps, optional padding, eight pattern options, and ruffle sleeves, the Daci off-the-shoulder swimsuit has over 400 reviews and a 4.3-star rating. That said, reviewers also can't stop raving about how stretchy, comfortable, and curve-conducive it is, especially given its 18-percent spandex construction. Reviewers say: "This swimsuit fit so much better than I expected. My body is super curvy with big hips and thighs," says one reviewer. "I got the equivalent to 18 in this and I have plenty of breathing room, it's not too tight but hugs perfectly in all the right places." Available sizes: 12 — 20 plus

5 A One-Piece With Side Ties Lomitti Women's Side Tie Bikini Set Amazon $24 See On Amazon The Lomitti Women's Side Tie Bikini Set is your standard reliable swimsuit in most ways, but there's one revolutionary feature: the adjustable ties on the sides, which allow you to customize the fit to your thighs and butt. This suit is available in five colors, and its high-stretch material, thick straps, and plunge neckline create a wonderful combination of style and comfort. Reviewers say: "I love this swimsuit! It is classy and sexy and just perfect. It has something unique I've never had before...the top straps are like a bra so you don't have to tie them or anything. It's so comfy! The bottoms are adjustable on the sides and very stylish.." Available sizes: X-Small— X-Large

6 This High-Cut Bikini Blooming Jelly High-Waisted Bikini Amazon $28.99 $19.99 See On Amazon The Blooming Jelly two-piece has the look and feel of a traditional bikini thanks to the triangular front-tie push-up cups, thin straps, and colorful patterns. That said, the high-cut bottoms are also great for larger legs. Get this one in two solid colors, three different shades of gingham, or the colorful stripes pictured above. Reviewers say: "I was pleasantly surprised by this swimsuit!" one buyer says. "Carry my weight in my butt and thighs. Ordered a medium and it’s completely adjustable to handle all of that. The top can be made to fit someone small like me or much bigger, and [it] has enough coverage." Available sizes: XS — XL

7 If You're Small On Top And Larger On The Bottom Dixperfect Two-Piece Bathing Suit Amazon $26 See On Amazon Oftentimes, those who are larger on the bottom size up to accommodate their thighs or butt, but the top then ends up being too large. The Dixperfect two-piece has a high-cut bottom made from 19-percent spandex fabric to accommodate larger thighs — but the top is smaller, unpadded, and double-lined for smaller chests. This suit is available in 11 colors and two patterns. Reviewers say: "Perfect fit for someone with a bigger bum and smaller chest," says one reviewer. "I was nervous to order this because all my weight is in my butt and thighs so I always have to order separate [sizes] ... But I'm so happy with it!" Available sizes: S — XXL

8 The Best Lace-Up Monokini QINSEN Lace-Up Monokini Amazon $21.99 See On Amazon Available in eight solid colors with white ties, the QINSEN lace-up monokini pairs the full-body design of a one-piece with the revealing aspects of a bikini. The side-ties and straps are fully-adjustable so you can find your most comfortable fit. The front and back ties can't be tightened, but the elastic strings still stretch more than traditional fabric, so loads of different reviewers can't stop raving about the fit. This suit even has removable padding. Reviewers say: "After purchasing multiple swimsuits and returning all of them for a trip to Hawaii, I found this one. I love the strings throughout the whole suit. The strings on the back and the front aren't adjustable but the ones on the sides can be tightened/loosened. It comes with removable padding in the cups and adjustable straps. I love the fit." Available sizes: S — XL

9 The Best Swimdress For Full Coverage COCOSHIP Vintage One-Piece Swimdress Amazon $29.99 See On Amazon If you're looking for something with more coverage, the COCOSHIP vintage one-piece swimdress functions as a bathing suit and a cover-up at the same time. It has soft, removable cups with an adjustable halter tie and a thigh-length fit-and-flare design — but underneath, you'll find short-style bottoms that are roomy and non-constrictive for larger legs. (They're also especially helpful when it comes to preventing thigh-chafe.) Reviewers say: "The legs don't pinch my thick thighs," says one reviewer, while another writes, "The shorts underneath also go down a bit so it's not a bikini cut underneath and prevents chafing." Available sizes: S — 6XL