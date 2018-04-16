When you're tall and shopping for clothing, it can often feel like everything you try on has been pre-shrunk — especially when it comes to hemlines on pants and leggings. Luckily, the market has been expanding and specialty sizing, while still hard to find, is on the rise. This means, not only are there more options out there, but now the best leggings for tall women come in a variety of styles and sizes so there really is something for everyone.

Since those of us who love leggings know that they're the perfect pants to wear anywhere, during any season, this list includes everything from the best ponte leggings to wear to work to the best fleece-lined leggings that will keep you warm all winter long. And none of these ultra-comfortable leggings will break the bank either. In fact, one pair is so affordable you may consider snatching it up in every color.

Each pair of these extra-long leggings were designed for women 5-foot-7 and taller, because these brands know — as every tall person knows — there's nothing more annoying than ordering what you expect will be an ankle-length pant and receiving capris instead. So, if you've bought leggings that have fallen short of your expectations in the past, don't worry, these six pairs of leggings for tall women will not disappoint.

1 The Best Athletic Leggings For Working Out Core 10 Onstride High Waist Run Legging Amazon $49 Buy Now There are so many reasons to love these high-waisted leggings, starting with the cooling mesh panels behind the knee and reflective accents that make night runs safer, and ending with side panel pockets that give you a place to put your keys and phone. But, of course, there's even more to these leggings than a few novel features. They're made from quality, moisture-wicking nylon and spandex so you can expect a really comfy four-way stretch, the waistband has an internal drawcord for a great fit and back zipper pocket with two compartments. And you can score them in tall sizes, as well as short and regular. There isn't much of a color selection (black is it), but the incredible attention to detail makes them a worthy pair to add to your workout wardrobe. Positive Amazon review: "I love the material, the way they fit, the pockets....just bought a second pair. I bought tall since I am 5'11" and the length is more than adequate." Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X (Short, Tall, and Regular)

2 The Best Ponte Leggings For Work Daily Ritual Ponte Knit Legging Amazon $20 Buy Now These sleek-fitting ponte knit leggings are exactly what you need in your wardrobe when you want to wear leggings to work, but have to be careful not to look like you're wearing leggings to work. They're made from very stretchy ponte fabric (rayon, nylon, and spandex) and have a high waist, seamless and pocket-free back, and a wide waistband for a more comfortable fit. These straight-fit leggings come in black, burgundy, and charcoal. They never stretch out, according to reviewers, and hold up well after repeated spins in the washer and dryer. Positive Amazon review: "Love these leggings. They are thick enough to wear to work with a long shirt. I am tall and have trouble with leggings being too short. These are long enough for me. I am 5’9". They do not look like workout leggings. Very comfortable." Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large (Short, Long, Extra Long, and Regular)

3 The Leggings With The Longest Inseam Yogipace High Waisted Goddess Extra Long Leggings Amazon $28 Buy Now If you've found that even "tall" leggings have fallen short on you, then these leggings may be just what you've been looking for. They have a 34-inch inseam, which is the longest on the list, and can be worn over the heel during yoga class (or whenever you're chilly) or scrunched up to the angle. These leggings come in black and navy blue and are made from moisture-wicking nylon and spandex with four-way stretch. They have one back pocket, a wide waistband, and are opaque enough to cover you during downward dog or out on the street. Positive Amazon review: "These advertise a 34" inseam but it’s a lie. I’m 5'10" and these suckers have LOTS of length to spare. It’s glorious. [...] It’s so hard to find long leggings if you’re tall, and these ones deliver." Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

4 The Best Fleece-Lined Leggings For Cold Weather Baleaf Women's Fleece Lined Leggings Amazon $27 Buy Now Leggings aren't usually a clothing item we consider seasonal, but if you've ever worn thin, transparent leggings in the dead of winter in, say, New England, you know that's a lie. These fleece-lined leggings, however, are the perfect cold weather legging — one that's thick, opaque, and extra warm thanks to the micro-fleece interior. They come in black, gray, and wine, and reviewers say they're "made for very tall people" because even those who are 6-feet report that these "reach about an inch above [their] ankle." Positive Amazon review: "I love these! They are perfect for winter, very cozy and warm but still stretchy [...] They're perfect for tall women too, I wear a 34 inch leg and these came right down to my ankles." Available Sizes: X-Small — XXX-Large-Plus

5 The Best Eco-Friendly Leggings For Conscious Shoppers Fishers Finery Ecofabric Classic Legging Amazon $30 Buy Now Sustainable fashion is the wave of the future and leggings like this eco-friendly pair both feel amazing and are better for the environment. These mid-rise pants are made from 60 percent viscose from bamboo, 25 percent organic cotton, and 15 percent spandex. They have natural moisture-wicking properties, a wide waistband, and are free of tags so nothing will irritate or itch you. Wash them in your washing machine, but hang them to dry so that they retain their shape. They are offered in five basic, neutral colors: black, white, navy, heather grey, and light grey. Positive Amazon review: "The material is soft and stretchy and the bamboo gives it a high-quality strength. The inseam is also longer than I expected, which is amazing because I am 6' tall and love the length! Overall, I would HIGHLY recommend these leggings to anyone who wants eco-friendly athletic wear that looks great on!" Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large (Regular and Tall)