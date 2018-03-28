Getting a good night's rest is the single most important factor that can mean the difference between a great day and one where you want to dive into a pot of coffee and never come out. Relaxation techniques can help — and so can owning the most comfortable pajamas on the planet — the kind of PJs you'll secretly want to keep on all day, under layers of shirts where no one can see.

There's really nothing like a pair of super warm pajamas on a cold night to help regulate your body temperature and keep the chill off your skin, something that is easily accomplished with a pair of fleece PJs like the set on this list. Other times, you may need breathable pajamas that keep sweaty sleepers cool — the shorts and tanks or T-shirt pajama sets on this list are made from breezy cotton fabrics and are so roomy, they allow for plenty of airflow and ventilation. Or maybe you want nothing more than to wrap yourself in a pair of silky satin pajamas — a two-piece set with a button down shirt and the kind of contrast piping that makes you look and feel like a boss.

No matter what fabric you favor or which style gets you into sleep mode, one of these pairs of comfortable pajamas, below, will put you in relaxation mode pronto.

1 The Most Comfortable Satin Pajamas: LONXU Women's Satin Pajamas LONXU Women's Satin Pajamas Amazon $29 See On Amazon These satin pajamas have won over thousands of reviewers for a good reason — they're silky soft to the touch, come in a bunch of classic and bright colors, and make for a perfect gift for yourself or someone else. The lightweight satin is great for anyone who gets warm at night, and the matching long-sleeve set looks so chic on. They're so beloved on Amazon, one reviewer writes, "Can I give this set ten stars?!" You can pick these up in a wide range of sizes and 10 different colors. Best of all, most colorways are under $30 — so you can pick up a few sets and round out your sleepwear wardrobe. According to one reviewer: "I bought a couple sets of these pajamas simply because they are so soft and comfortable and cool to sleep in." Available in sizes: X-Small - 3X

2 The Most Comfortable Nightgown: GYS Sleep Chemise Scoop Neck Full Slip GYS Sleep Chemise Scoop Neck Full Slip Amazon $14.99 See On Amazon The last thing you want to do when the weather is hot, humid, and sticky is force your legs into the hell that is pants. This cooling chemise slip is the sleep solution you need to prevent sweat from waking you up at all hours. It’s made from moisture-wicking bamboo viscose and has adjustable straps and a curved hem. Choose among four colors: heather grey, black, pink, or white. According to one reviewer: "This is a perfect nightgown for what I needed. I'd normally wear a medium, which is the size I bought. It's neither tight nor loose, and the bamboo fabric is very soft. It's super comfortable, but the real fabulous part is that it's easy to nurse in. I can either pull the strap down and nurse or just not bother and pull the neckline down. I have zero complaints, it's exactly what I wanted!" Available in sizes: Small - X-Large

3 Best Pajamas & House Dress In One: Ekouaer Nightgown Ekouaer Nightgown Amazon $28 See On Amazon A long sleep shirt dress like this nightgown from Ekouaer is some of the most comfortable sleepwear you can own. That's one big reason it's won over more than 1,000 Amazon fans. This house dress has a healthy amount of spandex in the fabric so it's super comfortable and will move with you. It even comes in 13 different colors and prints you can choose from. According to one reviewer: "Best pajamas [I] ever bought. Roomy and comfy. The color is beautiful." Available in sizes: Small - 3X Plus

4 The Coziest Fleece Pajamas: Angelina Women's Cozy Fleece Pajama Set Angelina Women's Cozy Fleece Pajama Set Amazon $27 See On Amazon This wildly-popular pajama set is made of a cozy fleece polyester that Amazon reviewers say feels "blessedly comfortable." The two-piece set has drawstring bottoms and a button up top, so you can customize the fit to your body. Even better? This machine-washable set comes in 36 different fun prints, so you can pick up a few and mix and match. According to one reviewer: "These pajamas give new meaning to the words 'soft'. and 'warm'. Once you have worn these PJs you are simply not satisfied with simple flannel pajamas again. These are so soft and warm and blessedly comfortable you feel like a princess indulged in only the very best. I put them on and literally had to force myself to take them off." Available in sizes: Small - 4X

5 Great For Sweaty Sleepers: Latuza Women's V-Neck Short-Sleeve Pajama Set Latuza Women's V-Neck Short-Sleeve Pajama Set Amazon $23 See On Amazon Night sweats don't just happen when its hot outside. If you tend to wake up damp and sticky whether it's June or January, these lightweight pajamas have won over thousands of Amazon fans who testify they're great for hot sleepers. Featuring 95% viscose derived from bamboo and 5% spandex, this classic V-neck top and shorts won't just keep you dry, but they're super soft, too. According to one reviewer: "They are so soft and comfy!! I've been sleeping great since I've been wearing these pj's. I sleep hot and usually will wake up every night, with the night sweats or the overheated feeling, but I've yet to have this issue with these bamboo pj's." Available in sizes: Small - 4X (Petite and Regular)