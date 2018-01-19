7 Super Warm Women's Pajamas

When the temperature starts to max out at 20 degrees, it's time for me to start hibernating at home for the next six months. But instead of sporting my typical gym shorts and T-shirt, the threat of a super high electricity bill guarantees I'll invest in super warm women's pajamas.

For reference, the insulation in my old Brooklyn apartment is basically non-existent and my bed is cozied up right under the windows. So even though the snowfall may look magical, it also guarantees my room is barely above 60 degrees. And for all you southerners, yes I know that's essentially freezing.

Instead of shivering in my apartment, I try to dress in warm fabrics like fleece, which capture your body's natural heat and keep it close to your skin. Other popular winter fabrics, such as thermals or waffle knits, act similarly to turn your body heat into a personal space heater.

Another key feature in many winter pajama sets is rib-knit cuffs around your ankles and wrists to once again trap heat and keep out cold air flow. While not a necessity, they're definitely an added bonus in the fight to keep your body warm.

So whether you're trying to keep down utilities, or just really need a pair of cozy PJs to cuddle in for the next couple of months, here's a rundown of super warm women's pajamas you'll find on Amazon. And with two-day shipping, many of them might actually arrive before the next blizzard heads your way!

2 Another Super-Warm Onesie, But In Plus-Sizes https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00E39MHE6?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9114-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B00E39MHE6 Amazon Casual Moment's Plus-Size Hooded Pajamas (1X-3X), $23-$88, Amazon It's easy to forget that heat escapes from every part of your body— including your feet. So naturally, the warmest pajamas should also cover your toes, like this hooded pajama onesie. It's made from a 100 percent polyester furry fabric with a front-zipper close and a drawstring hood. Just choose from 10 different prints, lounge in it for a week, and then throw it in the washing machine before repeating the process all winter long.

3 These Classic Button-Down Pajamas Made From A High-Insulation Fleece https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B06WGLNY8R?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9114-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B06WGLNY8R Amazon Alexander Del Rossa Fleece Pajamas (XS-XXL), $25-$30, Amazon These button-down pajamas are made of a durable microfiber fleece with a high insulation ability to trap heat close to the body. Carefully crafted with durable stitching for years of wear, they're made with a loose fit and contrasting piping for a modern take on a PJ classic. The machine-washable set comes in 14 different patterns and has almost 200 five-star reviews on Amazon.

4 This Designer Pajama Set That Amazon Reviewers Swear By https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B06XB2S9X2?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9114-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B06XB2S9X2 Amazon Tommy Hilfiger Thermal Pajama Set (XS-XXXL), $29-$93, Amazon One reviewer wrote that these thermal pajamas were "perfect for winter in the northeast," and it's clear from the almost five-star rating that other buyers agreed. The set is made out of a cozy cotton and polyester blend thermal that's soft but not itchy, so you'll actually want to wear them around the house. Available in 12 different colors and patterns, both parts of the machine-washable set are customizable with buttons along the chest and an elastic drawstring waist to find your ideal fit.

5 These Cotton Pajamas That Are Warm, But Not Too Warm https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B074WCJVX2?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9114-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B074WCJVX2 Amazon Leveret Women's Printed Pajama Set (XS-XL), $25-$30, Amazon If you're the type of person who tends to gets hot quickly and sweats a ton, these 100 percent cotton pajamas are the perfect choice. The slim fit through the arms and legs guarantees you'll stay warm, but a soft cotton fabric won't restrict airflow. There are over 15 different prints to choose from— with matching kid's set for parents— and they're all machine-washable for easy care.

6 This Tag-Free Pajama Set That's Great For Sweaty Sleepers https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B076HCKWVY?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle9114-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B076HCKWVY Amazon Hanes Fleece Sleep Set (S-XL), $17-$23, Amazon Feel hygge like the Danish in Hane's 100 percent polyester micropolar fleece sleep set. Polar fleece is not only hydrophobic, so it won't retain water, but is also super light, so you'll feel warm and dry sporting these pajamas. Completely tag-free and machine-washable, each set includes a long-sleeved V-neck top with side slits and a long-sleeve pant with 30-inch seams.