When donning your favorite skirts and mini dresses, a pair of tights can surely come in handy — particularly if you’re not itching to peel them off the second you put them on. Thousands of Amazon reviewers rave about the most comfortable tights listed ahead, which are made with lots of stretch for movability, and feature non-restrictive waistbands. Whether you’re looking for opaque black or patterned fishnet, there’s a pair of tights here for you.
What To Consider When Shopping For The Most Comfortable Tights
Stretch
Obviously comfort is key, and spandex adds flexibility to tights, making it an essential piece of the puzzle when it comes to wearability. In fact, spandex can expand to almost 600% of its size, making it the best fabric for stretch. It's also breathable and moisture-wicking, scoring it even more points for comfort. For all of those reasons, look for a high percentage of this material when shopping for tights. All the ones on this list have at least 5% for guaranteed stretch.
Waistband Type
Fortunately, you're no longer forced to wear the irritating waistbands of yore. Today, many tights feature waistbands reminiscent of high-waisted yoga pants, designed to offer more flexibility and stretch and to feel more like leggings with gentle compression. Since waistline placement is a comfort issue for many as well, I’ve included both high-waisted and mid-rise options, the latter of which hits at or below the natural waistline.
Tights with control tops can keep you feeling more secure, which in its own right is a level of comfort. That said, they also give you a never-ending squeeze that many find uncomfortable (personally, I hate feeling constricted). That's why this list includes options with and without “control” designs.
How To Care For Your Comfortable Tights
To get the most out of your tights, it’s important that they’re washed correctly to prevent snagging, sagging, and overall wear and tear. Your best bet is to hand wash and air dry them, but there are a few on this list that are machine washable. If you’re going to machine route, though, be sure to place them in a laundry bag for delicates, opt for the delicates cycle, and hang them to dry.
With all that in mind, it's time to check out the most comfortable tights on Amazon. You’ll find opaque, semi-opaque, sheer, and patterned fishnet options, and all of them come highly recommended by discerning shoppers.