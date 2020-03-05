When donning your favorite skirts and mini dresses, a pair of tights can surely come in handy — particularly if you’re not itching to peel them off the second you put them on. Thousands of Amazon reviewers rave about the most comfortable tights listed ahead, which are made with lots of stretch for movability, and feature non-restrictive waistbands. Whether you’re looking for opaque black or patterned fishnet, there’s a pair of tights here for you.

What To Consider When Shopping For The Most Comfortable Tights

Stretch

Obviously comfort is key, and spandex adds flexibility to tights, making it an essential piece of the puzzle when it comes to wearability. In fact, spandex can expand to almost 600% of its size, making it the best fabric for stretch. It's also breathable and moisture-wicking, scoring it even more points for comfort. For all of those reasons, look for a high percentage of this material when shopping for tights. All the ones on this list have at least 5% for guaranteed stretch.

Waistband Type

Fortunately, you're no longer forced to wear the irritating waistbands of yore. Today, many tights feature waistbands reminiscent of high-waisted yoga pants, designed to offer more flexibility and stretch and to feel more like leggings with gentle compression. Since waistline placement is a comfort issue for many as well, I’ve included both high-waisted and mid-rise options, the latter of which hits at or below the natural waistline.

Tights with control tops can keep you feeling more secure, which in its own right is a level of comfort. That said, they also give you a never-ending squeeze that many find uncomfortable (personally, I hate feeling constricted). That's why this list includes options with and without “control” designs.

How To Care For Your Comfortable Tights

To get the most out of your tights, it’s important that they’re washed correctly to prevent snagging, sagging, and overall wear and tear. Your best bet is to hand wash and air dry them, but there are a few on this list that are machine washable. If you’re going to machine route, though, be sure to place them in a laundry bag for delicates, opt for the delicates cycle, and hang them to dry.

With all that in mind, it's time to check out the most comfortable tights on Amazon. You’ll find opaque, semi-opaque, sheer, and patterned fishnet options, and all of them come highly recommended by discerning shoppers.

1 A Pair Of Affordable Opaque Tights With A Cult Following No Nonsense Super Opaque Tights Amazon $8 See On Amazon With 17,000 five-star ratings and a 4.5-star rating overall, shoppers can’t get enough of these opaque tights. They have a subtly compressive control-top waistband that sits just below the natural waist, and they’re also equipped with the brand’s Adaptive Smart Temp technology, which helps regulate your body temperature — meaning, you won’t be sweating uncomfortably throughout the day. At under $10 per pair, go ahead and pick up a few colors. A helpful review: “Very comfortable tights! These aren't necessarily thermal, but they're thick enough to be fairly warm. [...] No issues with the toe seams. The waist band is comfortable - these went up fairly hight on me, up to my natural waist, which was comfortable and I liked that fit better anyway. Would recommend!” Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 12 | Material: Pant: 81% Nylon, 19% Spandex; Leg: 89% Nylon, 11% Spandex

2 This 2-Pack Of Classic Sheer Tights With A Comfortable Control Top Silkies Control Top Pantyhose (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Featuring a moderate control top that smooths and stays in place without feel overly constrictive, plus mild support throughout the legs for sag-free wear, these lightweight sheer tights are just the pair to get you through that unpredictable, transitional weather. These tights are run-resistant thanks to their tight-knit construction, and are reinforced with a protective run guard between the panty and the legs. A helpful review: “These have long been a favorite of mine. I have worn pantyhose sometimes 7 days a week since I was in school. These simply seem to be the best I have found. Color is great, fit is great. Durability is pretty good also. As an expert and a connoisseur of pantyhose these come highly recommended.” Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 8 | Material: 84% Nylon, 16% Spandex

3 These Opaque Black Tights That Are Worth The Splurge Commando Perfectly Opaque Matte Tights Amazon $42 See On Amazon If you're looking for the comfort of a yoga pant but still want some extra support, these opaque black tights from cult-favorite underwear brand Commando are for you. These footed tights have a microfiber waistband with a touch of control that promises not to dig in, and offers a subtle smoothing effect for a seamless silhouette. Made of comfortable and durable blend of nylon and spandex with a soft jersey gusset, these truly opaque tights are made to withstand years of wear. A helpful review: “These tights are great. Very heavy and perfectly matte. Almost feel like I'm wearing leggings with feet! I wasn't sure if I would like the ‘extended’ waistband because I'm not very tall but it is very comfortable and stays up all day.” Sizes: Small — Large | Colors: 1 | Material: 95% Nylon, 5% Spandex

4 These Footless Plus-Size Tights Made With Comfort In Mind Hanes Plus Size Footless Tights Amazon $11 See On Amazon If you’re in the market for a pair of footless tights, Hanes has got you covered. Made with comfort in mind, these footless tights have a comfort-fit panty, and are made with both moisture-wicking technology and the brand’s glide on technology that makes it easy to slip in and out of your tights. These blackout tights are super opaque and have a subtle control-top waistband that hits slightly above the natural waistline. A helpful review: “I bought this product originally to keep my legs warm during winter months and also to dress up without all the hassle,I was surprised on much I love them. I have now gone back and ordered more pairs. They fit comfortably they keep you warm but cool and they look fantastic!!! Highly recommend” Sizes: 1X-2X — 3X-4X | Colors: 1 | Material: 83% Nylon, 17% Spandex

5 A Fun Multipack Of Patterned Fishnet Tights Joyaria Patterned Fishnet Tights (4-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Anyone on the hunt for fishnets to add interest to an outfit will love these tights, available in a pack of four with varying textures and patterns. Boasting over 1,300 perfect five-star ratings, they promise no bunching, no rolling, and are thick-thigh approved. They don't have a control top, and as one customer noted, “The band around the waist is so comfortable and doesn't cut your circulation.” While they're one-size-fits-all, reviewers note that they fit plus sizes. A helpful review: “Love them. Very stretchy so they fit without binding . Great selection of patterns for the price! I will buy again! Also - ive washed them several times ( in a lingerie bag) and they are still in great shape!” Sizes: One Size | Styles: 4 | Material: 88% Nylon, 12% Spandex

6 These Semi-Opaque Tights Available In An Array Of Fun Colors CozyWow Solid Color Semi Opaque Tights Amazon $11 See On Amazon If you're looking for a pop of color, you've found your match with these 4.6-star rated semi-opaque tights, available in 25 eye-catching colors, from bright yellow to peacock blue. They don't have a control top, and instead feature a comfortable high-waisted waistband, while the microfiber material feels super-soft against your skin. A helpful review: “I almost never wear tights because I have a hard time finding a good fit. I ordered these for a cosplay figuring I can put up with anything for a day but they were so comfortable and stayed up so well that I see them becoming a wardrobe staple around here. Bravo! They didn't roll or bind anywhere and they're as soft and comfy as my favorite leggings. 10/10 will be ordering more.” Sizes: X-Small — Large-X-Large | Colors: 25 | Material: 84% Nylon 16% Spandex