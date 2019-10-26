In general, bralettes tend to be more comfortable than traditional bras since they're completely wireless. That said, to find the most comfortable bralette you'll still want to be on the lookout for options made from soft, flexible fabrics so they won't irritate your skin. Some options like a soft microfiber bralette can even pull excess moisture from your skin to keep you cool and dry throughout the day.

It's also important to consider the support you need. For the maximum amount of comfort, you're going to want a supportive bra. Keep in mind: Since they're wire-free and less structured, bralettes tend to be less supportive overall. But, some of the best bralettes on the market feature no-inch bands to keep them in place, cup inserts, and adjustable straps for a perfect fit. And, if you often have difficulty getting the right support from your bralette, look for one with wider straps for more lift throughout the day.

Lastly, decide which styles you prefer. For example, bralettes often have stylish lacy designs that, while cute, can feel scratchier on your skin. If you want a lace bralette that doesn't itch, look for one with additional padding for a softer feel.

It's always a bit tricky buying intimates on the internet, so here's a roundup of some of the most comfortable bralettes to make it easy on you.

1 Hatopants Triple Criss-Cross Front Bralette HATOPANTS Triple Criss-Cross Front Bralette Amazon $11 See On Amazon This criss-cross bralette features eye-catching design details without compromising on support. The bottom band fits snugly against your skin without any pinching or pulling, offering added support. The bralette itself is made from a blend of nylon and spandex so it keeps its shape all to hold you in, and the unique criss-cross design on the front is a great addition to a dress, tank, or V-neck shirt. Reviewers love how this bra adds a fun detail to tops. Even better, it comes in more than 40 different colors for you to choose from. What fans say: "I provides me with enough support that I don't wear 'real' bras anymore. I know this bralette is more for aesthetic purposes, to accent your clothes and fit OVER your bra, but this is my main bra [...] Exercising in it is effortless. It doesn't constrict or poke me, nor does it make my breasts fall out like my wire bras did." Available in sizes: Small — 3X

2 Boody Body EcoWear Shaper Bra Boody Body EcoWear Shaper Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon This sweat-wicking bralette keeps you cool all day long, no matter how hard you're hustling. It's made from thermoregulating fabrics and pulls excess moisture from your skin to keep you cool. There are no clasps, buckles, or wires on this bralette, so there's no chance of pinching your skin. Plus, the ribbed straps are just wide enough to stay in place without taking over your whole shoulder. In fact, one Amazon reviewer who can't stand bras in general, swears this is one of the most comfortable things she's ever worn. What fans say: "These offer actual SUPPORT! This is always an issue for me with no-underwire bras [...] The elastic underneath the boobs and around the back is the absolutely most comfortable of any other bra I've found. Having a spinal problem and ample bosom, it's very hard to come by unlined, no-underwire bras that don't make my back/neck hurt. [...] The sweat wicking bamboo blend actually works - unlike basically every other 'wicking' bra I've ever tried." Available in sizes: X-Small — X-Large

3 Calvin Klein Invisibles V-Neck Bralette Calvin Klein Invisibles V-Neck Bralette Amazon $30 See On Amazon For additional support, opt for a longline bralette like this one from Calvin Klein. Not only does it feature soft, wireless cups that have removable foam inserts, but the wide band at the bottom keeps this bralette from shifting and locks in your boobs for more lift and support. Like some others on this list, this bralette is completely seamless and has zero hooks or clasps to dig into your skin. Reviewers rave about how lightweight and virtually invisible this bralette looks and feels. You can get it in one of eight different colors, including a range of neutrals. What fans say: "Every bra has been so uncomfortable during pregnancy until I found these super soft Clavin Klein bras. They are perfect for light support and have no wires that can cut into you. The bra has lots of stretch to help you while your body changes." Available in sizes: X-Small — X-Large

4 Yianna Lace Bralette YIANNA Lace Bralette Amazon $17 See On Amazon While not all lace bras are comfortable, this popular lace bralette is made from soft, stretchy fabrics infused with elastane that make it flexible without irritating your skin. It also features an elastic band in the straps and around the bottom to hold you in, and the wider detailed straps look super cute (and are so supportive) under a dress or tank. It comes in both neutral and brighter colors, ranging from pale pink to deep maroon to cream. What fans say: "Excellent quality for the price. The lace is not scratchy and is very comfortable to wear all day long. It feels like you are not wearing anything at all." Available in sizes: Small — XX-Large

5 Mae Lace Padded Bralette Mae Lace Padded Bralette Amazon $12 See On Amazon Not only is this spaghetti-strapped bralette super cute, but it's actually quite supportive, too. It features two cotton-lined cups that give you a little lift while keeping you in place (this also cuts down on any scratchiness from the lace). The straps are super slim, making this bralette so versatile that you can wear it under a tank or cami. But, they still hold you up with a surprising amount of lift, all without digging into your skin. Reviewers love how just a little bit of padding gives this bralette a great shape. One note: The manufacturer says this bralette is best suited for cup sizes A to C. What fans say: "I haven't had a lot of luck with bralettes in the past. I'm a borderline C/D, and I just haven't found them supportive enough for comfortable wear. This one's awesome, though. It supplies enough support that I'm not self conscious, but it doesn't cause the uncomfortable restriction of traditional bras. Loved it so much I bought a second one, and I'll be back for more!" Available in sizes: X-Small — X-Large

6 Hanes Convertible Seamless Wire-Free Bra Hanes Convertible Seamless Wire Free Bra Amazon $12 See On Amazon You can wear this versatile bralette in two different ways to mix and match with your outfits. You can go with vertical straps for a traditional look, or adjust them for a criss-cross look over your back. It's made from innovative ComfortFlex Fit fabric that stretches in four directions so it conforms to your curves and moves as you do. Plus, the hook closure is non-obtrusive and will ensure a perfect fit. More than 1,500 Amazon reviewers absolutely love this bra. What fans say: "Super comfortable! My new favorite bra. The straps never slip down which has been a major problem with all my bras. There's enough support that it doesn't flatten my like a sports bra but I can avoid the fake-boob look from overly padded bras. Love it." Available in sizes: Small — X-Large