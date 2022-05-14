A master class in comfort, bralettes are go-tos when you simply can’t be bothered with a “real” bra. But when you want just a bit more structure than your typical bralette, opt for one of the best supportive bralettes ahead. With features like adjustable straps, lined cups, and thick bands, these underthings strike the perfect balance between comfort and security.

Bralettes are typically wire-free (hence why they’re so comfortable), but they can have other features that offer support in place of an underwire. First, look for adjustable straps that allow you to modify the fit to your desired level of support. A thick elastic band and thicker straps keep your breasts in place, provide lift, and prevent pinching and digging; some also feature hook-and-eye closures in back, as you’d find in a traditional underwire bra. Many bralettes are also lightly lined or reinforced with stretch to contour your breasts and provide adequate hold, while others are equipped with removable cups. Finally, full-coverage bralettes are especially great for those with bigger busts, since they can help prevent spillover.

Admittedly, bralettes likely won’t offer the same support as a sports bra or traditional underwire bra, but it is possible to find one that provides a good amount of support, whether you’re doing a low-impact workout like walking or yoga, or just lounging around the house. Read on to discover the nine most supportive bralettes available on Amazon.

1 A 3-Pack Of Affordable Cotton Bralettes With Removable Pads Fruit of the Loom Cotton Pullover Sports Bra (3-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon According to over 43,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, this three-pack of Fruit of the Loom cotton bralettes is a wardrobe must-have — and at under $15 for all three, the value can’t be beat. (You can also grab them in packs of two, four, or six at similarly affordable price points.) Ideal for those who hate wearing bras but still want some structure, each super-soft bralette is made with a 2-ply cotton and spandex blend that offers stretchy support and full coverage from front to back. The snug fit and elastic band around the ribcage ensure everything stays in place. Note that this pullover style doesn’t come with adjustable straps. Rave review: “I am NEVER wearing regular bras again. My breasts are perfectly happy in these bras! They offer the perfect amount of support, but are so comfy and sometimes I feel like I am not even wearing a bra. This is EXACTLY what I had been looking for in a bra .Please never stop making these, I will keep purchasing them for life. I am buying another pack right now!” Available colors: 15

2 An Ultra-Comfy Seamless Bra You’ll Reach For Over Other Bralettes Bali Comfort Revolution Shaping Wirefree Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon While this lightly padded seamless bralette is technically a bra, it’s so comfy you’ll find yourself reaching for it over your other bralettes. That also makes it one of the most supportive options on this list. Lined foam cups help shape your breasts, while the band underneath is reinforced for targeted support. The brand’s signature four-way stretch provides extra coverage on the sides — great for bigger busts — and its hook-and-eye closure offers an adjustable fit, and more support than you’d get with a typical pull-over bra. Meanwhile, its U-shaped back ensures its wide straps stay in place, and the 95% nylon and 5% spandex fabric molds to your natural shape. Rave review: “This bra exceeded my expectations! It is comfy and supportive while not feeling binding. Provides lift, shape, and privacy thanks to the lightly lined cups. [...] I plan on wearing this bra everyday to work, running errands, and lounging around the house.” Available colors: 20

3 This Unlined V-Neck Bralette With Lightweight Support Hanes SmoothTec ComfortFlex Fit Wirefree Bra Amazon $9 See On Amazon Like the previous option, this seamless bralette from Hanes has many of the supportive features you’d find in a traditional bra, without the uncomfortable underwire. This features a hook-and-eye closure, wide band, four-way stretch, and thick, dig-free straps. Unlike the Bali option above, this one is unlined for an even airier feel. The smoothing fabric (a blend of 90% polyester and 10% spandex) remains invisible underneath clothes, too. Overall, it’s a super lightweight, breathable option for all-day comfort in addition to that coveted support. Rave review: “I was looking for a decent, comfortable, quick-drying bra for travel in a hot, humid climate and found this [...] I've always worn only cotton and hate padded cups. But this is amazing. No padded cups (yay), the fabric is soft, seamless (except for an unobtrusive seam at the top of each shoulder), has wide side/back coverage and actually supports. [...] It looked smooth across my torso, the fabric is lightweight, and feels luxurious - not sheer and not plastic-y. I am so pleased that I've bought 4 more.” Available colors: 8

4 A Scoop-Neck Bralette With Convertible Straps Warner's Seamless Stretch Wireless Lightly Lined Bra Amazon $28 See On Amazon Bralettes are typically overlooked by those with bigger busts, but according reviewers, this seamless bralette is big-bust approved. The snug, stretchy fabric (made up of 80% nylon and 20% elastane) and lightly contoured cups work to shape, support, and keep everything in place without “digging or pinching,” as one reviewer wrote. The adjustable straps have clips in the front that allow you to convert the bra into a racerback style, and a hook-and-eye closure allows you to adjust the fit. Finally, the wide ribcage band is reinforced with knitting for added support. Rave review: “The comfort is unmatched for me so far. I’m a 36G so finding anything remotely comfortable that still has support is nearly impossible. I’ve grown to hate underwire so this bra is a dream. Still keeps the girls supported and in place with no digging or pinching. I’ve also had no problems with support with hard exercise. For fit reference I bought an XL.” Available colors: 9

5 This Pretty Lace Bralette That’s Surprisingly Comfortable Mia Unpadded Wireless Lace Racerback Bralette Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a bralette that’s equal parts supportive and pretty, this lace racerback bralette is just what you’ve been looking for. The lace overlay is lined with soft cotton, and the lace itself is smooth and stretchy, so it’s gentle on skin, not itchy. The racerback style with wide straps not only supports, but also accentuates cleavage without the use of padding. In addition to neutrals, this bralette comes in fun bold colors like, teal, sunset gold, and neon yellow (pictured). Rave review: “This bra fits beautifully and looks beautiful. [...] I found the support to be just right for a bralette. I've sworn off traditional bras for the most part and have tried MANY no wire/bralette options and this has been far the best when you combine support, comfort, and style.” Available colors: 9

6 This Microfiber Bralette That’s Invisible Underneath Your Tops Jockey T-Shirts Seamfree Cami Strap Bralette Amazon $15 See On Amazon Seamlessly designed, this cami-style bralette offers support, coverage, and maximum comfort. Ideal for those who prefer a barely-there feel (and who doesn’t?), this bralette is from a 95% nylon and 5% spandex microfiber fabric that has a smooth, silky finish — and it looks just as invisible as it feels, even underneath tighter tops. An elastic band around the ribcage keeps the bralette in place, while removable cups and adjustable straps offer more support. Rave review: “I love pretty much everything about this. [...]I wanted something that fit more like a shelf bra tank (but an actually supportive one) because I like that look [...] This is the first bralette I've tried that isn't just floppy and fits right around the chest. No tags to make you itchy--it's all smooth. Love the removable pads too. Already bought a second.” Available colors: 11

7 A Longline Seamless Bralette With A Barely-There Feel Calvin Klein Invisibles Seamless Lightly Lined V Neck Bralette Amazon $25 See On Amazon Some bralettes have a mind of their own, doing everything but stay in place. Luckily, this Calvin Klein bralette solves that problem thanks to a longline silhouette. Made from 77% nylon and 23% elastane, this microfiber pullover bra is completely seamless (including the waistband), making it nearly invisible under clothing. Removable cups add shape and support, and a V-neck front and back help keep it hidden. Rave review: “I have never owned a bra that was so silky soft and comfortable. It slips right on and I feel supported completely. The slight padding is perfect - does the job without stuffing my shirt!! Super stretchy, soft, just perfect. I ordered the 2X size, and it is simply the best bra I've ever worn.” Available colors: 21

8 A Buttery-Soft Bralette With Lifting Cups True & Co. True Body Lift Triangle Adjustable Strap Bra Amazon $74 See On Amazon Made from 77% nylon and 23% elastane, this bralette from cult-favorite lingerie brand True & Co. is so buttery-soft, you’ll never want to take it off. It’s designed to be full-coverage to keep everything snug, while adjustable straps, supportive contouring underneath the breasts, and removable shaping cups help define and support your breasts. Plus, it’s available in both standard and full cups (up to DDD) to suit most sizes. Rave review: “I am an E and pretty much figured I’m bound by wires [...] can’t believe I’m saying this but this bra actually holds my chest up so I can wear it in public without any embarrassment. And it is SO COMFORTABLE. I have since bought 2 more because it feels like I’m wearing nothing but still supported.” Available colors: 31

9 This Lightly Padded Bralette Made From Breathable Bamboo Boody EcoWear Padded Shaper Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon Made from breathable, sustainable 80% bamboo viscose (as well as 13% nylon and 7% spandex), this seamless and stretchy pullover bralette will make you forget you’re wearing anything at all. Removable pads offer shape, while the waistband has a reinforced ribbed contour for added support. Wide, dig-free, non-adjustable straps ensure this bralette will stay in place, whether you’re sleeping, lounging, or stepping out for a walk. Rave review: “I am somewhat busty and while I need support, good shaping, I also need full coverage under those clingy fabrics. While it's working to do all of that, I do not feel as though I don't even have bra on! It Breathes and there is no need for underwire.” Available colors: 6

