Canada Goose is a cold-weather icon with a reputation for craftsmanship. The brand’s parkas were designed to work in Antarctica, which makes them a go-to brand for winter weather. But the label’s attention to detail and high-quality materials come at an equally famous price. (The cheapest Canada Goose women's parkas ring in at around $800.) Luckily, there are several affordable Canada Goose alternatives out there.

The most important cold-weather clothing commandments are ample insulation and synthetic fabric shells. Down is a popular insulator because of its lightweight warmth, but these benefits evaporate when it gets wet. So those looking for a parka that can withstand winter sports or just heavy snow storms would be smart to opt for water-resistant down, which is expensive, or manmade down alternatives and blends. This is why a synthetic shell is so important: Natural fibers like cotton absorb moisture and transfer it to your insulation, leaving you damp and chilly. Fabrics like polyester or nylon, on the other hand, are often designed to be water-resistant (sometimes even waterproof) to keep you dry and comfortable.

Beyond these technical specifications, it comes down to style: Most Canada Goose parkas hit at least the low hip if not longer and come in a muted rainbow of solid colors. They usually feature either large patch pockets or quilting on the outside, ribbed cuffs, and the most distinctive details of all: A fur-trimmed hood and patch. Canada Goose uses coyote fur, but if you're looking to avoid real fur, there are vegan alternatives on this list.

You don’t need to pay $800 for a sturdy parka that will keep you warm. Cozy up to these affordable Canada Goose alternatives — and they’re all available on Amazon.

1 The Cult-Favorite Parka Orolay Thickened Down Jacket Amazon $150 See It On Amazon With over 4,000 five-star reviews, this coat has a massive cult following. You have four large front pockets similar to the classic Canada Goose Expedition parka, although Orolay’s hood lacks the fur trim. (Check out our other picks if this is a priority for you.) Instead, the hood is lined in a super-soft sherpa fabric for maximum coziness. Handy side-seam zippers make this parka easily adjustable. The Orolay polyester shell has a tight weave, which results in a water-resistant, windproof fabric that couples with 90% duck down and 10% feather insulation to keep you warm and dry no matter how low the mercury dips. Plus, it's available in an impressive range of sizes and six colors from fun red to neutral beige and black. According to one reviewer: "It is soooo warm. I have a 1.5 hour train commute and I have to take the jacket off during the ride or else I’ll melt. It is perfect for any winter activity where you’ll be outdoors for an extended period. And it has tons of pockets for phone, gloves, keys, etc. I bought this instead of an expensive Canada Goose and I don’t regret it at all." Available Sizes: XXS - 5XL

2 The Best Budget Canada Goose Dupe WenVen Women's Puffer Coat Amazon $78 See It On Amazon WenVen’s coat is a solid dupe for the Canada Goose Rowley parka at one-20th of the original’s price. They have the same tailored silhouette with horizontal quilting, a lapped zipper and ribbed cuffs to block drafts, and removable fur-trimmed hood. (WenVen’s fur is faux, though.) The WenVen is made with a 100% polyester shell that is water-resistant and windproof, and a 100% polyester filling that you can wash at home instead of spending money on dry cleaning. That said, this coat doesn’t have as many pockets as other models, so if you need to carry lots of gear (or snacks) you should consider one of the other choices on our list. It's available in a range of colors from black to blue to khaki. According to one reviewer: "This is the best winter jacket I have every had. It was so good I bought my mom one too. It keeps you very warm during the winter. I live in Cleveland, Ohio and weather can get really bad here in the winter but when I wore this jacket I didn’t worry about how cold it was. It kept me hot the whole winter. I would literally be sweating in this jacket in - degrees." Available Sizes: Small - XXL

3 A Canada Goose-Like Puffer With Down Beinia Valuker Down Coat With Fur Hood Amazon $100 See It On Amazon Beinia’s down parka is similar to WenVen’s coat above in that they both share design elements with the Canada Goose Rowley, but their key differences are worth talking about. The Beinia coat is filled with a 90% down and has a faux fur hood. A two-way zipper lets you unzip the top or bottom for controlled ventilation in case you get too warm. This coat comes in more than 10 colors and prints, from classic black to fun brights like fuchsia and royal blue. Some reviewers say it runs a little small, though, so take that into consideration when choosing a size, especially if you wear lots of layers. According to one reviewer: "Wearing this coat is like getting a warm hug. I live in Maine and we have negative degree temps. This coat keeps me so warm and the faux fur looks real! Love this coat!" Available Sizes: XXS - 3XL

4 This Sharp Quilted Coat With A Real Fur Hood Escalier Winter Parka With Raccoon Fur Amazon $200 See It On Amazon! Escalier’s angled quilting on a fit-and-flare design makes this warm parka one of the most sophisticated choices on our list. Pretty meets practical in details like shoulder straps for easy carrying, an earphone cable channel to keep your cords tucked neatly inside, adjustable removable hood, and two-way zipper. One reviewer said, “I am very impressed and pleased with the quality of the coat! I was excited to see all the extra features.” Durable water repellent (DWR) polyester in a high thread count creates a waterproof and windproof shell for the cozy 90% duck down and 10% feather insulation with 650 fill power. (Higher fill power corresponds to more insulation. Most products max out at 900 and Canada Goose's coats range from 625 to 800.) This is a refined and functional choice that features a real raccoon fur hood and comes in five colors. According to one reviewer: "Wow! What a great investment this was! The quality and fit of this coat was just as expected. Extremely true to size which is perfect because I like certain clothing to fit snug as opposed to loose. This material endures rain pretty well despite not being a raincoat. I highly recommend this coat, especially if you're one of those people who truly desires a Canada Goose but is not able to purchase it just yet for whatever reason." Available Sizes: Small - XXL

5 A Short Down Parka That’s Super-Versatile Alpine North Vegan Down Parka Amazon $134 See It On Amazon If you want something that plays nicely with a variety of cold weather gear or just don’t need a bulky coat, this shorter parka by Alpine North is a great choice with a ton of functional features. It hits just below hip-length for unimpeded movement and features reflective trim for enhanced visibility. Rib-knit cuffs with thumbholes won’t ride up and prevent snow (or chilly drafts) from going up your sleeves. Its faux fur-trimmed hood is fully removable — the trim itself, however, is not. This parka offers plenty of storage with seven pockets: four front welt pockets, one on the sleeve, and two interior pockets where you can store your cell phone to prevent cold weather-induced battery drain. 100% vegan down insulation is machine-washable, and according to the manufacturer, will keep you warm in temperatures as low as -22 degree Fahrenheit. Choose from five colors including a bright blue and red as well as classic black and white. According to one reviewer: "Amazingly well crafted jacket... Highly recommend. Beautiful coat for a fraction of the price. I would argue this jacket is better than a Canada Goose which sells for $800-$1000. Such high quality." Available Sizes: XS - XL

6 A Longer Parka With A Faux Fur Hood ADOMI Women's Long Down Coat Amazon $60 See It On Amazon This ADOMI parka will keep your legs warm while thanks to its longer length and 80% down, 20% feather insulation with 550 fill power. It has a standing collar for days when a scarf isn’t enough or you just want to skip an extra accessory, and extra comforting fleece-lined faux fur-trimmed hood. While it's only available in one color, hundreds of Amazon reviewers love this coat and swear by it for near-freezing temperatures. According to one reviewer: "I’ve worn this in the New England and Alaskan winter. It’s comfortable and warm in freezing temperatures. Anybody would probably want something warmer for the Arctic winter, but I have no complaints with wearing this coat while running errands or bringing in the firewood." Available Sizes: XS - 3XL

7 An Extra-Long Parka For Extremely Cold & Windy Days Elora Fleece-Lined Maxi-Puffer Amazon $105 See It On Amazon When the temperature plummets, pull out all the stops with Elora’s heavy-duty full-length parka. It offers the cold-weather features you need, starting with a 47-inch length that provides full-body protection. Unlike Canada Goose, though, Elora swapped out a fur-trimmed hood for a drawstring closure and snaps at the neck. The body's top half is lined in polar fleece to keep your core at an optimal temperature, and its lightweight, water-resistant polyester fabric and insulation dries quickly once you’re indoors. Two exterior pockets feature zipper closures and the sleeves have ribbed knit cuffs so you don't have to worry about snow sneaking inside your pockets or up your arms. Elora offers its own size range so you'll want to compare them to your measurements first before clicking "add to cart." It comes in five colors including black, hunter green, and burgundy. According to one reviewer: "I didn't get a chance to wear this coat much in December, but the "Polar Vortex" hit Wisconsin in late January/early February and I am so glad I had this jacket! It's super warm, I bought a size up, just to make sure I could wear layers under it, and I could have definitely gone with my normal size, but it's comfy and I don't mind a little extra room! When I say it's warm - it's really warm." Available Sizes: M - XXL