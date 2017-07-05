It may seem too good to be true, but — yes, yes! — push-up bras without underwires are a very real thing. The best wireless push-up bras can provide support, lift, and even create incredible cleavage (should you want that) just like their more constricting counterparts.

These comfortable bras lack the underwire that can often feel restricting and even painful, and instead feature padding, support bands, and specially designed straps to do all the heavy lifting. Since there's no legitimate reason why you should ever sacrifice comfort or your health for the sake of having a supportive bra, it may be time to go bra shopping — and to open up the possibilities of a wireless bra existence.

Some of these wireless push-up bras subtly lift and shape your chest, while others promise to add a cup size or two, if that is what you are looking for. But all of these bras have two things in common: rave reviews from satisfied customers and a magic, wireless lift that is revolutionizing the way we think of push-up bras.

If you're ready to kick your underwire to the curb — or just want to diversify your bra collection — here are the best wireless push-up bras you'll love to wear.

1 A Plunge Push-Up Bra With Convertible Straps Maidenform Love The Lift Wireless Plunge Push-Up Bra Amazon $26 See On Amazon For comfort and versatility, you can’t go wrong with this wireless plunge push-up bra made from nylon and spandex. The low front will disappear under any top and the push-up cups provide lift and shape. The wide back and sides help smooth your silhouette under clothing and there’s a hook-and-eye closure for an adjustable fit. Best of all, the straps are convertible into a racerback style. According to a fan: “This is the absolute best bra I have ever owned. It is comfortable all day long and gives great lift without ridiculous amounts of padding or uncomfortable underwires. I think I’ll order a few more!” Available sizes: 32A — 40D

Available colors: 6

2 A Corset-Style Bra That Adds Up To Two Cup Sizes FallSweet Push-Up Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon According to rave Amazon reviews, this push-up bra does what so many fail to do: create cleavage — and they're even posting the pictures to prove it. Promising to add up to two cup sizes, this bra features a corset-like front for a customizable lift, side boning for support, and seamless cups for a smooth finish under clothing. According to a fan: “This bra is amazing! Looks fantastic and is comfortable [...] The string is great. You can adjust how snug/how much cleavage you want.” Available sizes: 32A — 40C

Available colors and styles: 9

3 This Longline Push-Up Bra With Lacy Details DOBREVA Push-Up Wireless Longline Bra Amazon $28 See On Amazon Made from soft, smooth polyamide and spandex with lace details, this longline wireless bra is both gorgeous and comfortable — and it’s earned nearly 3,000 positive reviews from Amazon shoppers. The pull-on bra features push-up padding to create lift and draw the chest together, and the wide band helps to smooth the silhouette underneath clothing. Plus, there are more than a dozen colors to choose from, including beige, black, and iris. According to a fan: “This is the most comfortable bra I own! Super soft, doesn't dig into my ribs and adds great volume to my breasts [...] I even sleep in these.” Available sizes: 32A — 40D

Available colors: 15

4 A Plus-Size Bra That Lifts And Supports Without Wires Glamorise Plus Size MagicLift Wirefree Bra Amazon $34 See On Amazon This MagicLife wireless bra has a cushioned band, contoured cups, and wide, comfy straps — so it’s no surprise it has more than 8,000 five-star reviews from fans on Amazon. The bra has an inner band that supports and lifts your bust without a wire, and the two-piece cups provide full coverage and shaping. It has a hook-and-eye closure for a customized fit. According to a fan: “With padded wide straps which virtually eliminate shoulder dig, along with fantastic smooth shaping panels within the cups which superbly lift and shape your breasts without wires, you will sigh with joy at the level of support and comfort.” Available sizes: 36B — 56J

Available colors: 12

5 A Comfy Seamless Push-Up Bra Fruit of the Loom Seamless Wire-Free Push-Up Bra Amazon $11 See On Amazon For a basic everyday bra that still creates great lift, look no further than this wire-free push-up bra from Fruit of the Loom. It’s made from nylon and spandex for all-day comfort and stretch, and it has built-in bump padding on the bottom of each cup to support and shape your chest. The seamless bra also has a hook-and-eye closure for an adjustable fit. According to a fan: “It lifts and is unbelievably comfortable [...] The cups are so comfy and soft and the band and the shoulder straps do not dig into me.” Available sizes: 34B — 44B

Available colors and styles: 9

6 This Sporty Push-Up Bralette DKNY Cozy Boyfriend Wirefree Pushup Bra Amazon $30 See On Amazon This DKNY push-up bralette is made from super-soft modal and cotton that you’ll love wearing all day, and the straps are convertible into a racerback style for added versatility. It also features a hook-and-eye closure that you can adjust for the best fit, while the wide elastic logo band is sporty and stylish. According to a fan: “Push up [bras] almost always leave me with some amount of gap or space somewhere in the bra but this bra has none whatsoever.” Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 3

7 A Cooling Bra With Subtle Lift Warner’s Play It Cool Wire-Free Contour Bra With Lift Amazon $28 See On Amazon Not only does this wire-free bra provide a subtle lift, but it also has cooling cups that are designed to wick away sweat and help you stay comfortable. The bra is made from a smooth, stretchy blend of nylon, polyester, and spandex and has a hook-and-eye closure. Plus, the straps are front-adjustable so you can easily change the fit and the straps convert into a crisscross style. According to a fan: “I purchased three of these bras and love them. They are the most comfortable bra I have ever worn. The lift is just right and so is the slight padding. The straps are easily adjusted.” Available sizes: 34A — 40C

Available colors: 4

8 A Pretty Plunge Bra With Convertible Straps b.tempt'd B.wow'd Push-Up Bra Amazon $42 See On Amazon This scalloped plunge push-up bra gives you plenty of options: wear it as a traditional bra, cross back, or halter and feel free to pair it with your lowest cut blouse or gown — it won't show. The seamless demi cups give lift and shape without underwire and you can choose among eight shades, including black, indigo, and wine. According to a fan: “This is my new favorite bra! Seriously. I don't have cleavage so usually my bras leave me with a gap on top between the bra and my chest (which translates to a visible gap you can see with a thin shirt over it) but this bra has no gap! [...] It's super comfortable, feels wireless but supportive, and so far hasn't warped after being washed.” Available sizes: 30C — 36DD

Available colors: 8

9 This Seamless Bralette With Padded Push-Up Cups Sloggi Invisible Bra Amazon $50 See On Amazon Designed to be invisible under your clothing, this seamless bralette is made from lightweight polyamide and elastane with flat edges, wide sides that help create a smooth silhouette, and a V-neckline. The pull-on bra also has removable padded push-up cups, so you can take them out on days when you want less lift. According to a fan: “I wish I’d switched to these ages ago! I have completely replaced my underwire bras with a full collection of these- I adore them. They are almost like wearing nothing. The little pad inserts are the perfect amount of shape.” Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 6

10 This Stylish, Seamless Push-Up Bra WOWENY Seamless Mesh Lace Bra Amazon $29 See On Amazon Made from ultra-soft modal that’s blended with nylon and spandex, this seamless wire-free bra is designed to be super comfortable while still providing lift. It has a supportive inner band that pushes up the chest, and there are removable pads for a customized fit. The pull-on bra also has wide, comfy straps and a wide band that helps create a smooth silhouette under clothing. In addition to this mesh version, the bra also comes in lacy styles. According to a fan: “This bra is the most comfortable one I've ever had. No pinching, no wires, no plastic, no hooks. Just soft comfort with the right amount of lift to keep my back from hurting.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 18

11 A Lightweight, Soft Bralette That Comes In Lots Of Colors Floatley Cozy Adjustable Bra Amazon $28 See On Amazon Available in shades like espresso, champagne, and rose, this lightweight bralette is a cute and comfy addition to your wardrobe. It’s made from brushed nylon and spandex with a buttery soft feel, and there are fixed cups that provide lift and support. Plus, the hook-and-eye closure allows you to adjust the fit. According to a fan: “This is my new everyday bra. I wanted something comfortable, lined, and supportive, and this is perfect [...] Even without a wire, it provides some lift, and requires no adjustment throughout the day.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 14

12 A Super Soft Bra With Light Lift Warner’s Cloud 9 Wire-Free Lift Bra Amazon $28 See On Amazon The Cloud 9 bra from Warner’s is another super comfy option, and it has a plush, velvety lining that feels soft against the skin. The cups create light lift while the cushioned straps and smoothing back panels help you stay comfortable during all-day wear. The wireless bra is made from nylon and spandex with hook-and-eye closure, and the small mesh panels add subtle style. According to a fan: “I have finally found that perfect bra! So soft, so comfortable even at the end of the day [...] With this bra I got exceptional lift AND comfort.” Available sizes: 34A — 40C

Available colors: 9