You don’t have to sacrifice style for comfort when shopping for a new pair of boots. The most comfortable boots for walking all day come in a wide range of colors, materials, sizes, and silhouettes. The top pair for you will depend on where you plan to wear them, the heel height you prefer, and how easy they need to be to slip on.

What Criteria To Consider

Before purchasing a new pair of boots, consider the demands of your lifestyle and the kind of terrain you typically cover. A warm, waterproof winter boot is a great fit for anyone who needs to tread through inches of snow. A heeled boot is best used on paved, even surfaces to decrease the chances of trips or falls. And if you’ll be using your boots primarily for manual labor, a boot reinforced with a steel toe might be the safest option.

Also, put some thought into what heel height is right for you. Folks who prefer a flatter shoe will find no shortage of boot options for all-day wear. On the other hand, if you enjoy donning shoes with a bit of lift, you’ll be happy to know that there are some heeled boots that users say are comfortable after several hours of walking.

Lastly, think about any difficulties you might have physically putting on the boots. Some boot styles have zippers or laces to help loosen the shaft of the shoe before you put it on, whereas others are pull-on, which can be a bit more difficult for anyone with flexibility concerns or foot injuries.

Shop The Most Comfortable Boots For Walking All Day

In a hurry? Here are the most comfortable boots for walking all day:

From sleek ankle boots to sturdy winter boots, these are the best boots for walking all day you can buy on Amazon.

1 The Best Ankle Boots With A Stacked Heel Dr. Scholl's Brief Ankle Boot Amazon $68 See On Amazon The Dr. Scholl’s Brief Ankle Boots feature a black synthetic upper and a 1.75-inch stacked heel that provides stability. The shaft measures 3 inches from the arch and features a side zipper to help you slip them on more easily. Inside you’ll find a memory foam insole for comfort. One reviewer raved: “Love these shoes! They are so comfortable, I wear them daily! I do a lot of walking at work and these shoes never hurt my feet!” Available sizes: 6 — 11, including wide options | Available colors: 1 Also available on: Dr. Scholl’s, $50

2 The Best Winter Boots For Walking Columbia Ice Maiden II Boot Amazon $65 See On Amazon The Columbia Ice Maiden II Boot has earned over 21,000 reviews on Amazon, with an overall rating of 4.6 stars. The waterproof, insulated design makes it perfect for keeping your feet warm and dry in winter weather. The footbed of each boot is made of contoured PU, and the rubber sole is designed to grip the ground as you walk to minimize slips and falls. With a leather and textile upper available in four different colors, the Ice Maiden II proves that winter boots can be functional and stylish. The boots should protect up to 9 inches of leg from cold air or snow, while laces up the front make it easy to adjust the fit. One reviewer raved: “These are the absolute best winter boots I have ever had!!! Your feet stay warm and dry and they are [comfortable] to wear all day if need be.” Available sizes: 5 — 12, including wide options | Available colors: 4 Also available on: Zappos, $100, and Columbia, $110

3 The Best Wedge Boots For Walking Dr. Scholl's Dakota Wedge Bootie Amazon $68 See On Amazon Wedges tend to feel more stable than heels and the Dr. Scholl’s Dakota wedge boot is no exception. It features a 2.25-inch stacked wedge heel, a 4.5-inch shaft (measured from the arch), and a memory foam cushioned footbed. Keep in mind that you may find slight differences in the measurements depending on the size you purchase, according to the manufacturer. Adjust the fit of the boot by tightening the laces up front, and take note of the cute tassel detailing. These wedges are made of synthetic materials, including a microfiber upper, and come in six different colors and materials. One reviewer raved: “These shoes are awesome and I do a fair amount of walking for work. Barely even notice they are heels. So cute too!” Available sizes: 5 — 11, including wide options | Available colors: 6 Also available on: DSW, $80, and Dr. Scholl’s, $80

4 The Best Flat Ankle Boots For Walking Clarks Cora Rouched Ankle Boot Amazon $71 See On Amazon The super comfortable Clarks Cora ankle boots feature an Ortholite footbed for cushioning and a synthetic outsole that is comfortable underfoot. The heel measures 1.77 inches, but reviewers have confirmed that they feel flat when walking. The leather upper is available in classic black and brown colors, and the shaft measures 2.76 inches from the arch. The shoes have a side zipper too, making them easier to put them on and take them off. One reviewer raved: “These are so comfortable!!! Brand new and I was able to wear them to walk in New York City. That was a lot of walking and they were super comfortable!!!” Available sizes: 5.5 — 12, including wide and narrow options | Available colors: 2 Also available on: Macy’s, $120, and Kohl’s, $120

5 The Best High-Heeled Chelsea Boots For Walking Dream Pairs High Heel Ankle Boots Amazon $43 See On Amazon The thick, supportive 3-inch heel and 0.75-inch platform are what make these Dream Pairs High Heel Ankle Boots so comfortable to wear all day. These chunky boots are made of synthetic materials, with uppers that look like suede, as well as a 4.5-inch shaft and 10.5-inch opening. In addition to this black version, you'll find them in 7 colors (including burgundy, khaki, and gray). The best part? The price! They’re a great deal for such a well-reviewed boot. One reviewer raved: “These are super comfy boots. I like that the toe box is a little wide and doesn’t pinch my toes. If there is anything to break in, it’s the part around your legs that dig in a touch at first. Not a ton of arch support but the softness makes up for that. Love the height and they are quiet to walk in unlike my other boots.” Available sizes: 5 — 11 | Available colors: 7

6 The Best Stylish Rain Boots For Walking Asgard Ankle Rain Boots Amazon $32 See On Amazon Boasting upwards of 19,000 ratings on Amazon, this pair of rubber Asgard Ankle Rain Boots comes in 15 colors, including burgundy and navy. Unlike many other rain boots, they have a 5.5-inch shaft and hit about mid-ankle, which gives them a super stylish vibe. Overall, reviewers have reported that they are comfortable, extremely waterproof, and not as bulky as some other rain boots. One reviewer raved: “I wore these boots nearly every day on a trip to England and Ireland. They had good traction for walking in rocky or wet places but looked polished enough to wear to a pub or shopping. These were the best things I packed and I’m still wearing them regularly three years later!” Available sizes: 4 — 12 | Available colors: 15

7 The Best Shearling Boots For Walking WaySoft Sheepskin Snow Winter Boots Amazon $80 See On Amazon These WaySoft boots are on the inexpensive end of the spectrum when it comes to sheepskin-lined boots. The fluffy shearling keeps feet warm and cozy, and reviewers have attested the boots are ideal for walking around on chilly days. One reviewer wrote, “These boots are absolutely comfortable, fit perfectly, and truly waterproof,” and another mentioned that they’re “so comfortable, and an excellent value!” The exterior is pre-treated to be water-resistant, so you can wear them right out of the box. One reviewer raved: “Very comfortable and warm, great fit! Walked all over San Francisco in them and they were perfect. Extremely comfortable right out of the box! I love them!” Available sizes: 6 — 11 | Available colors: 2

8 The Best Work Boots For Walking Skechers for Work Workshire Peril Steel Toe Boot Amazon $74 See On Amazon These Skechers boots are a fantastic option for anyone who needs a sturdy work boot they can wear all day. This boot is made of leather and reinforced with a steel toe to protect your feet. The heel is 1.5 inches tall and the shaft measures 5.25 inches from the arch. Inside the boot, you’ll find a gel-infused memory foam cushion insole for comfortable support. These classic utilitarian work boots come in three colors: black and two shades of brown. One reviewer raved: “Love these boots! [...] I work as a package handler, so I’m constantly on my feet for 4-6 hours straight, these boots are ABSOLUTELY wonderful. I love that they have steel toe and are SUPER comfortable to walk in.” Available sizes: 5 — 11, including wide options | Available colors: 3 Also available on: Skechers, $110