Winter weather may be cold and even snowy, but that doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice style when it comes to your seasonal footwear. The best stylish winter boots are the ultimate combination of function and fashion — because no one should have to choose between cute and cozy. In terms of finding boots that are suitable for winter, you’ll want to ensure the pair you select has good traction, with soles made from a sturdy material like rubber which features treads that ensure you'll stay on your feet even when the ground is slippery. Cushioning made from soft, yet supportive materials like memory foam or EVA foam ensures that the boots are comfortable to stand and walk in. And since warmth is an important factor, look for pairs with a cozy lining made from materials like fleece or fur — and keep an eye out for a water-resistant or waterproof exterior if you'll be trudging through sleet or snow, since wet feet are more likely to be cold feet.

When it comes to the styles of boots that are best for winter, there are actually quite a few options — and you’ll want to make your choice based on how you’ll be wearing the shoes and which elements you’ll encounter. For day-to-day wear, there are plenty of styles to choose from — think combat boots, ankle booties, or knee-high picks that’ll complement basically any look. Duck boots and rain boots are practical options for wet environments, known for their ability to keep water out. If you’re looking for a boot that’ll transition well from day to night, high-heeled winter boots with a wedge or chunky heel for stability are a stylish option — and as a bonus, they'll keep your feet lifted above small amounts of slush. For full-blown snow adventures, opt for a pair of true snow boots, which are insulated and waterproofed to keep your feet warm and dry.

These eight winter boots are all super stylish, with design details like fluffy faux fur trim, eye-catching hardware, and gorgeous quilting — and Amazon reviewers confirm that they’re totally suitable for wearing all winter long.

1. A Fan-Favorite Duck Boot

When your feet end up cold and wet in the winter, it’s basically game over. But luckily, that won’t be the case when you wear these duck boots from Sperry. The boots are totally waterproof, meaning they’ll keep out snow, sleet, and slush. And since they have a micro-fleece lining, they’re also shockingly warm. But don’t just take my word for it; Amazon reviewers give this pick a knockout 4.7-star rating overall on the site among 8,000 and growing reviews, a true testament to their extreme practicality and cuteness.

The shoes feature a rubber outer shell with a stylish animal print, plaid, or solid color on the sides. Functioning laces provide a secure fit, and a side zipper makes for easy on and off. You’ll never have to worry about accidentally slipping or sliding when wearing these boots; they have rubber soles with lugs for plenty of traction.

Choose from a range of color and print options based on your own personal style, with uppers ranging from plaid wool to gray leather to yellow quilted nylon.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "One of the best purchases I have made for myself. I love these boots! It's been a wet, rainy and cold winter so far and these have served me well. They fit true to size, very comfortable and look great!"

Available sizes: 5 to 12, including half and wide sizes

2. A Leather Boot From An Iconic Brand

These Dr. Martens boots are your new go-tos for basically the entire winter, since they’re comfortable (largely thanks to an air-cushioned sole) and lined with supremely warm faux fur. The genuine leather boots have many of the iconic details you’d expect from the brand, including yellow stitching, grooved sides, and a heel loop. Rubber soles with superior traction ensure that you won’t slip or fall when wearing this pick in less-than-ideal weather conditions. That said, the boots aren't water-resistant, so if you want to wear them when it's really wet, you may want to add waterproofing.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I found out I had to spend two weeks in Europe during the winter and ordered these in a pinch. Best. Decision. Ever! They are comfortable, warm, and weatherproof. They survived the snow, ice, and rain. They are also very easy to dress up and down."

Available sizes: 5 to 11

3. A Winter Boot With A Wedge Heel

These winter boots from Sorel are simply swoon-worthy, combining style and functionality in the best possible way. Despite having a tall, 3-inch heel (plus a 1-inch platform), the boots are surprisingly easy and comfortable to walk in since the wedge design is quite supportive. Made from leather and suede, the boots are positively chic, and the eye-catching lace detailing is just the topping on the cake. Grippy rubber soles with deep treads provide superior traction. And the boots are even waterproof — a major plus in wet winter weather.

The only downside to this pick? The boots are not lined, so if you’ll be in super cold weather, you’ll want to pair them with a good pair of socks. Choose from a range of color options.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Amazing boots!! Buying them in every color!! Great for walking in the snow or icy conditions! Can wear them out dress them up or down and completely waterproof! Love!"

Available sizes: 5 to 12, including half sizes

4. A Pair Of Combat Boots With A Hidden Pocket

Combat boots can get a bad rap for being stiff and cold in the winter, but with this pair from DREAM PAIRS, you'll experience quite the contrary: The boots have a faux-fur lining that is so incredibly warm and cozy you'll want to wear them all season long. And while the military-inspired boots aren't advertised as waterproof, they're made of faux leather that users report keeps their feet nice and dry. They have a bunch of intricate details including lacing, buckles, and zippers — one of which hides a secret compartment that you can use to stash small items. The boots feature cushioned insoles, which make each step that much comfier. Rubber soles provide a solid amount of traction. Choose from six neutral color options.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I live in South Florida and needed shoes for a ski trip. Since I only visit winter like it's a museum exhibit, I didn't want to put a lot of money into these puppies, but I definitely wanted to be warm because who wants cold soggy feet, hmmm? So I read the reviews and dropped the approx. $30 on these. Best. Decision. Ever. It was 10 degrees (high temp) and snowing the whole time and my feet were as dry and warm as flip flops on a beach stroll. I don't do cold and freeze when the temp drops below 70, and these shielded my tootsies like a suit of armor while being incredibly comfortable. Walk the entire length of a massive airport because who even knows what terminal is what? Check. Comfy? Check check."

Available sizes: 5 to 12, including half sizes

5. A Pair Of Super Warm Boots With A Button Detail

These boots from UGG will basically give your feet a gigantic hug each time you wear them. The boots are lined entirely with sheep fur, which is known for being tremendously cozy, comfortable, and warm, even in the most frigid temperatures. And Amazon reviewers? Well they certainly back up these claims, giving the boots a whopping 4.7-star rating overall on the site, after more than 2,400 reviews.

While suede can be a bit peskier to clean than other shoe materials, these boots actually feature suede that's been pretreated to repel moisture and stains, so it’s totally a-okay to wear them during the winter — though you may not want to wear them when it's really wet outside. The soles even have treads to help with traction.

The boots feature an adorable button detail for a little extra style and function, since it makes the shoes easier to get on and off. Choose from a range of color options, including some unique ones like terracotta, pink crystal, and eucalyptus spray.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This is my 3rd pair of ugg boots (in 10 years!) and I keep coming back because besides being super cute, the quality is just unbeatable. They will keep your feet warm in just about any degree weather, the sole is sturdy and durable or they keep their shape very nicely. It’s definitely a splurge but worth every penny."

Available sizes: 5 to 12

6. A Chunky High-Heeled Boot

With their 4-inch chunky heel, ankle strap, and almond-toe silhouette, it’s no wonder that these boots from DREAM PAIRS are so highly coveted on Amazon, boasting a knockout 4.7-star rating overall, with over 1,900 and growing reviews. The boots are made of faux leather so they won’t get damaged by wet wintery weather — and while the manufacturer doesn't indicate that they're waterproof, users report successfully wearing them in wet weather. They feature a knit ankle cuff for warmth and comfort. A zipper closure makes the boots easy to get on and off (and the laces can be tightened or loosened as needed), while rubber soles with treads provide plenty of traction so you stay on your feet.

Many reviewers indicate that these boots run a bit small, so consider sizing up, especially if you're between sizes. Choose from a range of colors and a leopard-print pick, too.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "The best decision I've made!!! This boot is gorgeous! I had no idea how much I would come to love it! I went half size up. I'm normally 8.5 but I bought a size 9 for comfort should my regular 8.5 be too tight. And voila it was a wise decision. So comfy I could sleep in it. I wear it all day long and frown when I have to take it off! I'm 5'2 and the heels are perfect for me!"

Available sizes: 5 to 11, including half sizes

7. An Insulated Snow Boot

These snow boots from SOREL are insulated, so they’re designed to keep your feet warm in temperatures as cold as -25 degrees Fahrenheit. Add that to the fact that this pick is completely waterproof, and it’s easy to see why Amazon reviewers are so in love with these boots, giving them a solid 4.5-star rating overall on the site.

The boots have a removable felt liner on the inside for added warmth, and a rubber herringbone outsole provides extra grip to keep your feet firmly on the ground. Functionality aside, these boots are actually quite stylish for heavy-duty snow boots, with their faux-fur cuff, lace-up closure, and suede exterior. Choose from a wide range of neutral color options.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "These boots are so stylish and very nice quality! I was in love from the moment I opened the box! I read other reviews and ordered a half size up so I could wear thick socks and glad I did! I put them to the test last night by wearing them in the rain/snow/slush with below freezing temps for about 8hrs walking and standing and my feet were dry and toasty! They were amazing boots actually. When they dried out the leather was not stained or water damaged, they look great like I just pulled them out of the box. Not only are they stylish but they work! Totally worth the money."

Available sizes: 5 to 12, including half sizes

8. A Casual Knee-High Boot

Once you have these knee-high boots from DREAM PAIRS in your life, I guarantee you’ll never look back. The boots are great for everyday wear, complementing virtually an endless number of outfits. The boots are ideal for wearing in the winter since they feature a cozy faux fur lining for warmth and rubber soles with treads so you remain on your feet even when walking on ice. All of this for less than $40? Nope, you’re not dreaming.

The boots are made of faux leather, and they have buckle straps and diamond quilting on the sides and backs for added appeal. Choose from a handful of color options, with and without quilting.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I got these boots about a week ago and so far they've been doing a great job keeping my feet warm and providing traction in the snow. (I live in northern Montana, so it's been down to -40 and snowy.) They're super comfy and fit nicely over my calf. I usually wear a 9.5w in most shoes and often have to go up to a 10 in boots, but the regular 9.5 in these boots fits quite comfortably with room enough for thick winter socks. They have good functionality and they're cute!"