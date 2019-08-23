For many, the perfect white T-shirt tends to have one distinct trait: It's opaque. But, finding the best non-see-through white t-shirt is easier said than done, and you’ll want to look for options with a tighter fabric weave to avoid a sheer shirt. With so many variations on this theme, paying attention to details on necklines, hemlines, and fit will also help narrow down the search for an endlessly wearable white tee.

The best way to know if a white T-shirt passes the sheer test is, of course, to try it on. Finding a non-see-through white T-shirt online then becomes a bit tricky. After sifting through tons of customer reviews, all of the tees in this roundup were deemed opaque by discerning Amazon shoppers.

Material & Fit

Most white tees you'll find are made of cotton, though some options will have synthetic or semisynthetic fabrics blended in for varying effects, including a lower risk of shrinkage due to the elasticity of synthetic fabrics like spandex. Modal offers a stretchier, breathable fit and a more durable T-shirt, thanks to its tight weave and long fibers. Look for a jersey knit, which can be made of cotton or synthetic fabrics, if you like a shirt with a soft, flowy drape. Cotton jersey is often used for T-shirts and available in a light- to medium-weight fit, the latter being better for opacity in a white T-shirt.

A Note On Bras

Quick tip: A white bra is actually more likely to show under a white shirt. If you are going to wear a bra, the best bra to wear under a white top is one that closely matches your skin tone.

1. The Overall Best, All Things Considered Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Short-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt (2-Pack) $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Boasting a 4.3-star rating with more than 1,900 customer reviews, this cotton-blend white T-shirt has a classic silhouette. With a crew neck and short sleeves, it's a versatile white tee with a straight hem that falls about mid-hip. Some modal and spandex blended in with cotton give the T-shirt a bit of stretch for a comfortable fit. Users who wore the shirt with a skin-colored bra had the best results with this non-see through white T-shirt. For less than $20, you get two shirts. Fans say: “[...] It’s so frustrating to look for shirts in the store and have them all be translucent, too tight, too baggy, or have words on them. I saw these and figured I could send them back if I hated them. Well, I LOVE THEM. They are soft, they aren’t see through, and they fit amazingly well. I get complimented on them every time I wear them. Can’t beat the price either. I can even wear the white ones without an undershirt. I have several colors and will buy more.” Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

2. The Best Crop Cotton Citizen Tokyo Crop Tee $90 | Amazon See on Amazon Don't let the lack of reviews deter you from trying this cute crop tee. Cotton Citizen is a favorite of the fashion set, including Gigi Hadid. Plus, two of the Los Angeles-based brand's shirts were featured in an Elle roundup of perfect white tees. This Tokyo Crop Tee, made from 100 percent cotton, offers a chic oversize style that's wearable every day. Available Sizes: X-Small - Medium

3. The Best V-Neck Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Short-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt (2-Pack) $16 | Amazon See on Amazon A blend of cotton, modal, and spandex gives this V-neck T-shirt breathability and stretch. The hem on this short-sleeve shirt falls about mid-hip, and it actually comes in an affordable two-pack. Reviewers raved about the quality and thickness of the shirt, which they found to be opaque enough to fully cover underwear but still wear comfortably. Fans say: “Just got the white and it is great! Had a nude bra on so it was perfect. Not see thru at all.” Available Sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

4. The Best Sleeveless Lands' End Women's Cotton Tank Top $16 | Amazon See on Amazon This 100 percent cotton sleeveless T-shirt is constructed with an interlock knit, which means it has a double-knit construction that makes for a thicker fabric — so it's not at all sheer. It is sleeveless with a scoop neck, and the hem ends at mid-hip. This white tank top is also available in petite and plus sizes. Fans say: “I have worn Lands’ End tanks for years. They never let me down. The armholes cover your bra and the neckline is modest. The fabric is not clingy. The fit is consistently the same and true to size.. I recommend this tank highly. You’ll wear it for years.” Available Sizes: X-Small - X-Large

5. The Best Scoop Neck Fair Indigo Scoop-Neck T-Shirt $34 | Amazon See on Amazon With a scoop neckline and short sleeves, this white T-shirt is made of certified-organic cotton and 5 percent spandex. The premium pima cotton is Fair Trade-certified, too, with a jersey knit and medium weight that gives it the opacity you're after. Fans say: “Best tee shirt I've found. Appreciate the modest scoop neck. The white fabric is a nice weight and not see-through. The shirt is shaped and slightly stretchy without being skin tight. It has some length without being overly long...It's great for layering with a sweater or jacket. The quality of the shirt justifies the price. I don't mind paying a little more for such a nice shirt so I ordered a second one.” Available Sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

6.The Best Pocket Tee Levi's Women's Perfect Pocket Tee Shirt $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Here's a classic 100 percent cotton T-shirt with short sleeves, a crew neckline, and a patch pocket on the chest. There are few reviews on Amazon for this Levi's wardrobe staple, but one editor told New York magazine that thanks to its opaqueness, she'll even wear it without a bra. Fans say: "Cute but smaller than expected." Available Sizes: X-Small - X-Large