In my opinion, no one should ever have to compromise comfort in the name of fashion. Whether you're commuting to work or heading out on the town, the best sneakers that look like dress shoes keep you comfortable and stylish simultaneously. In order to find the ideal pair for you, you'll want to marry the right look with the right features.

The best dressy sneakers will likely resemble a flat, a wedge, or a loafer, but it should still have all of the features that make a shoe especially comfortable: This includes a nonslip sole; breathable, flexible materials; and a padded insole. Unlike your average sneaker, it probably won't have laces (which make for a more casual look), but some may replace the laces with buckles, straps, or zippers; that way, the shoe still fits securely and is easy to put on and take off.

Almost everything else is up to your own personal preferences. Are you looking for a pair that's more fashionable or professional? Do you prefer suede, canvas, or leather? What color will best match your work wardrobe? These nine sneakers span a wide range of styles, but they've all got one thing in common: They're cute and comfort.

1 This Flat-Sneaker Hybrid Skechers Microburst One Up Fashion Sneaker Amazon $65 See On Amazon The Microburst One Up fashion sneaker from Skechers might look like your standard flat, but it's designed to provide comfort and support like a sneaker. It has a textured rubber sole and an air-cooled memory foam insole — plus the fabric upper stretches with you as you move. "I'm a hairstylist, so I'm on my feet all day," one reviewer wrote. "I was having a lot of foot pain, but when I tried these on it was instantly better." They come in both half-sizes and wide options, too. Available colors : black

2 A Highly Rated Zip-Up Wedge Sneaker Steve Madden Wedgie Sneaker Amazon $63 See On Amazon Boasting more than 2,600 Amazon ratings, these Steve Madden sneakers are a fan favorite. Thanks to the high-top design, suede exterior, and wedge sole, they are "so stylish and comfy," according to a reviewer. The dual-zipper closure makes it easy to get them on and take them off, while the sturdy rubber sole is both nonslip and shock-absorbing. Buyers say the fit is a little bit narrow, but they're offered in half sizes so those with wider feet might want to size up. Choose from a dozen different colors. Available colors : 12

3 A Pair Of Waterproof Leather Slip-Ons Sorel Ella Slip-On Shoes Amazon $55 See On Amazon The Sorel Ella slip-ons come in a nice range of colors and styles — from metallic gold to rich camel — but they're also designed for functionality. The EVA footbed and soft lining keep your feet supported and comfortable, while the suede and leather materials are waterproof to keep them dry in any weather. Finally, there's the grippy rubber outsole, which prevents you from slipping on most surfaces. Available colors : 8

4 A Dressy Sneaker In Tons Of Colors & Patterns Blowfish Malibu Marley Sneaker Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you're looking for an elegant shoe that you can easily wear with a skirt, dress, or jeans, look no further than Blowfish's Marley shoe. Instead of laces, this one features stretchy elastic straps that adjust to your foot as you move. Plus, with a range of colors from solids to gorgeous floral patterns available, it's easy to choose an iteration that is much dressier than your average sneaker. It slips on and off with ease and the footbed is cushioned for added comfort. However, if you're looking for tons of nonslip action in your sole, you might be better off with one of the other pairs here, according to reviewers. But with a 4.6-star rating after more than 17,000 people have weighed in, it's clearly a much-loved pick. Available colors : 53

5 This Comfy Loafer With A Slight Heel Clarks Cheyn Madi Slip-On Loafer Amazon $54 See On Amazon The Clarks Cheyn Madi slip-on falls somewhere between a sneaker and a loafer, and because of that, it's a top pick for comfortable but dressy shoes. The upper is made from 100% leather and features strap-button detailing. It has a slight platform heel — but it's still super comfortable due to the nonslip sole and OrthoLite footbed. This pick has an impressive 4.6-star rating and nearly 6,000 reviews. "These are the most comfortable shoes I've ever purchased,” one reviewer raved. “Can easily wear them an 8 hour work day with extreme comfort." Get them in a good range of neutral colors and sizes, including narrow and wide options. Available colors : 8

6 These Platform Wingtip Oxfords DADAWEN Platform Wingtips Oxfords Shoe Amazon $33 See On Amazon "I love these shoes so much, I bought all 4 colors," one reviewer wrote about these DADAWEN platforms. Yes, they have laces, but due to the water-resistant leather, Oxford design, and wingtip perforations, they're not at all your standard sneakers. The anti-skid sole and lightweight lining help you to stay comfortable all day long, while reviewers noted the comfy insole. This versatile look can be worn with jeans, slacks, and skirts alike. Choose from nearly a dozen different colors. Available colors : 11

7 These Cute Fabric Flats With Cushy Memory Foam Skechers BOBS Plush-Linen Back Ballet Flats Amazon $30 See On Amazon These fabric flats are low-maintenance and stylish at the same time, so it's no wonder these BOBS from Skechers are so highly rated. They feature a memory foam footbed for support, a flexible sole for comfort, and a 100% fabric upper for breathability. "These are as comfortable as sneakers but still dressy enough to wear to work," one reviewer wrote. "I bought three pairs. Can be 'dressed up' wearing these and still walk a long distance." Choose from six different colors and prints, including a fun metallic option. Available colors : 6

8 These Breezy Sneaker Flats With Lace Skechers Sport EZ Flex Flighty Majesty Slip-on Flat Amazon $60 See On Amazon The fabric outer on these Skechers EZ Flex slip-ons features a pinwheel lace design, so they're much dressier than your average sneakers. Still, the rubber soles and memory foam insole aim to reduce slipping and discomfort all day long. "I love these shoes! They are so comfortable and cute! They are extremely supportive and feel like walking on clouds," one reviewer wrote. Another called them "perfect for work or play." It’s no wonder they’ve amassed more than 4,000 ratings. Available colors : 7

