26 Dressy Sneakers Under $50 On Amazon That Look Good With Any Outfit

Decade-defining trends, like streetwear and high-low dressing, have given rise to a new era of sneakers. Once seen as the epitome of casual attire, sneakers are now commonplace at business-casual and even formal events. Paired with a tailored suit or delicate dress, the right sneakers can look chic as hell. And you don't need to drop a whole paycheck to pull off the look, either. You can easily snag a pair of dressy sneakers for under $50 on Amazon that'll look good with any outfit.

Of course, the beauty of high-low dressing is that nearly any sneaker can look dressy, depending on how you style it. But unless you've mastered the art, it's easier to start with a pair of sneakers that look elevated to begin with. One of the keys here is to look for luxe-looking materials like mohair, leather and suede (or the faux equivalent). Knit is another sophisticated-looking option that's growing in popularity.

Color can also play a big part in making your sneaker feel a little fancier; consider versatile neutral hues like tan, navy, cream, gray, and black. And be cautious that brighter or neon shades may harken back to your shoes athletic roots and thus skew more casual. Again, though, it's all about how style them, so if you want to go loud — you do you.

Since Amazon's virtual shelves are filled with endless options, I've scoured their selection and pick 26 of the best dressy sneakers $50 can buy.

1 These Quilted Slip-On Sneakers DailyShoes Flat Memory Foam Sneakers Amazon $30 See On Amazon These quilted sneakers are made with a memory foam insole and elasticized side panels, they're easy to slip on as you head out the door. Plus, the thick outer sole gives them great stability. They're available in a variety of solid colors and are offered in subtle quilted and perforated patterns. Available sizes: 5 — 11

2 The Breathable Knit Sneaker That You Can Wear With Or Without Socks konhill Tennis Shoes Amazon $26 See On Amazon The knit fabric on these sneakers not only looks sophisticated but it's also super breathable which makes it a great shoe for warm weather. Reviewers commented that they slide on easy and can be worn with or without socks. They come in array of colors, including tan, black, navy, pale pink and a few shades of gray. Available sizes: 5 — 13

3 The Comfy Slip-On Sneakers In A Chic Creamy Hue Dr. Scholl's Madison Fashion Sneaker Amazon $50 See On Amazon Made in an array of colors and patterns, this slip-on sneaker is the perfect choice for just about any occasion. It features a comfortable memory foam insole, and it's topped off with a cozy, soft lining at the collar. This design also comes with a supportive thick rubber sole that helps to stabilize and support the feet. Available sizes: 5 — 11 (with wide options)

4 These Merlot Slip-On Sneakers In 100% Velvet Dirty Laundry by Chinese Laundry Franklin Fashion Sneaker Amazon $30 See On Amazon Designed with a pure velvet upper, these slip-on sneakers look more like a chic loafer than an athletic shoe. They are soft and comfy on the feet and will pair with a nice range of outfits in your wardrobe. These shoes feature a non-slip rubber sole and are offered in two more colors for your choosing. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

5 These Iconic Stan Smiths With Cloudfoam Lining adidas Cloudfoam Advantage Sneaker Amazon $48 See On Amazon Step out in ultimate style wearing these adidas sneakers. They're simple, sleek, and seriously comfortable (thanks to the Cloudfoam lining). They'll also work with most of the items in your wardrobe, including dresses, pants, jeans, skirts, and more. This design is offered in a myriad of colors and prints to suit your personality. Available sizes: 4.5 — 11

6 The Retro Low-Top Sneakers With Stylish Accents Reebok Princess Sneaker Amazon $40 See On Amazon Designed to be super supportive and cushiony, these Reebok sneakers are suitable for all occasions, pairing easily with your favorite outfits. They slip on and off without effort and have tie-up fronts that offer additional stability. This pair even has a padded sockliner for additional comfort, and it comes in some playful colorways, including an all-leopard print one. Available sizes: 5 — 12

7 These Woven Sneakers With Nearly 100,000 Ratings Slow Man Mesh Walking Shoes Amazon $35 See On Amazon This unique sneaker offers the variant of a textured weave upper. It also has an air cushion sole and is made to slip on and off easily for simple everyday wear. This fashionable shoe is offered in a few colors that work well with any outfit, including a pretty purple hue. And reviews don’t lie: They have more than 93,000 reviews. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

8 These Wedge Sneakers That Come In Metallic Options Cestfini High Heeld Wedge Sneakers Amazon $34 See On Amazon These wedge sneakers offer a fun look and a comfortable feel. Complete with a stylish 2-inch heel, they're lightweight and breathable throughout. Made to complement your favorite wardrobe pieces, they come in several different combinations of metallic shades, animal prints, and more. Available sizes: 6 — 10

9 A Pair Of Simple PU Leather Low-Tops hash bubbie White PU Low Top Tennis Shoes Amazon $24 See On Amazon Keep things simple with this pair of low-top leather sneakers. They're equipped with an anti-slip rubber sole with a PU leather upper. This design is offered in three basic colors that are great for any occasion. Available sizes: 5 — 11

10 These Trendy Animal Print Sneakers Waluzs Canvas Shoes Amazon $21 See On Amazon Take a walk on the wild side with these cute and comfortable animal print sneakers. Designed with a canvas upper, soft insole, and non-slip rubber sole, these are sure to get tons of compliments when you pair them with your favorite outfits. Available sizes: 5 — 11

11 These Splashy Gold Studded Sneakers ROXY-ROSE Metallic Hologram Leatherette Studded Sneakers Amazon $30 See On Amazon Bring on the pizzazz with these gold hologram sneakers that will steal the show. These have a sparkly PU leather upper, a rubber sole, and laces, plus they come in 5 colors that are sure to net you so many compliments, including a rose gold option. Available sizes: 6 — 10

12 Some Cute Platform Sneakers With A Star Detail Carcuume Fashion Platform Sneakers Amazon $34 See On Amazon The stand-out star detail on the side of these white kicks makes an already nice-looking white sneaker look even dressier. They have an additional metallic accent on the heel — not to mention the sparkly laces — and a PU croc leather upper pairs with a comfortable padded insole. The 1.4-inch platform sole adds a bit of height that’s still totally walkable. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

13 These Puma Ballerina Slip-Ons You’ll Wear Everywhere Puma Adelina Sneaker Amazon $40 See On Amazon This pair of breathable, quick-drying sneakers from Puma will add a bit of luxe to any ensemble, thanks to the sleek neoprene upper. They feature an easy slip-on design that comes with a cross strap that dresses up the look. Choose from neutral hues or a few bright shades. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

14 These Wedge Sneakers That Basically Double As Heels VANDIMI Wedge Sneakers Amazon $36 See On Amazon These wedge-sole sneakers are sure to take any outfit to new heights, thanks to the built-in heels. Made of faux leather, they're both stylish and comfortable enough to dress up any look in an instant. They feature anti-slip rubber soles and come with soft, cushiony insoles that support your every step. They're also available in three neutral colors. Available sizes: 5.5— 10

15 A Pair Of Slip-On Sneakers That Come In Tons Of Trendy Prints JENN ARDOR Fashion Sneakers Amazon $26 See On Amazon These printed slip-on sneakers pair well with just about anything. They feature options in animal print, tie-dye, and some quilted uppers — and they all promise to be comfortable thanks to the supportive footbeds. One reviewer compared them to walking on a cloud. You can also wear these lightweight shoes almost anywhere. Available sizes: 6 — 10

16 The Glitter Sneakers That'll Add Sparkle To Any Outfit Feversole Fashion Slip-On Sneaker Amazon $30 See On Amazon Spruce things up with this pair of these glitter-encrusted sneakers. They're stylish, comfy, and great for adding a bit of sparkle to any outfit. They have a slip-on design and a durable rubber sole. These are offered in a few glistening colors, such as jade lavender, and black. Available sizes: 6 — 9.5

17 A Pair Of Platform Sneakers With Full Front Bows J. Adams Bow Platform Slip On Amazon $40 See On Amazon How cute are these bow-front platform sneakers? The slip-on uppers are made of soft, faux suede — and the thick, white soles provide a stable and steady base. They come in a variety of colors that are guaranteed to look great with all of your favorite wardrobe pieces, easily dressing up or down as needed. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

18 A Polished Pair Of Lace-Up Sneakers Nautica Steam Sneaker Amazon $38 See On Amazon You can never go wrong with a classic pair of lace-up sneakers like these from Nautica. They feature a faux leather, lace-up top and thick rubber soles that comfort and protect your feet throughout the day. These sneakers also come in a few basic colors to serve as the base to your favorite outfits. One fan raved, “They rival the comfort and of my Ferragamo sneakers.” Available sizes: 6 — 10

19 The Glossy Oxfords With A Sneaker -Like Sole DADAWEN Platform Wingtip Oxfords Amazon $33 See On Amazon Maybe more oxford that sneaker, but still worthy of your wardrobe. This pair of oxford-style platform shoes go nicely with pants, jeans, leggings, skirts, and more. The shoes feature durable leather uppers and lightweight platform soles that are both stylish and comfortable to walk in. This design is offered in a range of glossy colors — no matter which hue you choose, it’s sure to quickly become an important staple in your wardrobe. Available sizes: 5 — 10

20 These Pretty Crochet Sneakers For A Great Price ZGR Fashion Canvas Sneakers Amazon $24 See On Amazon These breezy sneakers feature a pretty crochet design that makes them look more like a dress shoe and less like something you'd wear to the gym. Designed with soft canvas, they have built-in ventilation and a sturdy-yet-flexible rubber sole. Choose from six colors and a nice range of sizes. Available sizes: 5 — 11

21 A Breathable Slip-On Sneaker Concept 3 by Skechers Sneakers Amazon $36 See On Amazon Slip into ultimate comfort with these lightweight slip-on sneakers from Skechers. They feature a smooth microfiber fabric upper with perforated accents that help your feet breathe freely. Like most shoes on this list, these sneakers have rubber soles that help keep feet stable and comfortable while offering sturdy traction. Meanwhile, the memory foam insole keeps feet dry and cozy. Choose from gray, mauve, and taupe. Available sizes: 5 —11

22 The Perforated Sneakers That Look Like A Modern Oxford find. Simple Leather Low-Top Sneakers Amazon $42 See On Amazon Pulling in classic dress-shoe elements like the rich, tan finish and perforated leather, these sneakers feel like a modern take on an oxford. They tan is classic, but they also come in a bold clue which is bold while still being elevated. Available sizes: 5 — 10

23 The Sporty-Chic Pumas With A Cult Following PUMA Carina Sneaker Amazon $49 See On Amazon Boasting more than 10,000 ratings, these sneakers from Puma feature thick, foamy soles and lace-up entries that are easy to adjust as you take them on and off. Complete with durable leather uppers, they're offered in lots of colors with different stripe hues — and they're sure to look great with all of your favorite outfits. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

24 These Stylish Athletic Sneakers With Memory Foam Interiors C9 Champion Motivate Sneaker Amazon $37 See On Amazon Your feet will feel so comfortable when slipping into these stylish athletic shoes that can easily be dressed up with the right outfit. They each feature a memory foam sock that provides a soft and cushy insole. Not to mention, this pair is extremely breathable and cozy, all thanks to the mesh lining. One customer wrote, "You barely feel this shoe on your foot. There's great cushioning inside and the sole is very flexible." Available sizes: 6.5 — 11

25 Or, The Mesh Sneakers With A Higher Ankle Cut C9 Champion Storm Sneaker Amazon $37 See On Amazon Also from C9 Champion and made with memory foam, these sneakers are both stylish and comfy. Designed with lightweight and breathable mesh, they're easy to get on and off. The ankle is higher than other options on this list, and the neutral olive tone pairs with so many looks. Available sizes: 7.5 — 11