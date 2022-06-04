These Comfortable Shoes Seem Expensive But Are Actually Cheap AF On Amazon

You know what they say, right? Invest in your handbags, shoes, and outerwear — then skimp on or thrift everything else. However, these days, the cost of living is on the up and up. One silver lining? Getting an incredible deal on stylish footwear is beyond plausible — actually, it’s easily doable, thanks to Amazon Fashion’s world-class selection. You know how I know? Well, I did the ultimate deep-dive to find the cutest (and wallet-friendly) sneakers, boots, heels, and sandals that the online megastore has to offer — both for you and for me, obviously.

Curious about my stellar findings? Enter: 30 comfortable shoes that seem expensive but are actually cheap AF.

1 An Airy Pair Of Canvas Espadrilles With Adorable Motifs & Prints Joules Espadrilles Amazon $35 See On Amazon Nothing screams summer like a pair of espadrilles — prove me wrong. I personally love these Joules ones because of their closed toes — I live in New York City and am not a fan of open-toed shoes, even in the summertime. I thought this bee motif was quirky and fun, but there are also stripes, leopard print, florals, and other peppy patterns for sale. Additional noteworthy details include a jute toe cap, elasticized side panels for comfort, and a rubber sole. “They are cool and lightweight and come in such cute styles! These joules espadrilles are very comfortable, they come with a comfy lining between you and the canvas,” one reviewer revealed. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 11

2 The Commuter-Friendly Ballet Flats That Fold Up In A Flash HEAWISH Ballet Flats Amazon $27 See On Amazon Sometimes, in life, you just need to throw on a pair of comfortable flats that’ll get you from Point A to Point B, right? Right. That’s exactly why I recommend adding HEAWISH’s knit ballet flats to your collection — STAT. If you struggle with foot ailments or sensitive skin, these will help relieve any pain since the soft mesh vamp fabric is super-flexible and molds to your foot. Even better? They’re foldable and packable if you’re commuting or sightseeing. One reviewer chimed in to note that they were not only “machine washable according to the seller” but also “15% the cost of Rothy’s!” Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 21

3 These Regency-Inspired Velvet Slippers BCTEX COLL Velvet Slippers Amazon $21 See On Amazon How darling are these BCTEX COLL slippers? The closed-toe slip-on mules feature sumptuous velvet uppers and a moisture-wicking fleece lining that prevents sweaty soles. The pièce de résistance? That decorative feather pom-pom, of course. “I bought these to embrace my inner Bridgerton at home after watching the series. Love this pair — they are absolutely lovely,” one shopper remarked. Available sizes: 5.5 — 10

Available colors: 9

4 These “Delightfully Conservatively Chic” Slingback Ballet Flats DREAM PAIRS Pointed Toe Slingback Ballet Flats Amazon $36 See On Amazon One word: magnifique! That’s how I would describe these DREAM PAIRS pointed-toe slingback ballet flats. Why? Because they’re ideal for the office but chic enough for pretty much any occasion imaginable — especially for people who quiver at even the thought of heels. So, here are the full details: They are made from a soft polyurethane leather that looks expensive, with a slip-resistant TPR outsole and a quilted cushioned insole. The verdict? “These flats are quite comfortable, fashionable and delightfully conservatively chic,” one shopper thrilled. Available sizes: 5— 10

Available colors: 4

5 Some Featherlight Sneaks That Look High-End CUSHIONAIRE Apolo Knit Sneakers Amazon $40 See On Amazon On the hunt for fashionable sneakers that are also functional? Consider CUSHIONAIRE’s lace-up knit sneakers for all your athleisure lewks and workout sessions from here on out. Available in four all-neutral options, they have a squishy yet supportive memory foam insole and a rubber outsole for traction. “Love these shoes so much! Bought the taupe and everyone thinks they're Yeezys or just loves to stare in general. Besides that they are so comfy and easy to slip on to travel the town,” one remarked. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 4

6 ‘90s-Inspired Gladiator Sandals With The Lowest Heel DREAM PAIRS Square Toe Strappy Sandals Amazon $30 See On Amazon Cute strappy sandals that don’t hurt your feet? They exist, besties. DREAM PAIRS created the ultimate version that has a sophisticated square toe for all my ‘90s-lovers out there. “I was a little worried that like most strappy sandals they become extremely uncomfortable after long periods of wear. These I’m glad to say are super comfortable. I walked in them all day and did not have the dreadful imprints on my feet after. They are also very versatile, I’ve worn them with shorts and a tank, and then a flowy strapless dress for dinner in the evening,” one reviewer remarked. They come in black, tan, white, and beige — in other words, they’ll match anything and everything in your wardrobe. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 4

7 These Sophisticated Slip-On Loafers That Mimic Designer Styles MUSSHOE Flat Mules Amazon $37 See On Amazon Move over, Gucci, these MUSSHOE mules are the next-best thing. For under $40, you’ll receive an ultra-elegant shoe with gold-toned hardware that ups the sophistication. They’re functional, too: Slip them on in a flash thanks to the open back, along with a memory foam insole that keeps your feet feeling comfy. “I was expected something of less quality for the price. I was pleasantly surprised to find the the shoe had actual stitching,” one shopper confirmed. Another wrote, “they’re so comfortable and look so cute and chic! They don’t even need to be broken into, they’re already comfy from the first wear!” Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 21

8 These Dr. Scholl’s Slip-On Sneakers In Faux Leather Dr. Scholl's Nova Slip on Sneaker Amazon $50 See On Amazon Sick and tired of stopping to re-tie your laces? Samesies. That’s why these Dr. Scholl’s slip-ons are a must-have. They have a slip-on design that’s easy to take on and off and are cushioned with the comfort and support Dr. Scholl’s is known for. The lining is also partially made from recycled plastic bottles. “I have recurring feet issues but I walked in these all day with no foot pain. They are super comfy and can be dressed up or down,” one customer commented. Available sizes: 6 — 11 (available in half and wide sizes)

Available colors: 20

9 The Studded Sandals That Combine Edginess With Ease Steve Madden Travel Flat Sandals Amazon $40 See On Amazon Scoot aside Valentino, these studden Steve Maddens have your damn number — and cost just $40, to boot. One comparison shopper agreed: “They look just as good, fit well and are very fashionable.” Wowza. They’re complete with a tough-gal wraparound ankle strap — made with 100% real leather, and come in endless colorways. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 20

10 These Fluffy AF Slippers = Marshmallows For Your Feet Parlovable Plush Open Toe Slippers Amazon $22 See On Amazon Boasting an impressive 4.6-star average and over 20,000 five-star ratings, these fluffy slippers are the real deal. Even though they're made with the softest faux fur around, the cross-band design is still breathable thanks to the warm but not-so-heavy fleece. Are your tootsies tired when you get home? Slip these on and feel instant bliss while the high-density memory foam and shock-absorbing EVA take care of it. Just so you know, some claimed these were even better than the name-brand option. “If you’re looking to buy a pair of these slippers instead of the Fluff Yeahs by Ugg go for it!! My Ugg slippers were $100 and are nowhere near as soft and comfy as these for a fraction of the cost,” one shopper confirmed. Available sizes: 5-6 — 9-10

Available colors: 13

11 A Très Chic Pair Of Slingback Pumps That Look Top-Dollar Jeimpoey Slingback Block Heels Amazon $45 See On Amazon J’adore BY FAR’s ‘90s-inspired heels, but I can’t drop hundreds of dollars on a precious pair. Here’s an alternative for you: Jeimpoey’s slingback block heels for $45. Available in an array of rich neutrals, these babies have a pointed toe and slingback heel that’s endlessly walkable. The best part of all? They’re shockingly comfortable as well. Peek through the reviews and you’ll see praise like “I loved the softness of this shoe on my feet” and “the off-brand shoe is comfortable, stylish, and fits correctly. This is a keeper.” Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 9

12 ICYMI: These Braided Flat Sandals Are The Ultimate Luxe Staple Mtzyoa Braided Flat Sandals Amazon $22 See On Amazon Attention, fashionistas: Don’t sleep on the braided sandals trend. (You’ve probably seen Bottega Veneta’s versions on the ‘gram.) Luckily, these Mtzyoa criss-cross cuties are only $22 and have the chic nonchalance of high-priced designer styles. Another highlight? They’re 100% genuine leather! “Look & feel much more expensive than they are. Shocked with how comfortable they continue to be, with padding on the bottom and stretch to the top,” one shopper wrote. Other reviewers mentioned that these run wide, however, so they might run big if you have a super-slim foot. Available sizes: 6 — 10

Available colors: 39

13 Statement Ballerinas For A Low-Key Cinderella Moment SAILING LU Bow-Knot Ballet Flats Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re into femme styles, then these Sailing Lu microsuede pointed ballet flats are going to be right up your alley. The organza bow packs majorly pretty impact. Another highlight? Well, they’re available in pretty much every color under the sun. “I’d sleep in these if I could! These are the perfect flats. I'm shocked at how comfortable they are. I was so pleased I immediately bought a second pair,” one happy customer gushed. Love ‘em but wish there wasn’t a statement bow? No problem — there are simpler options available that you will absolutely adore. Available sizes: 4.5 — 10.5

Available colors: 45

14 Some Adorable Platform Sneakers That Aren’t Too Clunky Steve Madden Charlie Sneakers Amazon $48 See On Amazon If you’re a big fan of platform sneakers but don’t want them too chunky, then these Steve Madden kicks are for you! The lace-up design has a 1.5-inch flatform sole that’ll elevate you off the ground — but not too much — with a grippy lug sole. Reviewers mentioned these ran a tad snug, so sizing up might be the move. Besides that, they’re a hit: “I wanted something really simple for work, but also stylish. These fit the bill,” one customer stated. Choose between 20 colorways, including this chic neutral checkerboard option. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 20

15 The Rugged Chelsea Boots You’ll Basically Live In CUSHIONAIRE Sasha Boots Amazon $50 See On Amazon Finding your go-to pair of Chelsea boots is an absolute game-changer, in my humble opinion. My personal favorite? CUSHIONAIRE’s chunky rendition will get you through fall, winter, and early spring like a champ. I gravitate towards this taupe suede finish, but there are also weather-resistant black and white vegan leather optiond available, too. They have a 2-inch heel and a lug sole with ankle tabs, so you can pull them off without a struggle. "These boots are sooooo comfortable and cute! It almost felt like I was walking in my Crocs! I’ve also received so many compliments on these boots and they are easy to slip on," one customer remarked. Available sizes: 6.5 — 10

Available colors: 3

16 Subtle Platform Heels That Baby Your Feet DREAM PAIRS Low Stiletto Heels Amazon $29 See On Amazon “Comfortable high heels” sounds like an oxymoron — except it is possible with these DREAM PAIRS stilettos. Constructed with man made materials that look like the real thing, these have a padded latex insole and a durable rubber outsole that guarantees trouble-free wear. The hidden half-inch platform makes their 3-inch heels feel low and sturdy. Don’t believe me? Scroll through the reviews and you’ll see raves like “The medium height heel made these very comfortable and I wore them for 6 hours the first time” and “I have multiple sclerosis so walking can be difficult, but these are very sturdy and easy to walk in.” Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 16

17 Sporty Platform Wedge Sneakers That Are Right On Trend DREAM PAIRS Platform Wedge Sneaker Booties Amazon $38 See On Amazon Honestly, a sneaker wedge is truly the best of both worlds — care to agree? With these DREAM PAIRS kicks, you get the comfort of a sneaker with the benefits of a 3.75-inch heel. Case in point: "I’m 5’5, and they make me feel tall! They are comfortable, and versatile! You can wear them with almost every outfit! People are always complimenting them, and asking where I got them from and are always shocked when I say Amazon," one shopper revealed. Another huge plus? The faux leather upper is perforated — meaning your foot will have some breathing room — and there’s a zipper for quick removal. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 16

18 The Sleek Wraparound Sandals That Are *Literally* Influencer Approved The Drop Samantha Flat Sandals Amazon $40 See On Amazon Chic gladiators? Sign me up! The Drop’s faux leather wraparound sandals are sophisticated, summery, and sleek — aka, they’re perfection. They’re only offered in black at the moment, but that just means they go with everything you own. #Winning. “They look expensive and make your feet look pretty,” one customer commented. And really, what’s better than that? Available sizes: 5.5 — 8.5

Available colors: 16

19 The Prettiest Pleated Heels Fancy Enough For Any Soirée Allegra K Ankle Tie Block Heel Sandals Amazon $42 See On Amazon Sayonara, sore and tired soles: these Allegra K show-stoppers will keep your feet happy throughout those hours-long events. Crafted from a textural ruched suede upper with rubber outsoles, the 2.5-inch block heel on these is just high enough to feel festive without teetering around in stilettos — not to mention, the ankle strap and bow tie keeps you secure without foot slippage. “These were my wedding shoes and everyone complimented them nonstop! They were comfortable enough to wear the entire night, even through the reception and on the dance floor,” one customer reported. Available sizes: 5 — 10

Available colors: 9

20 These Chunky Heeled Boots With A Sensible Lug Sole Soda Glove Chunky Heel Ankle Boots Amazon $44 See On Amazon Walking around town in stiletto booties? Not feasible 24/7. A solution? Soda’s chunky heeled ankle boots will give you the height you crave — 3.5 inches, to be exact — in a practical way. “These are everything! I’ve never had so many people stop me and ask where I got my shoes from. They’re beautiful and are so comfortable. You could definitely wear these everyday like I do,” one shopper wrote. Pick from faux suedes and leathers that both have the same easy-to-remove elastic gore on the side. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 5

21 These Platform Sneakers In Fashion Girl Colorways J. Adams Hero Platform Sneakers Amazon $40 See On Amazon If platform sneaks are your cup of tea, this J. Adams lace-up rendition might have to be your next purchase. You get two extra inches of height from their soles with trendy uppers that run the gamut — including color-block pastels, sparkles, and stars. They don’t lack style or comfort either, folks. “Walked for 10 miles in NYC and they were great. No blisters or spots that rubbed against my feet,” one customer stated. Guess what? There’s arch support, too, for those who need it. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 11

22 These Faux Furry Slides Were Designed To Wear In Public Fur Story Faux Fur Slides Amazon $19 See On Amazon Do you hesitate to wear furry slippers in public? You’re not alone! That’s why these Fur Story faux fur slides are all that and then some. The plush fluff is sewn onto thick polyurethane leather, with a small studded platform that’s edgy and eye-catching. Some colorways are more minimalist, though so check that out if you’re into keeping things simple. On top of that, there’s an anti-skid outsole that let’s you walk on various surfaces and an ergonomic insole that conforms to your foot like a hug. “These are super slippers! They’re so cute/glamorous, comfortable and durable! They are great for walking on ceramic floors so your feet don’t hurt since the inside sole cups your foot,” one fan proclaimed. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11.5

Available colors: 32

23 Some Stable Wedge Pumps That Can Dress Up Or Down Olivia K Low Wedge Heels Amazon $31 See On Amazon Okay, here is another “best of both worlds” footwear situation: These Olivia K heels combine a pump and a wedge, meaning fashion and comfort in one shoe. (Cheers to that.) It has a classic round toe and a wearable heel that stands at 2.5 inches. One customer “wore them through a 12 hour workday and did not regret it once,” while another shopper wrote that they were “comfortable right out of the box.” If this tan hue doesn’t match your wardrobe (or is too bland for you), click through all the colorways before checking out. Available sizes: 5 — 10

Available colors: 18

24 The Towering Platforms That Make Legs Miles Long Ashley A Ankle Strap Lace Up Wedge Sandals Amazon $36 See On Amazon Ring-ring: The 2000s called — and these Ashley A wedged sandals answered in a big way. Not only do they have a lofty 4.5-inch height but that corset-inspired ankle strap also adds sultry pizazz — and can be adjusted, too. “They look so adorable with any summer dress. Easy to walk in for long distances. The straps can open easily while you are walking so you have to tie them tight,” one customer pointed out. Choose between beige, camel, black, red, and navy suedes. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 6

25 Vegan Leather Ankle Booties With A Western Flair Huiyuzhi Cut-Out Ankle Boots Amazon $50 See On Amazon How cute would these booties look with a floral minidress and gold jewelry? Instant #outfitgoals. Huiyuzhi’s cut-out ankle boots have a western flavor to them (without venturing too far into full-blown cowboy territory) and are crafted from the finest vegan materials in the business. Plus, a 2.5-inch heel never-ever hurts. “These boots are extremely cute and very comfortable. The cutouts down the side don't allow for normal socks but I just bought some cheap no shows and they are perfect,” one customer noted. Available sizes: 5— 11

Available colors: 16

26 These Fuzzy Faux Fur Slingbacks Are Like Walking On Clouds Koolaburra by UGG Fuzz'n II Slippers Amazon $45 See On Amazon Found: footwear heaven. These UGG platform slippers have a heavenly faux fur upper with an elasticized slingback that keeps your foot in place. There's also an EVA outsole and foamy insole to further the bliss, whether you rock these in the comfort of your of home or out running errands. “These slippers are incredibly soft, super comfortable, and very well made. I put them right on my feet the moment I opened the box and it was a beautiful experience,” one reviewer remarked. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 20

27 A Practical Pair of Pumps With The Sturdiest Heel IDIFU Chunky Pointed Toe Pumps Amazon $46 See On Amazon There will come a time when sky-high heels are needed, and these IDIFU ones will come to the rescue. Not only do they look incredible with a sleek pantsuit but you can also rock ‘em with a maxi dress, too. This customer gave Amazon shoppers the true low-down: “I LOVE these heels. I live in them and have purchased 5 colors now. I wear them to work and often for personal as well. They are great for work attire and jeans alike. The chunky heel make them more stable and easier to wear for long periods.” Noted! Not a huge fan of grey? Choose between faux leathers and suede uppers in a variety of hues. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 17

28 Gorgeous Embellished Flats That Bring On The Glamour SWYIVY Rhinestone Embellished Pointed Toe Flats Amazon $24 See On Amazon Is it just me, or should these shoes be showcased in a museum? The regal pointed flats have a velvet fabrication with rhinestone embellishments all over, and a gold cap toe for extra snazziness. They also have a red bottom made from nonslip rubber. (Louboutin vibes, anyone?) “Not only are these a true gem of a slipper they have the nerve to be comfy and too cute to boot!! I absolutely love these,” one reviewer gushed. Another wrote that they were “the most beautiful shoes” with “superb quality and craftsmanship.” For $25? Sold! Available sizes: 6 — 10

Available colors: 2

29 Glam Rock: These Converse-Like Kicks For A Quarter Of The Cost JITUUE Rhinestone Embellished High Top Canvas Sneakers Amazon $28 See On Amazon Bling-bling, baby: JITUUE’s embellished canvas sneakers channel Converse All Stars on the cheap. Offered in both high-top and low-top iterations, studded jute platforms give these pairs total rock-and-roll energy, as do the silver metallic laces. Get ready to turn heads, people. “I'm blown away at all the excited and complimentary comments I get on these cool kicks from both men and women,” one shopper remarked. “If you are someone that does not like attention then don't buy these shoes because you won't be able to step outside your door without getting at least 10 -15 comments / compliments before you return home,” they added. Available sizes: 5.5 — 10

Available colors: 5

30 Patent Wedges Booties That Look Straight Off The Runway vivianly Wedge Booties Amazon $29 See On Amazon These vivianly pointed-toe wedge booties look like they’d be showcased at Bergdorf Goodman for hundreds of big ones — but no. They only cost $29 and are seriously fabulous. Offered in patent leathers with mid-calf (shown) and knee-high shafts, these are water-resistant with skid-proof rubber soles for rainy days. They also have a 4.33-inch heel with a side zipper for easy removal. "OMG!!!! These boots are FABULOUS!! I have slim legs and like my boots to fit my legs like a second skin!!! Wow these boots do the job,” one fan gushed. (My thoughts exactly.) Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 5