These 35 Stylish Pieces Under $50 Will Elevate Your Lackluster Wardrobe

Capsule wardrobes often focus on basics, but where do you go from there? If you've already spent money on quality wardrobe essentials, you likely want your trendier items, the ones with a shorter shelf life, to have a more disposable price point. Online shopping is ideal for this (isn't it always?) and thanks to all the stylish pieces under $50 on Amazon, you can choose from a sea of cropped trousers, luxe cardigans, and on-trend accessories.

So, how do you know what to add to the cart that will make the most impact on your closet? Think about the pieces you rely on most. Do you already have an impressive collection of skinny jeans? If so, try a wide leg pant and maybe an edgy pair of legging to add variety. Are you always experimenting with your hair? Several picks below, like the Instagram-famous pearl hair clips or a silk scarf you can wear as a headband, can brighten up a look effortlessly. And if you live in sweatshirts or tees, an oversized sweater or short-sleeved top with extra details can give you that familiar, comforting feel but look a little more put together.

No matter what your closet is in need of, keep scrolling for some luxe, yet affordable, pieces to add to your collection now.

1 A Leopard Blouse In Neutral Colors ECOWISH Leopard Tunic Amazon $22 See on Amazon A neutral animal print blouse is a great way to play with pattern, and even if leopard is the boldest of the classic prints, the muted colors tone down the drama and won't overwhelm the rest of your outfit. The blouse is cut with a soft almost pajama-like lapel that plays against the glam pattern for a relaxed, creative, and sophisticated look in equal turns. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Small - XXX-Large

2 Some Abstract Earrings To Add Whimsical Detail MOOKOO Face Abstract Gold Statement Earrings Amazon $10 See on Amazon Cubist inspired portrait earrings can serve as the statement piece to splash up a simpler outfit, or as another layer of icing on the cake for bolder looks. These are lightweight, hypoallergenic, and nickel-free, so even sensitive ears can wear them comfortably all day. For $10, you get a set of three.

3 A Pair Of Denim Flares To Give Your Skinny Jeans A Break find. Flared Jeans Amazon $45 See on Amazon Skinny jeans have dominated for long enough. Round out your collection with a pair of flared denim jeans, in a classic five-pocket style, that have just enough stretch to be comfortable without sacrificing the coveted feeling of denim. The style is different without being too unusual, so it will work well with almost everything that's already in your wardrobe. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: W26 x L32 - 38W x 32L

4 This Delicate Bralette To Layer (Or Not!) Free People Adella Bralette Amazon $38 See on Amazon Free People's lace bralette is a pretty accent piece whether you choose to wear it alone or let the lace peek out (or keep it a secret all to yourself). The 60% cotton, 40% nylon construction is soft and breathable, although it does require hand washing. Fans love the adjustable straps for added support. Available colors: 25+ options

Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

5 A Wrap-Front Sweater That's Cozy And Chic softome Deep V-neck Sweater Amazon $29 See on Amazon This oversized wrap sweater gets high marks for being "super soft" and its cozy, drapey cut feels relaxed yet stylish. You can size up if you want something you can wear with leggings, or take your usual size for a more fitted look that wears well with jeans or trousers. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Small - XXX-Large

6 A Statement Cardigan To Upgrade Casual Looks BTFBM Long Leopard Cardigan Amazon $32 See on Amazon A long statement cardigan is an easy layer that makes any outfit look intentional — even with leggings. This cute knit maxi sweater adds a punch of color with the visual interest of a print. Choose between leopard or Fair Isle, in muted and bold shades, that will have you covered for every season. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: Small - X-Large

7 The Instagram-Famous Interlocking Circle Belts SANSTHS Faux Leather Belts (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See on Amazon Get the look of a popular designer belt for a fraction of the price, with this set of two belts with circle buckles in black and brown. The dual colors double your outfit options. This "iconic duo" comes in a variety of colors and textures, including a leopard-print "calf-hair" and black embossed "snakeskin". Available colors: 6

Available sizes: S - XXXL

8 A Gold Chain Statement Necklace MoCeYa Chunky Chain Necklace Amazon $20 See on Amazon This chunky chain necklace is a statement anyone can make — the thick, choker-length chain looks heavy but is actually lightweight, and it's plated in 18-karat gold for a shiny and hypoallergenic luxe-looking finish. Wear it with a crewneck tee or a button-down shirt during the day, then pair with a little black dress after dark for dinner or drinks.

9 This Slouchy Beanie With A Luxe Satin Lining Beautifully Warm Slouchy Beanie Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you love slouchy beanies but hate having hat hair, this one has a satin lining that not only keeps your style looking fresh, it actually helps to protect your hair from damage. Reviewers say that it's especially good for curly and naturally-textured hair, but note that it does run a bit large. It comes in 10 on-trend colors, including mustard, ivory, and forest green. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: one size

10 A Faux-Suede Jacket In A Chic Animal Print Apperloth Faux Suede Jacket Amazon $43 See On Amazon This faux-suede moto jacket is the perfect layer to dress up simple jeans and a t-shirt or add some edge to a mini dress. It's made from a polyester/spandex blend so it has a bit of stretch, and features zipper details n the pockets and sleeves. It comes in a variety of animal prints and neutral solids that will match any wardrobe. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

11 Some Cropped Utility Pants For Effortless Cool Daily Ritual Poplin Patch-Pocket Pants Amazon $27 See on Amazon A menswear-inspired utility trouser is a playful alternative to jeans that's just as hard-working. Their cotton poplin weave has a kiss of elastane for stretch and the cropped 27-inch inseam will pair well with most shoes already in your closet. Wear them with a tee and sneakers to run errands, or a blazer and loafers for Everlane-inspired business casual. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 2 - 16

12 A Set Of On-Trend Acrylic Resin Hair Clips cridoz Resin Hair Clips (12-pieces) Amazon $10 See on Amazon Accessories are an easy hack to upgrade your look without breaking the bank, and resin hair clips are a good way to capitalize on the trend. These have easy-open alligator clips with gold tone plating, and you get six different iridescent colors in two classic shapes. Fans gushed about their "great quality."

13 A Printed Maxi Dress With A Cult Following Milumia Floral Maxi Dress Amazon $34 See on Amazon This printed maxi dress is available in a rainbow of prints – including summery stripes, retro polka dots, and dark moody florals, and even some solid jewel tones. It features three-quarter sleeves and a V-neckline with a dainty row of buttons down the front; some colors even have a thin tasseled belt for added movement. The rayon fabric is thin (but not transparent), lightweight and flowy — plus, it's a dress that's earned something of a cult following on Amazon, with nearly 4,000 reviews. Available colors: 26

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

14 Some Low Block Heels That Are Your New Everyday Sandal Greatonu Block Strappy Sandals Amazon $25 See on Amazon These strappy slip-on sandals are just as easy to throw on as your favorite well-worn rubber flip-flops, but look significantly more put-together. The padded footbed, plus a low one-inch block heel, are comfortable and supportive, and you can wear this versatile design with everything from skirts and dresses to a pair of boyfriend jeans. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 5.5 - 10

15 The Oversized Hair Clips With Staying Power E-accexpert Pearl Hair Clips (12-pieces) Amazon $8 See on Amazon A set of large pearl hair clips and bobby pins will dress up even wash-n-go hair. Use these handmade barrettes to secure daytime styles (or to create one if you don't have time for anything involved) and let the bobby pins dress up side-swept evening looks or messy buns. For less than ten bucks, you get a pack of twelve different clips and pins — but the styling possibilities are nearly infinite.

16 A Sharp Hat You Can Style Up Or Down Lanzom Wide Brim Fedora Amazon $16 See on Amazon A tailored wide-brimmed hat is an easy way to upgrade your look. The structured style is more sophisticated than a softer style like a newsboy cap, but versatile enough that you can still wear it an oversized tee or sweater. This one is an amazing deal for a wool blend, and comes in dozens of different color options, including a lovely wine red and a chic caramel. Available colors: 39

17 A Pair Of Wide-Legged Trousers That Are Comfy Yet Fashion find. Wide Leg Pants Amazon $30 See on Amazon Airy palazzo pants gets a bespoke upgrade with sharp front seams on each leg that make you look about ten feet taller. The light material feels like something you'd pack for vacation, but this design can go almost anywhere: running errands in a tee and sneakers, or dressed up over a bodysuit and some heels. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: XS - XXXL (2-18)

18 These Ultra-Stretchy Skinny Jeans That You'll Live In Signature by Levi Strauss & Co Gold Label Skinny Jeans Amazon $25 See on Amazon These über-stretchy skinny jeans from an American heritage brand have the easy pull-on style and comfortable feel we all worship in a good pair of leggings, but they're actually jeans. Plus, they have a classic five-pocket design and a hidden secure-fit front panel. Bonus: Levi's offers up eighteen sizes in three different inseam lengths. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 2 - 20

Available inseams: 30", 32", 34"

19 A Vegan Silk Scarf In A Chic Animal Print GERINLY Silk Hair Scarf Amazon $9 See on Amazon A silky patterned scarf is a versatile accent piece that can be worn knotted at the neck, cinched onto a handbag, or tied in your hair. You can get this viscose scarf in shades of leopard, plus there's one snakeskin option — both are animal patterns that are surprisingly versatile, and can be worn across a lot of different style sensibilities. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 1

20 These High-Waisted Leather Pants With An On-Trend Wide Leg Tanming Faux Leather Wide Leg Pants Amazon $33 See On Amazon Wide leg crops are showing up everywhere, and this faux leather pair of high-waisted pants is about to become your new wardrobe staple. Style them with a chunky cropped sweater and ankle boots for a look that has just the right amount of attitude. Reviewers note that these do run small, so be sure to size up accordingly. Available colors: 1

Available sizes: X-Small — Large

21 A Translucent Tote Bag With A Gold-Toned Chain Hoxis Clear Chain Tote Bag Amazon $19 See On Amazon Translucent bags have been trending for a while now, and this tote-sized option with a gold-toned chain is a steal at only $19. It comes in three colors: clear, green, and smoke grey, and features a twist-lock closure to keep your stuff secure. Hundreds of reviewers have given it an overall 4.5-star rating, and love how well their bags hold up through daily use. Available colors: 3

22 These Fierce Cat Eye Sunglasses That Look So Expensive SOJOS Cat Eye Sunglasses Amazon $14 See on Amazon These seriously sharp designer-looking sunglasses, in a pitch-black, oversized cat-eye, look extremely high-end, but ring up well under $20. The lightweight plastic frames have European-style nose pads and high-quality metal hinges, plus the lenses are rated UV400, which blocks 100% of both UVA and UVB radiation. You can also score these in a variety of colors, including a warm tortoiseshell with pretty rose mirror lenses. Available colors: 6

23 This Half-Zip Fleece That's Cozy AF ZAFUL Half Zip Pullover Sweater Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you're looking for your new favorite cozy clothing item, there's a good chance this is it. This half-zip pullover is made from lightweight polyester fleece that helps retain body heat, and features a slightly oversized cropped silhouette that's perfect with high-waisted pants. Some reviewers note that it runs a bit small, so if you like a slouchier look, you might want to consider sizing up. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Small — Large

24 A Ruffled Skater Skirt Available In A Ton Of Wearable Prints Relipop Polkadot Skater Skirt Amazon $18 See on Amazon A flowy skater skirt is a comfy alternative to shorts when the mercury rises, but you can wear it well into winter with a thick pair of tights and some boots as well. This one comes in pretty polka dots and florals, plus a few versatile solids. The drawstring waist can be worn both at your natural waist or lower on the hip. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

25 This Classic Tee With A Twist ROMWE Scalloped Cut Out Tee Amazon $17 See on Amazon A choker neckline with a scalloped cut-out creates a stylish tee with lines that gradually draw the eye up to your face. It makes a sweet statement when worn alone, of course, but also shines framed under a blazer or cardigan. You can pick it up in two different sleeve lengths and a bevy of colors and prints. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

26 These Casual High-Waisted Trousers To Wear From Work To Happy Hour GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag Pants Amazon $26 See on Amazon Casual high-waisted pants go on easy like joggers but are nice enough for your business casual office. Two utility patch pockets and a sash-tie, paper bag waist are high on style, while the lightweight fabric is a comfy (yet dressed-up) alternative to casual knits. There is also a second design hidden in the (truly extensive) color menu with ankle ties and a flat waistband. The cropped inseam plays nicely with any flat, sandal, or pump, so you'll get a lot of mileage out of these. Available colors: 47

Available sizes: X-Small - XXX-Large

27 The Sleek Leopard Midi Skirt That's Everywhere Right Now Soowalaoo Leopard Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See on Amazon Get the Instagram-famous look of the season in a silky satin leopard print skirt that will infuse your basics with a pop of pattern. The stretchy, satiny fabric is machine-washable and the skirt flows like real silk since it's unlined, according to reviews. One shopper noted that she styled it with a white tee and a denim jacket for her casual workplace, then swapped out for a black tank and strappy sandals once the sun went down. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

28 A Gorgeous Floral Wrap Dress That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down Milumia Plus Size Belted Empire Dress Amazon $36 See on Amazon A long wrap dress, in a light or dark seasonal floral, can go to the farmer's market in the morning with a pair of flats and a straw hat, then head out to dinner with some strappy heels and a clutch. The crossover design comes in a variety of hemlines, and you can find it in both an adjustable wrap style (worth considering since the fabric doesn't stretch) or its more secure cousin, the tacked-in-place surplice neckline. Available colors: 30+

Available sizes: 0X Plus - 4X Plus

29 This Cropped Tee With A Literal Twist Core 10 Cropped Yoga Shirt Amazon $16 See on Amazon A cropped tee, with a cute twist detail, upgrades your go-to gym attire and is still just as comfy as that beat-up tee. (You know the one...) High-quality Pima cotton blends with soft modal and stretchy spandex for a fabric that moves with you, and washes up easily at home. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: X-Small - 3X

30 A Pleated A-Line Midi Skirt In Lots Of Colors Kate Kasin Pleated A-line Skirt Amazon $31 See on Amazon This pleated midi skirt is an elegant and breezy separate that you can pull out for weekends or to dress up on vacation, but it looks picture-perfect with pumps and a button-down, too. It features an elastic waist and is fully lined so not even the lighter colors will show through. But, the polyester fabric requires line drying to look its best, but is easy to pack and tough to wrinkle according to reviews. Available colors: 28

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

31 A Bestselling Faux Leather Tote With Nearly 5,000 Reviews Dreubea Leather Tote Shoulder Bag Amazon $15 See on Amazon A large faux leather tote looks way nicer than canvas, but is equally sturdy, so you can use and abuse it with abandon. This fan favorite is made from a thick synthetic leather that holds its shape over time. There's an interior pocket for keys and your phone, plus a decorative tonal leather tassel that comes in over four dozen colors (and at this price point, you can stock up on several). Available colors: 49

32 Some Sparkly Gold-Plated Mini Hoops PAVOI Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon A pair of hoop earrings is an essential wardrobe upgrade, and this pair will add just the right of sparkle to any outfit, even if you're just lounging in your favorite sweatsuit. These gold-plated hoops are barely a half-inch in diameter and studded with cubic zirconia. They're also nickel-free and hypoallergenic, and backed by a 90-day guarantee. Available colors: 3

33 A Boho Tunic Dress That's Surprisingly Versatile Amoretu Tunic Dress Amazon $25 See on Amazon A tunic mini dress will get you out the door in style, and this one comes with three different sleeve lengths for whatever your season or preference may be. A V-shaped neckline balances out the voluminous tiered skirt, for a breezy, boho look. You can get extra mileage out of a minidress during the colder months when you pair it with some leggings, boots, and a vest or cardigan depending on your sleeves. Available colors: 18 colors

Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

34 A Lace Bralette With Soft Details Smart & Sexy Lace Bralette Amazon $22 See on Amazon This pretty lace bralette — with wide camisole straps and an embroidered band — features a plunge front and back. The flexible foam cups are removable if that's your preference, and the nylon-spandex blend promises to be soft and stretchy. (That delicate lace wants hand-washing, though.) Layer it under tank tops on lazy Sundays or wear it out under a more revealing shirt if you want more coverage. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: Small - XX-Large