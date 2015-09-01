An Expert Shares The Meaning Behind Your Random Celebrity Dreams

Whether we like it or not, many of us devote a lot of brain space to celebrities and their lives — so naturally, having dreams about celebrities isn’t too out of the ordinary. After all, we see their curated lives on Instagram all day, so it makes sense that elements of their personas would seep into our subconscious, too. But what does it mean when you dream about a celebrity? Dreaming about famous people doesn’t mean you’re overly celeb-obsessed. These star-studded nocturnal visions may have a much deeper and more personal meaning.

The meaning of dreams about celebrities often depends on the individual. “Like any person who’s showing up in your dreams, dreaming of a celebrity is a personal experience — even the same celebrity can hold a number of different meanings for each person,” mystical practitioner MaKayla McRae tells Bustle. “However, generally speaking, dreaming of a celebrity often symbolizes qualities you idolize in that person that you wish to embody yourself.”

Celebrities are sort of like royalty in our culture, and they often represent qualities or lifestyles that we aspire toward and look up to — so it makes sense that dreaming about a famous person would be a metaphor for the things we idolize about them. Let’s unravel the secret meaning behind five of the most common celebrity dreams.

Dreaming About Seeing A Celebrity

Even just spotting a celebrity in your dream holds meaning — as their presence alone can symbolize the qualities that you aspire toward for yourself. “Celebrities in dreams often represent what’s known as your ‘golden shadow,’” McRae says. “This is made up of the things you long for but don’t think you can embody, so you project them onto another person and put them on a pedestal.”

If you want to analyze what a celebrity dream sighting means for you, consider your own feelings toward the celebrity (such as whether or not you’re a fan of theirs or have been engaging with their work lately), as well as the qualities they represent to you personally. “For example, you may dream of Harry Styles because you talk and daydream about him a lot,” McRae says. “However, it’s also possible that he’d appear in your dreams because you’re being pushed to be more bold, open, and out there with your authentic self-expression in the world, just like he does!”

Dreaming About Being Friends With A Celebrity

Some dreams about celebrities go beyond star-studded sightings — we might actually imagine that we have a close relationship with a famous person and that we know them on a personal level. “Dreaming of befriending a celebrity can be a sign that you’re trying to process unconscious thoughts about the parts of yourself that remind you of this celeb,” McRae says. “This can be a great sign that you feel you’re capable of embodying their ideal character traits and working toward that — even if it’s not totally integrated yet.”

Unlike dreaming of a celebrity sighting, which symbolizes qualities you’re striving for, a celebrity friendship dream could indicate that you’re actively embracing and forming a relationship with some of the qualities that the star represents for you. This could relate to their persona, their lifestyle, their sense of style, or the type of work that they’re famous for.

Dreaming About Hooking Up With A Celebrity

Have you ever had a dream about a famous person get steamy? Having a celebrity sex dream could indicate more than someone having a big Hollywood crush — it could mean that they’re connecting with qualities they desire in a deep and intimate way. “Hooking up with a star you admire in a dream can be a great omen that you’re merging their ideal qualities into your own personhood and learning to embrace those qualities,” McRae says. “You may feel as if you’re undergoing a transformation toward becoming more like the idealized version of yourself.”

Sex can symbolize a lot of things in a dream — intimacy, excitement, bonding, commitment, or desire. So when we dream of hooking up with a celebrity, it’s a positive sign that we’re joining forces with the qualities we look up to and integrating them into our lives.

Dreaming About Becoming Famous

It’s not uncommon to fantasize about having your name in lights — but if you’re literally dreaming that you’re a celebrity, it could indicate that it’s time to put yourself out there and embrace a more self-assured attitude. “Becoming famous in a dream can be a sign that you’re ready to step out into the world, be more confident in showcasing your authentic self, and take up the space you deserve,” McRae says. “This may happen during a time where you’re going through a positive change that boosts your self-esteem, such as leveling up in your career or finding a respectful relationship.”

Alternatively, a dream where you're famous can mean that you want to be admired and looked up to by those around you, and that you’re seeking more praise and recognition for your accomplishments or talents. If this resonates with you, analyze which areas in your life or relationships you're feeling a little ignored or under-acknowledged in — and try to find ways to feel more validated.

Dreaming That A Friend Has Become Famous

What if you have a dream about a celebrity, but that “celebrity” is actually a non-famous person who you know in real life? While having a famous friend sounds fun, dreaming that a friend has reached celebrity status could actually point to some issues in your relationship. “Having a friend become famous in a dream can be a sign that you have insecurities about your friendship or that you feel that this friend is somehow ‘better’ than you,” McRae says. “You may be comparing yourself to this person, believing that they are superior to you in some way — or your subconscious mind may fear losing them to something or someone ‘better’ than you.”

If you have a dream like this, analyze whether you feel like something has put stress on your friendship or caused distance to grow between you — and take this dream as a sign that it's time to face your problem head on. It may also signify that you have some insecurity or jealousy issues to work through, or that you should find ways to feel less competitive or threatened within the friendship.