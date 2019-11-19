Making your morning coffee can be something of a passion project, a ritual that not only wakes you up but brings you joy when it’s cold and crisp outside. Coffee shops have had to close their doors over the last few months but that doesn't mean you and your loved ones don’t have to go out to get a caffeine fix this festive season. In fact, there are loads of gifts that you can give the coffee lovers in your life this year. Whether you want to treat yourself and change up your morning routine or help a loved one wake up with something a little bit more luxurious in their cup, there’s so many coffee-based treats to get your hands on this December.

If you’re an early morning riser or a late night worker, everything is made better with coffee. And with popular coffee brands releasing festive blends with hints of nutmeg and cinnamon, it’d be wrong not to take advantage. And this Christmas there’s so much more you can get for the coffee lover in your life than fancy beans.

You don’t have to have the deepest pockets to buy your loved one a gift that will get them thinking of you every time they settle down to a hot cup of Joe. Here are eleven coffee-based treats that will keep on giving.