11 Gift Ideas For The Coffee Lover In Your Life
Give the gift of caffeine this year.
Making your morning coffee can be something of a passion project, a ritual that not only wakes you up but brings you joy when it’s cold and crisp outside. Coffee shops have had to close their doors over the last few months but that doesn't mean you and your loved ones don’t have to go out to get a caffeine fix this festive season. In fact, there are loads of gifts that you can give the coffee lovers in your life this year. Whether you want to treat yourself and change up your morning routine or help a loved one wake up with something a little bit more luxurious in their cup, there’s so many coffee-based treats to get your hands on this December.
If you’re an early morning riser or a late night worker, everything is made better with coffee. And with popular coffee brands releasing festive blends with hints of nutmeg and cinnamon, it’d be wrong not to take advantage. And this Christmas there’s so much more you can get for the coffee lover in your life than fancy beans.
You don’t have to have the deepest pockets to buy your loved one a gift that will get them thinking of you every time they settle down to a hot cup of Joe. Here are eleven coffee-based treats that will keep on giving.
Whether you like your coffee first thing in the morning or late in the evening after a big festive dinner, Union Hand Roasted Coffee has developed a blend which is rich in the flavours of Christmas. Their beans have a hint of juicy clementine orange, gingerbread, and are rounded off by milk chocolate on the finish.
Coffee on the go is basically an essential at this time of the year. If it’s not to wake you up on cold dark mornings it’s to warm your hands. A Keep Cup is the perfect gift for the environmentally-conscious coffee lover in your life. Consider it will keep their coffee warm and help them to avoid using a single use coffee cup, a Keep Cup is the thoughtful gift they can use everyday.
Instant coffee does the job but if you want to make a loved one's weekend morning extra special then buying them a Bialetti may be the way to go. Super chic, this espresso maker will allow them to brew their coffee to perfection. When done right, Bialettis produce the creamiest, richest coffee in the game.
Dudley’s is an independent coffee shop based in Walthamstow, London. Not only do they have some awesome coffee blends but their merch would make the perfect gift for any coffee lover this Christmas. Sometimes you have to wear your passion on your sleeve (or arm in this case.) The ‘In Coffee We Trust is produced locally and super cute.
The Nespresso Vertuo Plus isn’t just super easy to use, it’s also super reasonably priced for a coffee machine. You can use Nespresso coffee pods in it and it gives you the option of creating five different sizes of coffee (because some Mondays are a XXXL kind of coffee day.)
One of the nicest things about going to coffee shops is the super comforting, frothy milk that come with lattes and cappuccinos. With a milk frother you’ll be able to get hot frothy milk to add to your espresso, making all your drinks feel a little bit more luxurious.
Second Shot Coffee is an awesome coffee shop and subscription service as well as a social enterprise that employs, trains, and supports people who’ve been affected by homelessness. You can pick a weekly, fortnightly, or monthly subscription box and get coffee sent straight to your door.
One of the toughest things about loving coffee but being exceptionally busy is you end up relying on coffee shops a fair bit and not using up the beans you have at home. The AeroPress is the super affordable and simple way to make top notch coffee in the office or out and about and you’ll use all your beans up too. All you need now is a cute reusable cup to drink out of.
Any coffee lover will tell you that making the perfect brew is a science. Getting the exact measurements of coffee to water to milk is something that takes lots of practice. Treating someone to a set of chic coffee scales this Christmas could be the way to help them get to the perfect cup of Joe.
Some may drink coffee to wake up but for others it’s a genuine interest. If you’ve got someone in your life who’s genuinely passionate about finding the nicest coffee spots in your city or making the richest brews at home then investing in a coffee guide may be the perfect thing for them
