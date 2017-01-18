I hardly ever do any shopping without a little bit of preliminary research, and most of the time, that research comes in the form of combing Reddit to find the most brilliant products that Reddit users swear by. Here's why: while I've seen some things that I genuinely wish I could un-see in the weirder corners of the web, and a mere comments section can destroy your self-esteem in minutes, but Reddit is nevertheless host to some incredibly helpful opinions that prevent bad impulse buys and informs excellent purchases.

I've never met the vast majority of Redditors, but I'd probably trust a good handful of them with my life. In addition to being pretty damn hilarious, they also tend to be a really tight-knit group that loves to help one another out by providing genuine and insightful advice. They've even got a sub-Reddit dedicated specifically to the best stuff on Amazon, which happens to be another godsend of a website for me: a place where I can buy everything from gadgets to toiletries without even stepping foot out of my house.

Consequently, if you're looking for some lesser-known products that are actually pretty brilliant, check out these direct recommendations in every category from Reddit users.

1 Turn Any TV Into A Smart TV To Stream Your Favorites Amazon Roku 2 Streaming Media Player, $80, Amazon According to krishol, a "Roku box" is a must-have. "Watching Netflix is pretty cool," and the Roku 2 streaming media player has the biggest streaming channel lineup with over 2,000 channels and over 250,000 movies and TV episodes. It also plays music and it's super easy to hook up to your television to turn any set in your house into a smart TV.

2 Turn Any Speaker Or Car Into A Bluetooth Stereo System Amazon Etekcity Wireless Bluetooth 4.0 Receiver, $21, Amazon "A Bluetooth audio receiver," says DistortionTaco. "Turn any speaker or stereo into a Bluetooth sound system. Put it in your car and never worry about auxiliary cords. Plug it into the aux jack of your speakers at home and you and your guests can easily stream music." The Etekcity wireless Bluetooth 4.0 receiver is a number one bestseller on Amazon because it streams from a range of 33 feet, is incredibly easy to connect to your devices, and works especially well to put a Bluetooth stereo system in old cars (like, I'm talking ones with cassette players).

3 Put Stuff In, Go To Sleep, Wake Up To Delicious Food Amazon BLACK+DECKER Slow Cooker, $40, Amazon According to Reddit user Ghost17088, everyone should have "A crockpot. You put a bunch of shit in, turn it on, go to sleep, and when you wake up you have a delicious meal." People are seriously loving the BLACK+DECKER slow cooker, because it's dishwasher-safe, has a built-in lid holder to reduce mess, holds seven quarts, and has four wildly easy settings.

4 This Genius Personal Water Filter Straw Amazon LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, $20, Amazon "Life Straw," says Reddit user AestheticalGains. "Drink from basically any water source with the straw. Fill containers of unfiltered, gross water and drink from them on the go. If you're an outdoors person/hiker/backpacker/survivalist/etc, they're a must. And they're $20 and last for like 800 liters of water." It gets rid of 99.9 percent of parasites and bacteria, but it does so without any chemicals.

5 A Portable Device That Charges As Fast As A Wall Charger Amazon Anker PowerCore+ Portable Battery Charger, $40, Amazon "Can't tell you the number of times I forgot to charge my phone and I needed the extra battery to get an Uber home," says _prototype, and paracelsus23 responds, "I would suggest not cutting corners here. I spent $50 or so on a high quality one (Anker) — supports quick charging, has a ton of capacity, very well built - and it's been amazing." The Anker PowerCore+ portable battery charger boosts your device's battery life extremely fast and can do so multiple times over, and it even comes with its own stylish carrying pouch. Some reviewers even say it charges as fast as a wall charger.

6 This Weird But Amazing Coffee And Espresso Machine Amazon AeroPress Coffee Maker, $30, Amazon "The AeroPress makes coffee in two minutes and (more importantly) cleans up in less than a minute," says whytcolr. "I still use my French press sometimes, but the AeroPress is much more convenient." It uses total immersion and gentle pressure to create an extremely rich, delicious cup of coffee every time, and it can make regular coffee just as well as espresso for cappuccinos and lattes.

7 This Five-Piece Extractor To Remove Blackheads Professional Blackhead & Acne Remover Kit to Treat Every Facial Impurities & Blemishes - Case + Giftbox & e-Book Guide Included Amazon Professional Blackhead & Acne Remover Kit, $13, Amazon "A comedone extractor," says myspamhere. "Enjoy hours of removing blackheads." This professional blackhead & acne remover kit has five double-sided tools, great for everything from blackheads to blemishes, and they're all made from 100 percent surgical stainless steel for hygiene and durability. Reviewers love the textured handles and carrying case, and one says quite simply, "I love it. This is exactly what I needed."

8 Freshen Up Frizzy Hair With Aloe And Rosewater Amazon Mario Badescu Aloe Herbs and Rosewater Spray, $12, Amazon "My hair is pretty prone to frizz and needs loads of hydration, which means shampooing only occurs rarely," says Reddit user NewBeautyGeekster. "Instead I wash my hair with rose water plus aloe gel after gym or exercising so that it's not stripped of all its oils." This Mario Badescu rosewater spray has both aloe and rosewater to replace balance and hydration, and even though it's marketed as a face spray, it's nonirritating, smells great, and comes in an easy spray bottle for convenient freshening up anywhere.

9 Never Peel Or Chop Garlic By Hand Ever Again Amazon Alpha Grillers Garlic Press and Peeler Set, $20, Amazon "A garlic crusher," says Lando_Cowrissian. "I can't believe I used to peel and chop my garlic individually." The Alpha Grillers garlic press and peeler set has been called "the best garlic press on the market" and is a number one bestseller because it's made from high-quality stainless steel and comes with two separate gadgets for peeling and chopping. It's also dishwasher-safe and super easy to clean.

10 This Candy That Changes Your Taste Buds Amazon mberry Miracle Fruit Tablets, $15, Amazon Reddit user piyokochan is a huge fan of mberry Miracle Fruit Tablets, which are made from Synsepalum Dulcificum, a natural fruit native to West Africa. "They change your taste buds so everything sour tastes sweet. Eat a whole lemon like it's an orange. Taste pineapple like you've never tasted. Enjoy pomegranate, persimmons, sour patch kids, sour cherry bombs, sour grapes, like you've never enjoyed before. Effects usually last for an hour. Fun for the whole family or a bunch of your buddies." Hold your own flavor tripping party!

11 This Voice-Activated Smart Speaker To Do All Your Bidding Amazon Amazon Echo, $180, Amazon "The Amazon Echo," says crackadeluxe. "It's a bit of a smart wireless speaker that responds to many voice commands while still being a very good sound system in and of itself." It can also read your favorite audiobooks aloud, as well as the news, weather, and sports scores. Plus, it can control your smart devices like light bulbs and thermostats. It's powered by Alexa, and can even order you a pizza or an Uber.

12 Nourish Lips And Hair With Nipple Cream Amazon Yorba Organics Nipple Cream, $18, Amazon "Nipple salve/cream is a great lip treatment and works better than any lip balms," says Angelachased. "You can't only use it for your lips, but also dry patches on your face or body (elbows, for instance). But it also works great for dry hair tips... It's a great multifunctional product." Yorba Organics nipple cream is made from only safe and natural ingredients that help to hydrate and heal your skin (and hair, apparently!) from the inside-out. Reviewers also love it because it's non-greasy and absorbs well. Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments.