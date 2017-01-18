I hardly ever do any shopping without a little bit of preliminary research, and most of the time, that research comes in the form of combing Reddit to find the most brilliant products that Reddit users swear by. Here's why: while I've seen some things that I genuinely wish I could un-see in the weirder corners of the web, and a mere comments section can destroy your self-esteem in minutes, but Reddit is nevertheless host to some incredibly helpful opinions that prevent bad impulse buys and informs excellent purchases.
I've never met the vast majority of Redditors, but I'd probably trust a good handful of them with my life. In addition to being pretty damn hilarious, they also tend to be a really tight-knit group that loves to help one another out by providing genuine and insightful advice. They've even got a sub-Reddit dedicated specifically to the best stuff on Amazon, which happens to be another godsend of a website for me: a place where I can buy everything from gadgets to toiletries without even stepping foot out of my house.
Consequently, if you're looking for some lesser-known products that are actually pretty brilliant, check out these direct recommendations in every category from Reddit users.