Move aside pumpkin spice lattes — apple cider reigns as the beverage for the fall and winter seasons. You can have it hot or cold. It's like apple juice but fancy. You add it to a cocktail for an easy and delicious fall beverage. If you're wondering which alcohol goes best with apple cider, wonder no longer and prepare to have a new favorite happy hour drink.

It's hard to pinpoint just how apple cider is different from regular old apple juice. Apple cider tends to be richer and combined with more autumnal spices. However, there isn’t a defined legal standard on the difference between apple cider and apple juice, which is why many brands use the names interchangeably for marketing purposes. Fresh apple cider is usually raw apple juice that hasn’t gone through a filtration system to remove the pulp and other sediment from the apple, hence a richer texture. Apple cider can be unpasteurized, unlike apple juice, which is typically pasteurized to prevent fermentation and to prevent spoilage.

If you’re looking to up your apple cider game, adding a splash of alcohol is an easy place to start. Here are 10 of the best alcohols to pair with your favorite winter beverage. It's time to get cozy.

1. Rye Whiskey

American rye whiskey, which is distilled from at least 51 percent rye, gives this apple cider cocktail a nice, slow and spicy burn. Try this Apple Cider Whiskey Smash from Baked by Rachel.

2. Rum

This hot apple cider rum punch from Brown Eyed Baker is just what the doctor ordered on cold winter nights, flavored with ginger, cinnamon sticks, and orange slices.

3. Beer

A traditional shandy is made with beer and lemonade, ginger beer, or ginger ale. This Apple Cider Shandy from TODAY combines sparkling apple cider and beer for an easy drink.

4. Tequila

If you think margaritas are only for summertime sipping, you've been missing out on How Sweet Eats' apple cider margaritas. It's time to replenish your tequila stock.

5. Scotch

Scotch is a malt or grain whiskey that must be aged at least three years in oak barrels to be legally labeled as Scotch whiskey. This smoky Scotch + cider cocktail from A Better Happier St Sebastian is a nice libation to enjoy when coming back in from the cold.

6. Sparkling Wine

Apple Cider Mimosas, like this one from Good Morning America combine two delicious drinks into one: apple cider and champagne.

7. Mezcal

Mezcal, tequila's smokier cousin that is also made from the agave plant, pairs nicely with sweet and spicy apple cider. Try this Smoky Harvest Apple Cider from Half Baked Harvest and see for yourself.

8. Bourbon

Traditional hot toddies, made with water, lemon, honey, and bourbon, were once thought to help cure cold and flu symptoms. While a hot toddy it's the cure-all you seek, add apple cider and you have the perfect antidote for all your winter blues. Try this gingery-appley hot toddy recipe from A Cozy Kitchen.

9. Cognac

If you thought Cognac was only for your grandfather, think again. This spirit made from brandy is a great accent to a cold-weather inspired sangria. Try this sparkling apple cider sangria from The Kitchn for your next socially-distanced happy hour.

10. Moonshine

Hooch, white lightening — Moonshine has taken a list of names throughout the years to protect its brewers. The history of moonshine is extensive, and today, brewers are reviving the once illicit spirit. Serve this apple pie moonshine cocktail from The Little Epicurean with a history lesson.