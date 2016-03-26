15 Fun Easter Activities For Adults

The older you get, the more stressful (and less fun) holidays seem to get. Instead of waking up early and excited to see what gifts were left by the Easter Bunny the night before, you may be dreading having to peel yourself out of bed early on a Sunday morning. Growing up sucks sometimes, especially around usual kid-centric holidays. So, what about Easter games for adults? Kids aren't the only ones who can get in on the fun.

If you’re really into serving or eating special holiday h'orderves, a regular old hard boiled egg hunt can turn into a delicious snack of Easter day devilled eggs. Or, stock up on some of those plastic eggs that are usually filled with candy for the kids — but make them a little boozier for the adults. There are all kinds of things you can hunt for on Easter that adults can get excited about, and liquor is just the beginning.

You can still find ways to have adult-friendly fun this Easter that will make you feel like a child again. For the downtime you have between all the Easter festivities, here are some adult Easter activities that will help you have a fun day, too.

1. Adult Egg Hunt

ArtMarie/E+/Getty Images

Remember how excited you were when you found the last hidden Easter egg during the hunt? Imagine how much better that feeling would be if the last egg actually had alcohol inside. Fill Easter eggs with fun adult-friendly treats and hide them around the house for your friends and family members to find. Though you may not have many people to play with, this can still be a fun activity.

2. Lucky Lotto Egg Hunt

If you want to do an Easter egg hunt for adults, but don't want it to be alcohol-related, go for every grown-up's next favorite thing: a chance to win money. Have everyone get a plastic egg or two with a scratch ticket inside, and then hide them all around for people to find. It's an inexpensive way to spread cash around, and if you're lucky, someone will win big and share the love.

3. Plastic Easter Egg Truth Or Dare

Add a little juvenile fun to your adult Easter with a good old-fashioned game of truth or dare (or truth or drink). This one requires a little creativity. Get all of your friends to fill plastic eggs with slips of paper that either have a "truth" question written on them, or some kind of dare. Each person will pick out eggs for other players. When someone pulls an egg for someone, the player either has to do what the egg asks, or take a drink.

4. Easter Egg Decorating

Milan Markovic/E+/Getty Images

Anyone can dip a hard boiled egg into some dye, but can anyone do it without getting their fingers covered? Let the kids play with the colored cups, and set up a table with paint, brushes, glitter, and other fun and unique egg decorating supplies, and see who in the family can come up with the coolest creation.

5. Egg Tap Game

The rules of the egg tap game are simple: Everyone grabs a hard boiled egg and goes around in a circle using their egg to try to crack the egg of the person next to you, all without cracking your own. To give it an adult twist, you can give away a bottle of wine or champagne for the person whose egg cracks last. If it’s alcohol-free, this can be played with both the adults and children in the family, so you don't have to worry that you can't include the little ones.

6. Beauty-Themed Easter Egg Hunt

Sure, any adult would love to open up a plastic egg and find some booze inside, but if you’re with your friends this Easter, give your egg hunt a beauty lover’s twist. Hide plastic eggs filled with mini nail polishes, lip sticks, eye shadows, face mask packets, and sample sizes of your favorite beauty products. Everyone will go home with some new goodies to try.

7. Host An Easter Brunch

If your Easter is going to be sans children or family, gather your grown-up friends for a boozy brunch. Make a mimosa or Bloody Mary bar, try some new brunch recipes, and don't be shy with the egg decorations. Plus, with everyone in their own homes, you don't have to share your waffles with anyone. Who says you can't party on a Sunday?

8. Try Easter Makeup Looks

LordHenriVoton/E+/Getty Images

Every holiday offers the great opportunity to create a fun and festive makeup look. For Easter, whether you choose to use pastel colors or draw zig-zag lines, it can be fun to play around with your face. Once you're done, share your cute Easter look on Instagram or TikTok. Plus, now that you're an adult, there's a lot more you can probably do artistically than just painting on bunny whiskers.

9. Egg Jello Shots

Another boozy idea for adults on Easter: Use the plastic eggs as the containers for homemade jello shots and hide them. To make them, you’ll just need to funnel the jello and shot mix into the eggs and refrigerate them with care so they don’t spill while they’re setting. Every adult at your spring soiree will be thrilled to find these.

10. Cook Your Easter Favorites

Feeling a little extra this Easter? Go all out with a holiday recipe and spend the day cooking. Invite your friends over for dinner and have everyone bring a homemade side dish for a Friendsgiving-esque event in April. You might even be able to try out that new TikTok recipe you've been itching to attempt.

11. Order Takeout

If you don't feel like cooking for this Easter, you don't have to. That’s what’s nice about being an adult — you can make your own traditions from now on. Sit back and get your favorite food delivered to your home, whether it’s a Chipotle burrito bowl or a plate of holiday cookies. This way, you get to relax and still eat chow down on your Easter faves — you just don't have to be the one to cook them.

12. Sleep In

miniseries/E+/Getty Images

Easter may usually be a hectic and stressful time just because of all the work that has to go into the preparation. So, why not push the activities back a bit and hit snooze? Give yourself the morning off and sleep in. You'll be able to start your day at your own pace and celebrate the holiday in a more relaxed state of mind.

13. Host An Easter Gift Swap

Christmas isn't the only time to give gifts, and thanks to this idea courtesy of Romper, you can spread the love on Easter, too. Spread the Easter joy to your friends and family by gifting them with personalized Easter baskets filled with their favorite things. Whether you pack their basket full of shooters and trinkets or send them an Edible Arrangement, it's a great way to brighten up everyone's Easter.

14. Easter Scavenger Hunt

Make a list of Easter-themed scavenger hunt items everyone in your party has to find and take a selfie with — Instagram post and hashtag optional. You can split up into teams or spread out battle royale style. First person or team to complete all the tasks (and accurately document them) wins.

15. Easter White Elephant

Who says this gag-gift exchange game has to be reserved for Christmas? If you’re getting together with some friends or family this year, have everyone buy a funny, kitschy, or cringe-worthy gift small enough to fit in a plastic egg — even better if it’s Easter-themed — and hide them. Once everyone has found an egg, gather together to begin the gift swapping and stealing.