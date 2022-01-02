65 Epic Truth Or Drink Questions To Play 'Say It Or Shot It' With

You just can’t beat a good party game, and for Brits, it’s all about the drinking games! With our keen pub culture and love of a good time, there’s nothing quite like combining the two. And one game that does it best is Truth or Drink, otherwise known as ‘Say It Or Shot It.’
Whatever you call this one, it’s a great go-to for all sorts of occasions when you’re around friends and/or family, particularly during uncertain times when it may feel safer to stay in and host rather than head out.
The rules are simple: when given a question, you choose to either answer honestly, or take a sip of your drink/shot. Questions can range from funny, lighthearted ones to get the game going, to deeper queries or even X-rated flirty Q’s that are probably best reserved for when family aren’t around!
The following questions have to be the best of the best, and will be perfect for celebrations such as birthdays, dinner parties, and on timely calendar dates like New Year’s Eve, when drinks will likely already be flowing. These are also questions you can ask on Zoom, meaning anybody not able to make it IRL can still join in the fun.