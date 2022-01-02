65 Epic Truth Or Drink Questions To Play 'Say It Or Shot It' With

You just can’t beat a good party game, and for Brits, it’s all about the drinking games! With our keen pub culture and love of a good time, there’s nothing quite like combining the two. And one game that does it best is Truth or Drink, otherwise known as ‘Say It Or Shot It.’

Whatever you call this one, it’s a great go-to for all sorts of occasions when you’re around friends and/or family, particularly during uncertain times when it may feel safer to stay in and host rather than head out.

The rules are simple: when given a question, you choose to either answer honestly, or take a sip of your drink/shot. Questions can range from funny, lighthearted ones to get the game going, to deeper queries or even X-rated flirty Q’s that are probably best reserved for when family aren’t around!

The following questions have to be the best of the best, and will be perfect for celebrations such as birthdays, dinner parties, and on timely calendar dates like New Year’s Eve, when drinks will likely already be flowing. These are also questions you can ask on Zoom, meaning anybody not able to make it IRL can still join in the fun.

Get pouring!

Funny/Lightweight Truth Or Drink Questions What's the most embarrassing thing you've ever done? Have you ever broken the law? If so, why? What is your biggest pet peeve? What's the worst date you've been on? What's the best date you've been on? What is your favourite movie that you secretly know is actually terrible? What was the last time you’ve laughed the hardest? What’s the most childish thing you still do? What is the most gross thing you have done today? What was your best moment in life so far? Who has the best sense of humour in this room? What’s the most embarrassing music you listen to? What is the weirdest trend you've ever participated in? What’s the last thing you Googled? What’s the most adventurous thing you’ve ever done? Who's the last person you searched on Instagram? What's the drunkest you've ever been? Do you ever talk to yourself in the mirror? What is the weirdest thing you’ve ever bought?

Deep Truth Or Drink Questions When was the last time you lied and what was it? What's the worst thing you've ever done at work? What's something you're glad your family doesn't know about you? Have you ever cheated on someone? Have you ever been cheated on? What’s the biggest misconception about you? What was the worst mistake that you’ve made in your life? When was the last time you cried and why? What's your biggest fear in life? What's your relationship dealbreaker? What's a secret you've never told anyone? What's the worst thing you've ever done? What do most people think is true about you but isn’t? What is the one thing you dislike about yourself? What is the one thing you really like about yourself? What makes a relationship toxic in your opinion? What’s the best piece of advice you’ve given someone? What’s the best piece of advice you’ve gotten from someone else? What is your greatest weakness? What is your greatest strength? What’s your biggest regret so far? What is your biggest insecurity? Do you believe in soul mates?