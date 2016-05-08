29 Emotional Mother’s Day Quotes To Share On Facebook

My mother is my rock. She is my best friend and my mother all wrapped up into one amazing woman that I wouldn't be able to survive without. Facebook is about to become flooded with Mother's Day status updates, so when you're tagging your mother, you'll need one of these Mother's Day quotes to share on Facebook for all the feels. Plus, this will make her feel special even if you can’t be with your mom for Mother’s Day this year due to the pandemic.

The relationship you have with your mother is one that is truly unique and timeless. There's no other relationship that will ever compare, and there is no one in the world whose hug and words of wisdom will comfort quite like a mother's. Truly mothers should be celebrated every single day of the year, but since there is a dedicated day set aside for it, you really can't sit it out no matter what your feelings are on the day.

This Mother's Day, don't just say "thanks for everything" and "I love you." Take it up a notch and employ the words of many greats to truly express just how much your mother means to you. After all, she spent hours raising you to be a functioning member of society. Without her, you probably wouldn't have experienced the cheerleader-only mothers know how to be on the sidelines of your life. She deserves some serious love for all that, doesn't she? Here are 29 Mother’s Day quotes to share.

Oliver Rossi/DigitalVision/Getty Images

1. "My mother is a walking miracle." — Leonardo DiCaprio

2. "My mother had a good deal of trouble with me, but I think she enjoyed it." — Mark Twain

3. "Mothers hold their children's hands for a short while, but their hearts forever." — Unknown

4. “The only love that I really believe in is a mother’s love for her children.”― Karl Lagerfeld

5. "A mom's hug lasts long after she lets go." — Unknown

6. "Men are what their mothers made them." — Ralph Waldo Emerson

7. "Motherhood: All love begins and ends there." — Robert Browning

8. "A mother's arms are more comforting than anyone else's." — Princess Diana

9. "You sacrificed for us. You're the real MVP." — Kevin Durant

10. "All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother." — Abraham Lincoln

11. "Mom, when thoughts of you are in our hearts, we are never far from home." — Unknown

12. "A mother is not a person to lean on, but a person to make leaning unnecessary." — Dorothy Canfield Fisher

13. "No matter how old a mother is, she watches her middle-aged children for signs of improvement." — Florida Scott-Maxwell

14. "Mother — that was the bank where we deposited all our hurts and worries." — T. DeWitt Talmage

Oliver Rossi/DigitalVision/Getty Images

15. "No gift to your mother can ever equal her gift to you — life." — Anonymous

16. "Life began with waking up and loving my mother's face." — George Eliot

17. "The best place to cry is on a mother's arms." — Jodi Picoult

18. "Most mothers are instinctive philosophers." — Harriet Beecher Stowe

19. "My mother is my root, my foundation. She planted the seed that I base my life on, and that is the belief that the ability to achieve starts in your mind." — Michael Jordan

20. "Mama was my greatest teacher, a teacher of compassion, love, and fearlessness. If love is sweet as a flower, then my mother is that sweet flower of love." — Stevie Wonder

21. "We are born of love; Love is our mother." — Rumi

22. "When you look into your mother's eyes, you know that is the purest love you can find on this earth." — Mitch Albom

23. “There is nothing as powerful as mother’s love, and nothing as healing as a child’s soul.” — Unknown

24. “Little souls find their way to you whether they’re from your womb or someone else’s.” — Sheryl Crow

25. “There’s no way to be a perfect mother and a million ways to be a good one.” — Jill Churchill

26. “If I had a single flower for every time I think of you, I could walk forever in my garden.” — Claudia Ghandi

27. “To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power. Or the climbing, falling colors of a rainbow.” — Maya Angelou

28. “Sometimes the strength of motherhood is greater than natural laws.” — Barbara Kingsolver

29. “Acceptance, tolerance, bravery, compassion. These are the things my mom taught me.” —Lady Gaga