31 Song Lyrics To Use For Your Summer Instagram Captions

Summertime is definitely one of the best times of year to post some prime Instagram photos. Magic hour in the evening (you know, that time of day right before the sun sets) gives the absolute best natural lighting for selfies and group photos, while the bright morning sun is also pretty perfect for something optimistic and happy. There are gorgeous sunsets most nights, you get to post about your summer vacation, and you can probably post beach or pool photos as well. Everything is bright and cheerful and sunny and warm, and it just makes for some great photo inspiration. Once you've got the picture down, though, you need to find the right summer song lyrics to use as an Instagram caption — because it wouldn't be a good Instagram post if you don't have that.

There is so much more you can use as a caption instead of just describing what's going on in the photo. For example: there are lots of songs about summer out there that include some of the most on-point lyrics that will describe exactly how you feel about this season. The song doesn't even have to be just about summer to deliver lyrics that are the perfect accompaniment to your photo (although it certainly helps if it is).

Using song lyrics as Instagram captions can be an easy and fun way to describe your feelings — plus, it's interesting to see which of your followers will recognize the song. Below are a few summer song lyrics that make great Instagram captions:

3. “Well, summer slipped us underneath her tongue, our days and nights are perfumed with obsession.” — "The Louvre" by Lorde

4. “There is something about the summer that makes me moody.” — "Summer Mood" by Best Coast

5. "I got my toes in the water, ass in the sand, not a worry in the world, a cold beer in my hand." — "Toes" by Zac Brown Band

6. "Daisy Dukes, bikinis on top, sun-kissed skin, so hot we'll melt your popsicle." — "California Girls" by Katy Perry

7. "On an island in the sun, we'll be playing and having fun, and it makes me feel so fine, I can't control my brain." — "Island In The Sun" by Weezer

8. "A little drunk on you, and high on summertime." — "Drunk On You" by Luke Bryan

9. "Sunshine, blue eyes, tan lines, slow tide rollin'." — "Beachin'" by Jake Owen

10. "Cause I got that sunshine in my pocket, got that good song in my feet." — "Can't Stop The Feeling" by Justin Timberlake

11. "Ain't it funny how the best days of my life, was all that wasted time." — "Wasted Time" by Keith Urban

12. "I do my hair toss, check my nails, baby how you feelin'? (Feelin' good as hell)." — "Good As Hell" by Lizzo

13. "In the summertime when the weather is hot, you can stretch right up and touch the sky." — "In The Summertime" by Mungo Jerry

14. "It's like a beach blanket and a bottle of wine, it feels something like summertime." — "Summertime" by Bon Jovi

15. "As long as I live, whatever I do, as great as it is you know what's a bummer, I ain't never gonna beat this summer with you." — "Beat This Summer" by Brad Paisley

16. "I got a pocket, got a pocketful of sunshine." — "Pocketful Of Sunshine" by Natasha Bedingfield

17. "'Cause I'm just a summer girl I wear my flip flops, and when I let my hair down, that's when the party starts." — "Summer Girl" by Leighton Meester

18. "I wanna soak up the sun." — "Soak Up The Sun" by Sheryl Crow

19. “When I met you in the summer/ To my heartbeat's sound/ We fell in love/ As the leaves turned brown.” — “Summer” by Calvin Harris

20. “Just something that we wanna try / Cause you and I / We’re cool for the summer.” — “Cool For The Summer” by Demi Lovato

21. “Hip-hop in the summer / Don’t be a bummer babe.” — “Summer Bummer” by Lana Del Rey ft. ASAP Rocky

22. “It’s a Hot Girl Summer, so you know she’ got it.” — “Hot Girl Summer” by Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign

23. “There’s magic everywhere / Everywhere in the summer.” —“It’s Summer” by Gladys Knight & The Pips

24. “Steal a kiss, act a fool, hop a fence, find a pool / Flying free, like a drink, we’re / Smooth like the summer.” — “Smooth Like the Summer” by Thomas Rhett

25. “I think it’s fly when girls stop by / For the summer, for the summer.” — “Summer Girls” by LFO

26. "If I'm shinin', everybody gonna shine / I was born like this, don't even gotta try." — "Juice" by Lizzo

27. "You brought me here and I'm happy that you did 'cause now I'm as free as birds catching the wind." — "Malibu" by Miley Cyrus

28. "Must've done something right 'cause all these lights are green, man, they look like palm — "Cool" by the Jonas Brothers

29. “Tastes like strawberries on a summer evenin’ / And it sounds just like a song.” — “Watermelon Sugar” by Harry Styles

30. “We’ve got the ocean, got the babes/ Got the sun, we’ve got the waves/ This is the only place for me.” — “The Only Place” by Best Coast

31. “Legs like liquid honey / Eyes the color of the sea / Oh that summer girl.” — “Summer Girl” by Jamiroquai